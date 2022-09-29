Rackspace Technology Welcomes Launch of New AWS Middle East Region in the UAE

Rackspace Technology, Inc.

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, welcomes the launch of AWS Middle East (UAE) Region, which will support the acceleration of innovation and digital transformation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region consists of three Availability Zones (AZs) and becomes AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, launched in 2019. The new AWS Region gives organizations even greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in the UAE, using advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation.

Rackspace Technology is a Premier Consulting Partner for AWS and has more than 1,800 AWS cloud certifications globally. It has a strong AWS presence in the Middle East with an impressive roster of customers, including BFC Group, the leading money transfer and currency exchange provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, having supported the migration of its core application and supporting systems to AWS public cloud, while providing ongoing management and consultancy services.

George Pawlyszyn, General Manager for Middle East and Africa, at Rackspace Technology said: “As a Premier Consulting Partner, we’re proud to be supporting the launch of AWS’s second Middle Eastern region. We are growing quickly across the Middle East and this is an important step for us in enabling our clients’ success with this new and important option.”

AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability Zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability, can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance. The launch of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will enable local customers with data residency requirements to store data securely in the UAE, while providing customers with even lower latency across the country.

Story continues

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact:

Asda'a BCW, Vanshja Shukul

rackspace.me@bcw-global.com



