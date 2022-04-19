U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

Rackspace Technology Named Winner of North America VMware 2022 Partner Lifecycle Services Award

Rackspace Technology, Inc.
·2 min read
  • RXT
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Award Recognizes Partners for Growing Long-Term Customer-Partner Relationships and Increasing Customer Satisfaction

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has been awarded VMware’s North America 2022 Partner Lifecycle Services award as part of VMware’s annual Partner Achievement Awards. Rackspace Technology was recognized for its significant customer-focused engagements and moving from traditional project-based interactions to innovative, ongoing partner-customer relationships.

“As more customers make the shift to SaaS, it is critical that VMware partners offer cloud solutions and services which create lasting, deep relationships with customers throughout the entire lifecycle,” said Geoff Thompson, vice president, cloud provider sales, VMware. “By providing customer-centric experiences and business-oriented outcomes, Rackspace Technology is driving increased customer satisfaction, closing new business, and renewing established relationships as a key trusted advisor to their customers.”

Rackspace Technology was an original launch partner for VMware Cloud and one of the first VMware managed service providers to launch a managed VMware Cloud on AWS offering. Over the past 20 years of partnering with VMware to deliver industry differentiating solutions for its customers, Rackspace Technology has continued to evolve its services to meet customers’ growing needs. Today it offers one of the broadest and deepest end-to-end portfolios of managed services for VMware. From helping customers to take advantage of VMware’s powerful capabilities through its next-gen DevOps-as-a-Service for VMware called Rackspace Elastic Engineering to deliver managed VMware Cloud-based environments that have the benefits of public cloud, to its solutions that deliver and manage VMware environments anywhere including across the key hyperscalers.

“A key step to enabling multicloud is not only empowering our customers with the solutions that allow them access to their applications from everywhere, but to make it easy for them to move those workloads between clouds based on their business needs,” said Neil Emerson, Chief Commercial Officer at Rackspace Technology. “By partnering with VMware, we’ve done just that. Our customers can easily move to a multicloud environment supported by a consistent hybrid cloud foundation.”

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud-centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. we can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


