U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.94
    +39.74 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,568.90
    +328.72 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,585.62
    +94.88 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.72
    +2.24 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.80
    -0.90 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.40
    -19.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0092 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8070
    +0.0350 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5190
    +1.3090 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,006.17
    -11.80 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.29
    +11.37 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.25
    +53.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Rackspace Technology Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RXT
  • III
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
Rackspace Technology, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Rackspace Technology was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category for the Global, Americas and EMEA regions based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 1Q 2022 Global ISG Index™.

Now in its 78th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

“Rackspace Technology is proud to be recognized for the ISG Sourcing Standout award for the 5th consecutive quarter. Rackspace Technology works with partners to understand where we can support them to rapidly transform businesses by providing world-class solutions and Fanatical Support®,” said Renee Taylor, Rackspace Technology VP, Global Alliances and Channels. “We will continue to provide our partners with a high level of enablement and support that includes consistent and improved communications, better analytics for enhanced productivity, improved sales campaign tools and consistent strategies and solutions in the Rackspace portfolio.”

Rackspace Technology introduced timely new product and service offerings that help customers get the most out of their cloud investment. The Rackspace Technology Elastic Engineering model is gaining fast adoption and was expanded to several new areas. In addition, the company launched Rackspace Data Freedom, a new storage service based on robust Rackspace-developed technology that helps customers manage their costs across multiple cloud platforms.

Rackspace Technology’s inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

“The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG. “Rackspace Technology continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for multicloud services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple Your Money

    Tech stocks have practically gone straight down since peaking last November. Three stocks with the potential to triple simply by returning to their all-time highs are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Shopify provides the tools necessary to sell products online, including a website and credit card processing.

  • Stock Split or Not, Inflation to Hit This Company for Billions on the Bottom Line

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets close on Thursday, April 28. Indeed, rising inflation could cost Amazon billions in the upcoming quarter. In its fourth quarter of 2021, which ended Dec. 31, Amazon increased sales by roughly $12 billion from the same quarter the year before.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • 10 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend S&P 500 stocks. If you want to see some more high yielding stocks, click 5 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index tracks the performance of the biggest 500 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index is one […]

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • Cenovus triples dividend as robust crude prices boost profit beat

    U.S-listed shares of the oil and gas producer, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, were up as much as 5.65% in premarket trading. Brent crude, the global benchmark was trading at $105.25 a barrel on Wednesday. The company, which agreed to buy rival Husky Energy last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 769,254 boepd a year earlier.

  • Payments space has seen ‘a mountain of growth,’ analyst says

    Mizuho Senior Financial Technology Analyst Dan Dolev joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings report data for PayPal, digital payments, and the outlook for Robinhood amid reports that the company will lay off 9% of its full-time employees.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Boeing’s Earnings Were Supposed to Get Better. They Got Worse.

    Boeing reports a first-quarter loss of $2.75 a share from $14 billion in sales. Wall Street was looking for a loss of about 15 cents a share on sales of $15.9 billion.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.