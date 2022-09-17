U.S. markets closed

Racing to change the future of youth mental health

·4 min read

2022 RBC Race for the Kids raises $2.1 million for Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - More than 6,500 participants took a giant step forward for youth mental health today, crossing the finish line both virtually and in person for the 10th anniversary of RBC Race for the Kids in Toronto. Collectively they raised $2.1 million in support of Family Navigation Project (FNP) at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Founded in 2013, FNP has changed the lives of thousands of youth with mental illness and/or addiction concerns and their families by connecting them with the specialized services they urgently need.                                                                                                   

More than 6,500 participants take part in the 10th annual RBC Race for the Kids Toronto in support of youth mental health. (CNW Group/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre)
More than 6,500 participants take part in the 10th annual RBC Race for the Kids Toronto in support of youth mental health. (CNW Group/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre)

Quick Facts

  • The 2022 RBC Race for the Kids marked the first-in person race since 2019, giving supporters the opportunity to participate in-person with a 5km walk/run at Mel Lastman Square or virtually from where ever they choose.

  • The RBC Race for the Kids in Toronto, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has attracted more than 74,000 participants and raised a total of over $20 million to date for Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project (FNP).

  • FNP was founded by Sunnybrook psychiatrist Dr. Anthony Levitt and a group of parents who experienced challenges navigating the complex mental health care system to find help for their children.

  • FNP connects youth (ages 13 to 26) and families with clinically trained professionals who conduct assessments, analyze needs and provide navigation of the health-care and social service system.

  • A FNP survey confirms the urgent need for youth mental health navigation services. Nearly one-third of Ontario families are caring for at least one youth with mental illness and/or addiction.

Quotes

  • "Accessing the right mental health resources, at the right time, is life-changing for young people and their families seeking care," said Dave McKay, President & CEO, RBC. "Team RBC is very proud to celebrate 10 years of partnership with Sunnybrook in support of the Family Navigation Project through our Toronto Race event. This program is fundamental to helping young people through difficult times so they can fulfill their potential."

  • "I'm moved every year by seeing the thousands of people who join in to support youth mental health. The entire team at FNP and I are extremely grateful to RBC and all the Race participants for the generous and long-standing support. Without their help and commitment, we wouldn't be able to help the thousands of young people we have helped over the years. Our goal is to continue to help the youth of Ontario find the best mental health and addictions care they can." — Dr. Anthony Levitt, medical director of the Family Navigation Project and chief of the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook

About Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care for the 1.3 million patients the hospital cares for each year through the dedication of its more than 10,000 staff and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres. Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically-ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopaedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The hospital also has a unique and national leading program for the care of Canada's war veterans.

Learn more at sunnybrook.ca.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/17/c8309.html

