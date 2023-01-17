U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Rackspace Technology Announces Rapid Global Expansion of Services and Solutions for Google Cloud

Rackspace Technology, Inc.
·3 min read
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Expanded long-term 360-degree relationship includes services and solutions that drive customer value, innovation, and sales opportunities while strengthening go-to-market relationship

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced an expanded, long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud with a focus on helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and adoption of Google Cloud infrastructure and solutions. As a part of the expanded partnership, the Rackspace Technology expert teams will build innovative solutions in the areas of Data, AI, Migrations, Application modernization, and Industry use cases to help customers realize the value of Google Cloud. Rackspace Technology will significantly expand its services capacity for Google Cloud customers by building a world-class Rackspace Technology Google Cloud services team.

The expanded strategic partnership is a 360-degree relationship that will generate new industry-focused solutions to accelerate customers’ cloud agendas. As part of this partnership, Rackspace Technology will invest in expanding its dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit across the globe, optimize spend, and focus on creating differentiated solutions, sales, and delivery experiences to help customers get the most out of Google Cloud investments.

“Building services capacity, solutions, and certified experts available to customers is critical to accelerating their digital transformations and solving their toughest challenges,” said Jim Anderson, VP, North America Partner Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “By expanding its solutions portfolio and services teams focused on Google Cloud, Rackspace Technology will create more value and innovation for customers and help businesses see value from their cloud investments more quickly.”

The Rackspace Technology dedicated experts will work with experts from Google Cloud to support customers with strategy and cloud-native development to accelerate innovation on Google Cloud. In addition, as part of the expanded partnership, Google Cloud is working with Rackspace Technology to develop a Rackspace Google Cloud Center of Excellence to train and develop Rackers to gain expertise on Google Cloud products and solutions.

"Google Cloud has been at the forefront of envisioning futuristic solutions and incorporates advanced, feature-rich platforms that drive the inclusion and infusion of emerging technologies," said D K Sinha, President Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "The Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud relationship can help companies accelerate their adoption of those technologies by building and managing applications to realize more value from Google Cloud. We are committing to training and certifying hundreds of cloud, AI, and data professionals around the globe. Together with Google Cloud, we will help customers and industries innovate and implement Google Cloud technology at scale."

“Worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow 20.7% to total $591.8 billion in 2023, up from $490.3 billion in 2022”, according to Gartner®.

“Current inflationary pressures and macroeconomic conditions are having a push and pull effect on cloud spending,” said Sid Nag, Vice President Analyst at Gartner. “Cloud computing will continue to be a bastion of safety and innovation, supporting growth during uncertain times due to its agile, elastic, and scalable nature.” Source1: Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud End-User Spending to Reach Nearly $600 Billion in 2023.

Rackspace Technology is a three-time award-winning Google Cloud partner, holds three Google Cloud Specializations for Infrastructure, Cloud Migration, and SAP on Google Cloud, and eight Google Cloud Expertise designations for SAP, SAP on Google Cloud GC Databases, Modernize Legacy Applications, Application Development and Monitoring, Google Cloud Compute, VM Migration, and Data Warehouse Modernization.

Rackspace Technology has also been named a leader in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Managed Services 2022 and the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem – Implementation and Integration Services 2022 due to the company's product portfolio and competitive strategies.

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

For more information about the Rackspace Technology and GCP partnership, click here.

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com

____________________________________

1 Gartner Press Release, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud End-User Spending to Reach Nearly $600 Billion in 2023, October 31, 2022.

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved.


