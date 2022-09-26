U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.75
    -11.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,576.00
    -93.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,355.50
    -21.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.30
    -5.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    -0.53 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.90
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.23 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9673
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.00
    +4.65 (+17.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0140 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7130
    +0.3930 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,021.40
    -74.81 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.43
    -9.11 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Racket Sports Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 469.78 million, Increase in Number of Racket Sports Courts Worldwide to Boost Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The racket sports equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 469.78 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in the number of racket sports courts worldwide is driving the racket sports equipment market growth. However, factors such as the increase in the number of tournaments may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The racket sports equipment market report covers the following areas:

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in the number of racket sports courts worldwide is driving the growth of the market. With the support of WSF to enhance the reach and popularity of the sport, the number of squash courts has increased. For example, CourtTech builds squash courts that are tested and certified by WSF.

The increase in the number of tournaments is challenging the market growth. Revenue can be generated by putting a price premium on games through Android App store or Apple Store or by providing these games for free. These factors can negatively affect the participation rates of individuals in outdoor sports such as racket sports.

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Product

  • Geography

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The offline segment will be the biggest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment includes department stores, mono-brand stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. The distribution of racket sports equipment through mono-brand stores is rising, as they attract a large number of customers.

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising interest in racket sports among consumers, along with an increase in the number of facilities in schools and colleges. Moreover, the market in the region is expected to grow at a faster rate than in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the racket sports equipment market in APAC.

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the racket sports equipment market, including ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Babolat VS SAS, Embracer Group AB, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Felet International Holdings Sdn. Goode Sport, Bhd., GAMMA Sports, Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd, Maus Freres SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Pacific Entermark GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Solinco Sports, Prokennex, Volkl Tennis, VICTOR RACKETS Ind. Corp., and Yonex Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the racket sports equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Approximation of the racket sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the racket sports equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of racket sports equipment market vendors

Related Reports

Sports Bicycle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sports bicycle market share is expected to increase by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Sports Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The sports equipment market share should rise by USD 51.47 bn from 2021 to 2026.

Racket Sports Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 469.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.3

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Babolat VS SAS, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Embracer Group AB, Felet International Holdings Sdn. Bhd., GAMMA Sports, Goode Sport, Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Maus Freres SA, Pacific Entermark GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Prokennex, Solinco Sports, Volkl Tennis, VICTOR RACKETS Ind. Corp., and Yonex Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Tennis equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Badminton equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Squash equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

  • 11.4 ASICS Corp.

  • 11.5 Authentic Brands Group LLC

  • 11.6 Babolat VS SAS

  • 11.7 Embracer Group AB

  • 11.8 HEAD Sport GmbH

  • 11.9 Li Ning Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Maus Freres SA

  • 11.11 VICTOR RACKETS Ind. Corp.

  • 11.12 Yonex Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/racket-sports-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-469-78-million-increase-in-number-of-racket-sports-courts-worldwide-to-boost-growth---technavio-301631877.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Be Making a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • APPEC: Vitol expects Russian oil to flow to Asia and Mideast

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian oil is expected to come to Asia and the Middle East, while refined fuel produced in these regions will flow to the West as the global oil trade is disrupted by sanctions, Vitol's Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said on Monday. The Russia-Ukraine war has made energy security the top issues for governments as they grapple with inflation, and with bans on Russian oil looming and Moscow slashing gas supplies to Europe, policymakers are setting aside sustainability concerns for now. More than a million barrels per day of U.S. crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies, he told a forum at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2022 conference, adding that Russian commodities would need to find a home in places outside the United Kingdom, United States and European Union.

  • Oil prices fall for a second day on concerns for expected recession

    Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday on fears of lower fuel demand from an expected global recession sparked by rising worldwide interest rates and as a surging U.S. dollar limits the ability of non-dollar consumers to purchase crude. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery dropped $1.15, or 1.46%, to $77.59 a barrel. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies climbed to a 20-year high on Monday.

  • Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Weeks Ahead of Schedule

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. began making its new iPhone 14 in India sooner than anticipated, after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol

  • China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities in China dropped as a surge in the dollar heaped pressure on markets already plagued by concerns over Chinese growth.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysTin led losses among base

  • This Is This Best Age to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Thai Aug exports close to forecast, Chinese market slump

    Thailand's exports rose slightly less than expected in August as global demand for food products increased, but oil-related shipments fell and exports to China slumped, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, increased 7.5% in August from a year earlier, versus a forecast 7.7% rise in a Reuters poll, and against July's 4.3% increase. In January-August, exports rose 11.0% from the same period a year ago, already exceeding the ministry's full-year target of 4% to 5% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

  • Your Car Will Likely Be More Expensive

    For more than two years now, buying a new car has cost a small fortune. The delivery times given by car manufacturers fluctuate, changing according to the availability of parts. Blame it on supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the microchip shortage.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway Could Be Among Top Payers of New Minimum Tax

    Researchers analyzed securities filings to determine what companies would have paid if the tax had been in place last year and found just six would have paid half of the estimated $32 billion the levy would have generated.

  • Toyota Softens Toward Critics of Its EV Push

    The auto maker is seeking meetings with investors and environmental groups that have questioned its commitment to greener cars.

  • Weaker Demand for Goods From Asia Marks End of Shipping Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’Bank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1

  • Why Bosses Should Ask Employees to Do Less—Not More

    Too many leaders think the key to success is to pile on staff, technology, meetings, training, rules and more. The opposite is true.

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Some Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Market forces rained on the parade of Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Asian markets mostly lower, echoing U.S. slide on rate worries

    Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, reflecting pessimism over weakness on Wall Street as the squeeze by central banks around the world to curb inflation weighs on investor sentiment.