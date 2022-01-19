U.S. markets closed

Rackspace Technology to Acquire Just Analytics, a Leading Provider of Cloud-based Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Services

Rackspace Technology, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
Acquisition to Strengthen APJ Regional Ties into the Microsoft Azure Ecosystem

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Just Analytics, a leading provider of cloud-based data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services based in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Additionally, this acquisition brings strong regional ties into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem with Just Analytics recently being awarded four regional Microsoft partner of the year awards.

Just Analytics was founded in 2011 and has more than 100 employees headquartered in Singapore with additional employee presence in Vietnam and India. Just Analytics helps clients design and create scalable data pipelines using its proprietary data platform, Guzzle, coupled with new-age cloud-based data and analytics services that transform data into insights, giving customers a unified view of their information assets.

Just Analytics’ data platform is listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and automates the movement and transformation of any volume, variety, and velocity of data from a wide array of sources to data pipelines at scale for production. Just Analytics AI leverages Guzzle to enable the deployment of predictive capabilities solutions and business intelligence to analyze data from critical business and operational functions for business end-users.

“The acquisition of Just Analytics ties into our growing professional services focus and brings market-leading Cloud-based data, analytics and AI capabilities that are in demand from our customers and prospects,” said Kevin Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology. “In addition, we will benefit from the company’s strong APJ regional ties, talented employee base, and natural evolution up the IT services stack. These benefits will provide a clear tie between our services and important customer business metrics.”

“By combining our capabilities with the Rackspace Technology global presence, resources, and scale, we can shift our focus to solely growing our existing business while Rackspace Technology integrates business functions to help us grow,” said, Hemanta Banerjee, Founder and Chief Architect for Just Analytics. “Our companies share a similar culture by differentiating ourselves through Fanatical Experience™ extensive technical training and certifications combined with unsurpassed relationships with key partners based on our capabilities, culture, and execution for customers.”

Rackspace Technology will keep the Just Analytics brand for the foreseeable future as the company has built a well-known and respected brand among the leaders and customers of Microsoft Azure Data Analytics.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

Investor Contact
Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
ir@rackspace.com


