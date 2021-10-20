U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.87
    +14.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,583.51
    +126.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,137.42
    +8.33 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.65
    +14.74 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.40
    +13.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.43 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2070
    -0.1530 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,577.27
    +3,975.33 (+6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,543.81
    +63.01 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.99
    +7.46 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

New Rackspace Technology Survey of Global IT Leaders Reveals Lack of Confidence, Resources Within Their Organizations in Responding to Growing Array of Cyber Threats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Recruiting Challenges, IT Evolution and Remote Work Environments Among Factors Increasing Security Complexity

How mature do IT leaders think they are when it comes to cloud security?

Recruiting Challenges, IT Evolution and Remote Work Environments Among Factors Increasing Security Complexity
Recruiting Challenges, IT Evolution and Remote Work Environments Among Factors Increasing Security Complexity
Recruiting Challenges, IT Evolution and Remote Work Environments Among Factors Increasing Security Complexity

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Half of global IT leaders say they are not “fully confident” in their ability to respond to data, malware phishing, supply chain, ransomware, cloud, IoT and application attacks, according to a new global survey by Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company. Moreover, when asked about their attack response capabilities, fewer than half (45%) of respondents say they can effectively respond to incidents, mitigate threats (43%), or understand the nature of the threats they are facing (42%).

The survey of 1,420 IT professionals also reveals widespread uncertainty that organizations possess the talent and skills to meet cybersecurity challenges, with 86% of respondents saying their organizations lack the necessary skills and expertise to respond to a growing array of threats.

“Though most respondents to our survey say they are ‘prepared’ for cyber-attacks, there is a high degree of anxiety about their ability to effectively confront adversaries who are increasingly sophisticated,” said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Evangelist Rackspace Technology. “Moreover, the expanding use of the cloud, IoT and applications, as well as a tight talent market and an increase in remote work – largely driven by the pandemic – have made the security environment much more challenging. Few organizations actually have the people, processes, and technologies that match a modern cybersecurity model.”

IT Trends Driving Cyber Complexity

The ubiquity of the cloud, DevOps methodologies and the condensing of development cycles, coupled with other IT trends, have made addressing cyberthreats an increasingly complex task. Half of the survey respondents (49%) cite the growth in cloud and IoT as key challenges, followed by new threats and attack methods (46%) and the growth in data volumes, digital operations, and remote work (45%), which has resulted in increased opportunities for attackers.

Forty-eight percent of respondents say their ability to manage application security in a more complex environment is influenced by new ways of working, including DevOps and Agile development practices. Other dynamics include faster release/delivery cycles (46%), the growth in microservice application architectures (46%), hybrid/multicloud environments (46%) and container runtime environments (44%).

When asked about the nature and targets of the cyberattacks they are most concerned about, network/platform attacks (58%) lead the way, followed by web application attacks (52%) and network operating system attacks (51%). Half (50%) are concerned about Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), while 47% involve stolen credentials and 41% are concerned about unauthorized exposure to data.

Talent and Staffing Pain Points

More than half (52%) of survey respondents say they have difficulty recruiting and retaining cybersecurity talent, with the greatest skill gaps in the areas of cloud security (33%) and network security (30%), which respondents also identified as their most critical roles. Across the business, IT leaders cite lack of expertise (86%), lack of resources (81%), lack of time (70%) and lack of training information (63%) as their most pressing cybersecurity and compliance challenges.

Cloud, data, app, network and identity access are most frequently handled by in-house staff while nearly half (49%) outsource integrated risk security and (43%) task external partners to assist with network security.

“Organizations struggling with expertise, resources and time are still reluctant about enlisting external help,” added DeVerter. “Instead, our research shows that they are hoping that enlisting recruiters and improving the training of internal staff will help them solve the talent crunch.”

Click here to view How mature do IT leaders think they are when it comes to cloud security Survey of Global IT Leaders Infographic.

Survey Methodology
The survey was conducted by Coleman Parkes Research in September 2021. Findings are based on the responses of 1,420 IT decision-makers across manufacturing, retail, hospitality/travel, healthcare/pharma/biomedical, government and financial services sectors in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Most of the companies/organizations polled were founded before the year 2000, have from 101 to 999 employees, and annual revenue between $50m and $1b. They also have anywhere from two to 15 employees dedicated to cybersecurity and they spend 5% to 15% of their IT budget on cybersecurity.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Contact:
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62925024-9e53-478b-9b06-acfc317c5543


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum’s ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Timing Hints at an Early Summer Merge

    Ethereum developers are now considering setting the effects of the difficulty bomb to take place in June 2022. That means the Merge should happen before that date.

  • Why Accenture is giving VR headsets to thousands of new hires

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share how her company is adjusting to the 'new normal' in the workplace.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Why Energous Shares Are Soaring Today

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company's active energy harvesting transmitter technology was granted U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval for unlimited distance over-the-air wireless charging. Energous' active energy harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of internet of things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 20th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for the majors on Tuesday, avoiding a fall back to Tuesday’s lows would be key in supporting a bullish day ahead.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Novavax Stock Sinks on Report of Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report says Novavax has failed to produce a vaccine with the purity levels demanded by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Exxon Debates Abandoning Some of Its Biggest Oil and Gas Projects

    Members of the company’s remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Calls Uproar Over Content Inevitable Amid Chappelle Outcry

    Bob Bakish appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference, discussing ViacomCBS’s streaming strategy and its posture on mergers.

  • Why Robinhood Should Worry About PayPal's New Payments App

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has added new users at a high rate over the past few years. Here's a look at what PayPal is offering and why it could steal Robinhood's thunder. Right now, PayPal and Robinhood are two different apps, serving two different groups of customers.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Shiba Inu Stays Close To Resistance At $0.00002950

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000028 – $0.000029 range.

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what you need to know about the new MacBook Pros and 3rd-generation AirPods.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Alibaba Propels High After Jack Ma Visits Europe

    Market pundits had earlier predicted that Alibaba’s share price will increase if Jack Ma was no longer missing.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Southwest Airlines won’t put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.