Rachel Reeves accepted donation from climate sceptic days before dropping £28bn pledge

Ms Reeves has vowed to be Britain’s first green chancellor if Labour is elected - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rachel Reeves accepted £10,100 from a climate sceptic just days before Labour abandoned its flagship £28bn green energy spending pledge.

Bernard Donoughue, a Labour peer who previously told Parliament that the climate change debate suffers from “scaremongering” and “exaggeration”, donated to the shadow chancellor’s office late last month.

Labour formally ditched its spending plan less than three weeks later, when Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Reeves announced they would spend just £4.7bn a year on clean energy policies.

Lord Donoughue, who last spoke to Ms Reeves three weeks ago, said he supports Labour’s decision to drastically scale back the pledge but stressed his donation had nothing to do with the party’s green U-turn.

He said: “I thought that was a sensible decision in line with the national interest. As someone who’s worked with prime ministers, you can’t have wild spending – you’ve got to have control.

“The donation was totally unrelated. I haven’t been involved in those £28bn discussions at all. And quite rightly so.

“She needed help staffing her constituency. I think she’s crucial to the Labour Party and the country. She’s so sensible and she’s got such good political and economic judgment.”

Lord Donoughue said he was ‘never a denier’ but that he was sceptical about the facts around climate change - David Rose

Formerly a secretary of state under Tony Blair in the 1990s, Lord Donoughue later chaired the Global Warming Policy Foundation, which was set up by Nigel Lawson in 2009 to scrutinise the economics of climate change.

Ms Reeves has vowed to be Britain’s first green chancellor if Labour wins the next election.

When asked for his views on climate change on Wednesday, Lord Donoughue said he was “never a denier” but rather sceptical about the facts and worried about how Britain would pay to fix the problem.

He said: “I did believe the globe was warming and I did believe the emissions problem was generated by industrial human activity. But I couldn’t be in the flag-waving green blob.

“What worried me was how we would pay for dealing with climate change. I was a kind of an oddball sceptic. I found that much of the stuff issued by the greens didn’t seem very factually based.

“People wanted to be approved of as green flag wavers but they hadn’t come to grips with the complex nature of the problem and what it would cost to take.”

Lord Donoughue’s support for Ms Reeves comes as she faces fresh criticism over the party’s plans to fight climate change.

Ryan Crighton, director of policy at the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, has accused the shadow chancellor of spearheading a planned windfall tax that will “wipe out 100,000 jobs” and cost the Treasury £20bn in lost revenue.

The lobby group represents companies in the area, which is the heart of Scotland’s energy industry.

Labour was contacted for comment.

