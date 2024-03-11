Rackspace Technology Nears Restructuring Deal With Creditors

(Bloomberg) -- Rackspace Technology Inc. is nearing a restructuring deal with creditors that would hand it fresh cash, reduce its debt and rework the line for creditor repayments, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Under the proposal, the cloud computing company would receive around $275 million of new money that would rank higher in line for repayment than existing loans, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The deal also calls for a debt exchange at below-par prices that will be open to all secured creditors. However, the swap offers improved terms for investors who helped negotiate the deal, said the people. Creditors who previously signed a cooperation agreement will also receive better treatment than those lenders who didn’t sign the pact, the people added.

Messages left with the company were not returned. Majority owner Apollo Global Management Inc. didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Last year, some lenders signed a pact binding them together in potential debt negotiations, Bloomberg reported.

Restructuring deals that offer sweeter terms for select creditors have grown more popular in recent months as companies with loose credit agreements negotiate with investors who are eager to improve their returns. Recent restructuring proposals from Apex Tool Group, software firm GoTo Group Inc. and Lumen Technologies Inc. have come with similar provisions.

The firm has scheduled an call at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday to discuss fourth-quarter results. Its 3.50% first-lien notes due in 2028 last traded on Feb. 29 at 40.5 cents on the dollar, according to Trace.

