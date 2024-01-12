Racial equity activist must pay at least $38,000 after judge dismisses her lawsuit alleging harm from Awake Illinois leader

A Skokie woman who co-founded the group Abolition Coalition to advocate for racial equity is facing a judge’s deadline to pay $38,000 in attorney fees for an Awake Illinois leader whom she sued unsuccessfully for defamation and other matters.

Cook County Judge Daniel Kubasiak on Dec. 14 ordered Jasmine Sebaggala, who works as an assistant principal for Evanston/Skokie District 65 schools, to pay the $38,000 after he dismissed her lawsuit. Sebaggala had sued Helen Levinson, vice president of the board of the conservative group Awake Illinois and, according to her Facebook page, chair of Moms For Liberty Cook County, for defamation and intentionally causing her emotional distress in 2022.

The lawsuit was a reaction to Levinson writing a 2021 letter to District 65 accusing Sebaggala of using heavy-handed tactics in her work with the Abolition Coalition and asking that the letter be placed in her employment file.

On May 16, 2023, Kubasiak dismissed Sebaggala’s lawsuit and ordered the reimbursement for legal expenses in the amount of $38,000. Sebaggala and her attorney requested an extension to pay until Jan. 24, but that came at a $2,000 cost, leaving her liable for $40,000.

“We were denied access to a legal system that should protect teachers and children,” said Sebaggala, who is Black, at a virtual Abolition Coalition press conference Dec. 29. “To me, it’s really a shame that almost 70 years after the Brown vs. Board of Education decision in 1954, I am still advocating for my daughters to receive equal education opportunities free from racial harm and trauma.”

Maggie Vandermeer, a co-founder with Sebaggala of the Skokie Schools for Equity Collaborative, said Sebaggala is appealing both the dismissal of her lawsuit and the order to pay for Levinson’s legal defense. An online fundraising appeal had produced more than $38,000 in donations as of Jan. 11 to pay the judge’s order. If the legal appeal should succeed, Sebaggala would be refunded the money and plans to offer donors an option to get their funds back, Vandermeer said.

Story continues

Levinson referred requests for comment to her lawyers, and her attorney Sorin Leahu declined to comment. She is also represented by America First Legal, organized by Stephen Miller, who served as senior adviser for policy in the Trump administration. America First Legal did not respond to a request for comment.

The matter started Aug. 31, 2021, when Levinson wrote to School District 65 administrators questioning Sebaggala’s activities at public school board meetings in the Evanston and Skokie areas, particularly School District 72, in which Levinson said she resided.

Levinson said Sebaggala’s behavior included “berating parents online via social media platforms, posting anti-white rhetoric, posting anti-police rhetoric, holding signs in the faces of board members, holding fists in the air during board meetings, calling parents and board members racists, white supremacists, white nationalists, bigots and misogynists.” She wrote that some board members asked to be escorted to their cars for security reasons after a controversial Niles Township High School District 219 board meeting.

Sebaggala and the Abolition Coalition, as plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit Dec. 19, 2022, with Levinson and the Niles Township Accountability Coalition as defendants. It said Levinson’s accusations against Sebaggala in her 2021 letter were false and defamatory, and included examples of other accusations Levinson had leveled at Sebaggala, including “falsely stating that (Sebaggala) had abused white children.”

The lawsuit asserted “Levinson wanted to damage Sebaggala’s career for the sole reason that Sebaggala is a Black teacher who supports Black Lives Matter.” It also includes the text of a Sept. 29 letter to Sebaggala from her teacher’s union representative, Maria Barrosa, who wrote that Levinson’s letter “is defamatory and can impact your profession. Such actions by this person can cause harm to your livelihood and this should be addressed.”

The lawsuit also contained counts on intentional infliction of emotional distress and appropriation of Sebaggala’s image, alleging Levinson used it in social media to stir outrage among her followers and generate donations.

Judge Kubasiak dismissed Sebaggala’s lawsuit saying it had failed to state a sufficient cause of action under Illinois law.

“Levinson’s statements and concerns which she expressed to the school board are protected by the Citizen Participation Act... (CPA) known as the anti-SLAPP Act (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) which allows citizens to exercise their First Amendment rights without fear of retaliatory lawsuits,” he wrote in the discussion portion of his opinion.

He also ruled that Sebaggala’s attorney failed to cite specific facts and evidence for their allegation that the defendant had inflicted emotional distress.

Cassie Creswell, director of Illinois Families for Public Education, said there has been increased opposition to racial and equity policies in schools across the state stemming from guidelines put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abolition Coalition of Skokie co-founder Angela Sangha Gadsen argued the case is about intimidation and “creating an exclusive education that touts misinformation.”

District 65 responded earlier this week to an email from Pioneer Press/Chicago Tribune asking about the lawsuit, stating this is the first they had heard of the suit.

“As the District is not a party to the lawsuit, we have no comment,” said a District 65 spokesperson.