Rachel Garcia receives the A Force for Good award from LivePURE.

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePURE, a leader in the health and wellness industry, announced today that Rachel Garcia, a Brand Partner from Jacksonville, Florida, has been named a recipient of the A Force for Good award.

The purpose of this award is to recognize excellence in leadership involving people, events, programs, health awareness, and in making a difference in the communities where they live. LivePURE is dedicated to the personal growth and business development of individuals and communities.

LivePURE President, Rick Redford stated, "Rachel's total sales since joining LivePURE have exceeded $47 million, and she is responsible for nearly $11 million in commissions paid to her Brand Partners. Rachel has built a team of 12,855 Brand Partners and over 22,500 customers."

Rachel holds a Master's Degree in Clinical Medical Sciences and was a Physician's Assistant before joining LivePURE. It took a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication to accomplish this career goal, but her vocation took time away from her commitment and care of her family. That is when Rachel decided to change her career course and join LifeMax in 2008, which became a part of the LivePURE family in 2013. Since the beginning of her tenure, Rachel was and still is a top recruiter and money earner.

Rachel has been featured on Good Morning America and in the book The Aztec Diet. For the past several years, Rachel has been speaking and training around the world on nutrition, network marketing and entrepreneurship.

Rachel is married to Javier Garcia, and they have two sons, Matthew and Camden. Rachel is highly involved with her sons' travel club soccer and wrestling teams. Rachel is also a member of the Parent Council at Providence Academy where her children attend.

In addition to supporting her family and speaking about nutrition, Rachel has devoted invaluable time to supporting and raising awareness for the non-profit Love Justice International, an organization that helps fight human trafficking.

Story continues

Rachel, along with Javier, is an avid traveler. In recognition of Rachel's commitment to LivePURE, she has earned over 20 incentive trips to worldwide destinations, such as Australia, Paris, Korea, Bora Bora and Italy. Rachel personally hosts and underwrites her own team's incentive trips and retreats at resorts outside of the LivePURE corporate trips. With the success of Rachel's LivePURE business, Rachel and Javier have also launched a successful real estate development and short-term rental business.

Rachel was invited and now serves on LivePURE's President's Council, an advisory group of independent Brand Partners who work closely with corporate executives to create plans to ensure the company's future growth.

About LivePURE

LivePURE is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. LivePURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Health with high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health, social impact for philanthropic health, and adventure for enhancing life and health. LivePURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Korea and Thailand with headquarters in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit https://livepure.com/

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rachel-garcia-receives-the-a-force-for-good-award-from-livepure-301756005.html

SOURCE LivePURE