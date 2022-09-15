Rackspace Technology Named a Leader by ISG Research in Cybersecurity Solutions and Services U.S. Report

Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Rackspace Commended for Providing Integrated Security Solutions That Improve Resilience, Increases Threat Detection and Remediation

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been named a “leader” in providing midmarket customers with a holistic managed services approach to cybersecurity in a recent Information Services Group ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity Solutions and Services U.S. report.

The report compares providers’ strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators, and identifies Rackspace Technology as a leader providing “fully integrated security solutions that combine cutting-edge in-house technology developed through its security operations centers with threat detection, analysis and remediation capabilities.”

“With the threat landscape evolving at a rapid pace, modernizing security is a key component of our customers’ digital transformation strategies,” said Gary Alterson, Vice President, Security Services at Rackspace Technology. “At Rackspace Technology we are meeting our customers wherever they are in their journey and delivering security with Fanatical Experience® which we are known for, by continuing to innovate with and on behalf of our them to meet their needs, now and into the future.”

The ISG report finds companies moving away from buying separate products to perform each security function, with an increasing number of them engaging providers of end-to-end services. Key areas of focus in the report include cloud security, intelligent SOCs, MDR, proactive threat hunting and deep investigative cyber analytics.

“Enterprises have found it hard to build effective cybersecurity strategies with heterogeneous products,” said Doug Saylors, partner and co-lead, cybersecurity, at ISG. “Service providers are helping them build a mesh of solutions that can talk to each other.”

The report notes that the growth in cybersecurity managed services comes as U.S. enterprises look to shift more investment into capabilities such as identity management, endpoint protection and advanced data leakage and protection systems, in response to the growing sophistication of cybercriminals. It also cites the accelerating pace of digital transformation and the rise of remote and hybrid work during the COVID-19 pandemic as factors that have led organizations to re-examine their security postures.

https://www.rackspace.com/lp/isg-provider-lens-cybersecurity-solutions-services-us-2022

