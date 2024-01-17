Rachel Reeves hints at Labour tax cuts for top earners

Ms Reeves outlined ambitions to ease the burden of Rishi Sunak's stealth tax raid - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rachel Reeves has hinted at tax cuts for top earners as the shadow chancellor attempts to recast Labour as the party of economic growth.

Ms Reeves vowed to ensure “success is celebrated” under a Labour government as she outlined ambitions to ease the burden of Rishi Sunak’s multi-year stealth tax raid on workers.

Speaking to The Telegraph at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she said that lowering taxes on “working people” remains a priority, including those paying the highest 45p rate.

Ms Reeves said that freezing income tax thresholds in the face of rising inflation “has affected people paying the top rate of tax and the basic rate of tax, and both of those groups of people are working hard, but getting less every month in their pay packets.”

She added: “My instinct is to have lower taxes.”

The Prime Minister’s six-year freeze will push more than seven million people into higher income tax bands by the end of the decade as allowances fail to keep pace with price rises.

Ms Reeves stressed that it would be “irresponsible” to commit to tax cuts without pinpointing how they would be funded as she vowed to stick to a plan to get debt falling.

However, asked if she agreed that she wanted lower taxes on workers “across the spectrum”, including those earning above £100,000, the shadow chancellor responded: “Yes”.

Her comments are the strongest signal yet that Labour wants to woo higher earners ahead of an expected general election this autumn.

But they drew condemnation from trade union chiefs who accused Labour of pandering to the super-rich.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that state intervention and investment is needed if we are to achieve net zero, ensure our energy security and retain and grow industries vital to the national interest, such as steel. This is something governments in the European Union and US understand and are acting on.

“It is concerning that Rachel Reeves seems to have been moving further away from this position at a Davos event which already epitomises the problem of vast wealth not being distributed fairly or used to invest in the real economy.

“If she does not do the right thing it will be working people and the country’s future success that pay the price for it. Labour needs to be bolder if it is to deliver economic growth that ensures a brighter future for everyone and not just those at the top.”

Top rate taxpayers now pay the 45p rate on all income above £125,140 after Mr Hunt reduced the threshold last year from £150,000.

Reversing that would cost the Treasury around £1bn a year in 2025-26 and put more than £1,000 back into the typical additional rate payer’s pocket, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Raising the 40p threshold from £50,270 to £60,000 would cost at least £9bn a year, according to the IFS. Treasury assumptions show that increasing the basic rate limit by 10pc to around £13,700 would cost about £10bn a year.

Labour sources stressed that people paying the 20p and 40p rates would be prioritised if thresholds are increased, and that this will only be possible if the economy is growing and debt is falling. A source said: “Top rate taxpayers also benefit from cuts to the basic rate.”

Ms Reeves said her “ironclad” fiscal rules to get debt falling remained the priority. She said: “We will back plans to cut taxes on working people that are affordable because it is important that everything is consistent with fiscal rules.

“I’m not going to make unfunded commitments because that would be irresponsible, but my instincts are to have lower taxes.”

The long freeze on income tax thresholds will bring in an extra £44.6bn in tax revenues for the Exchequer by 2028-29, according to official forecasts.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted last November that extra three million workers will be dragged into the 40p rate of income tax over the next five years as thresholds remain frozen against a backdrop of still-high inflation, which has pushed up nominal pay.

Official figures showed prices rose by 4pc in the year to December, up from 3.9pc in November, against expectations that inflation would fall. The FTSE 100 suffered its biggest sell-off in five months as trades bet on a delay to interest rate cuts as a result.

Another 400,000 workers will be pushed into paying the 45pc top rate of tax, according to the OBR calculations.

This so-called fiscal drag also means a further four million workers on relatively low incomes will be captured by the tax system for the first time.

The IFS estimates that the total number of income tax payers will increase to almost 40m by the end of the decade, with almost 10m of those paying the higher and top rates.

A spokesman for the Treasury said: “The average earner will pay £1,000 less in tax this year than they otherwise would have done because of our cuts to National Insurance and above inflation increases to tax thresholds since 2010.

“Our Autumn Statement will deliver the largest boost to potential growth on record without fuelling inflation. We are cutting taxes for hard working people, and our tax burden remains lower than any major European economy, saving the average employee £450 a year.”

