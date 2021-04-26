U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,993.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,896.25
    -30.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.00
    +11.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.93
    -1.21 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.50
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2083
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    +0.0260 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    -0.97 (-5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0600
    +0.1950 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,787.28
    +4,287.41 (+8.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.65
    +115.75 (+10.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,951.08
    +12.52 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

RADA Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADA’s investor conference call to start at 9am ET

NETANYA, Israel, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA & TASE: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US:

1-888-723-3164

at 9:00 am Eastern Time

Israel:

03-918-0609

at 4:00 pm Israel Time

International:

+972-3-918-0609

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the RADA website at https://www.rada.com/corp/corporate-ir.html

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA’s website at http://www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-76-538-6200
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com

Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: 1 646 688 3559
rada@gkir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Snaps 5-Day Losing Streak, Climbs Above $52K

    The bellwether cryptocurrency was changing hands around $52,150, with hourly buyer volume at the highest since April 23.

  • Absa’s CEO Exit Creates More Than Just One Headache for Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd.’s parting of ways with Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele following a boardroom bust up leaves the future of South Africa’s third-largest bank up in the air.Chairman Wendy Lucas-Bull has said the board must move quickly to bring about stability, but the to-do list for interim head Jason Quinn and whoever fills the role permanently is lengthy. The company is about three years into a new era as a freshly independent group following a split from former U.K. parent Barclays Plc, and signs of a new direction are just starting to form.The lender’s first Black CEO resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with some subordinate directors over strategy, less than two months after his deputy Peter Matlare died from complications from Covid-19. The dilemma now facing the Johannesburg-based company is whether to appoint an internal successor to Mminele or once again target an outsider.Among employees, “morale and confidence is running low,” said Joe Kokela, general secretary of South Africa’s finance union.Absa said the bank understands the “concerns and disappointment.”“Jason has been tasked with ensuring that the business remains resilient,” the company said in emailed comments. “His focus will be to align leadership and colleagues behind a clear way forward.”The lender this month closed a $6 billion money-market mutual fund, South Africa’s largest, reviving speculation the bank may look to sell its wider asset-management unit. Absa is also the only one of the country’s top three lenders to resist resuming dividend payments after a coronavirus-related pause, suggesting a different take on navigating the crisis than rivals.Investment banking head Charles Russon and retail boss Arrie Rautenbach are both pushing for more focus on their respective divisions, while the rest of Africa portfolio -- previously part of Matlare’s remit -- remains without an official leader. Quinn also has a number of other executive positions to fill, including a head of digital solutions, innovation and technology.‘Unmanageable Complexities’“Appointing an external CEO to implement a strategy that had already been developed and agreed by a management team and board created unmanageable complexities,” said Stefan Swanepoel, an equity analyst at Prudential Investment Managers, which holds 2.4% of the bank’s stock. “We would rather this was resolved than continued as a rift embedding unnecessary friction.”It took Absa almost a year to appoint Mminele, who became the bank’s third CEO in two years when he replaced the previous permanent head, Maria Ramos, in early 2020. The former deputy governor of the country’s central bank also became the third Black leader of a major South African lender, but his departure this week cut that number to one.Basani Maluleke, of African Bank Holdings Ltd., quit her post in January.South Africa has directed efforts toward raising the number of Black leaders in companies to reflect its demographics and help reverse the effects of Apartheid policies.“Whenever a senior Black executive leader exits, it is a setback,” Polo Leteka Radebe, president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals, said in response to written questions.While Absa grapples with identifying a new CEO, Quinn, who has been its financial director since 2016, must keep on implementing the strategy announced in 2018 to reclaim market share lost to competitors during the Barclays era.“The implementation of the strategy has to date shown signs of success,” Prudential’s Swanepoel said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nestle Is in Talks to Acquire Nature’s Bounty Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- After ditching big chunks of its chocolate and ice cream businesses, Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider is embracing healthier living by bulking up on vitamins and supplements.The world’s largest food company on Monday confirmed it’s in discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful Co., whose brands include Nature’s Bounty. Owner KKR & Co. was said to have been planning an IPO valuing the firm at more than $6 billion, though an acquisition by Nestle could preempt the initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.Nestle’s move comes four years after Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the $2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc. Schneider has made more than 50 deals since he took over at the helm, disposing of lagging businesses like U.S. chocolate and mass-market bottled water, and folding Nestle’s ice cream brands into a joint venture there. He strengthened the Swiss company’s high-growth categories with smaller transactions in pet care and also splurged $7.15 billion on a deal to market Starbucks coffee products.“This remains another example of how the company can manage via portfolio reshuffling its transition from coffee/pet to a more diverse mix in the coming years,” Citi analyst Cedric Besnard, wrote in a note.A potential deal for Bountiful would accelerate Nestle’s strategy of buying larger brands of vitamins as it tries to gain pricing power and appeal to high-spending health-conscious consumers.The approach has delivered, with Nestle last week reporting sales growth at double the pace analysts predicted. Supplements and minerals that boost the immune system are in high demand, and e-commerce has become an effective way to sell such products, the company said. Nestle Health Science’s revenue rose almost 10% in the first quarter on an adjusted basis.Nestle shares have gained more than 70% since Schneider became CEO, and the company is worth more than $300 billion. The stock was little changed Monday morning in Zurich.Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.The company, whose brands also include Puritan’s Pride, filed registration documents for the listing earlier this month.Big consumer-goods companies have increasingly been interested in the vitamins, minerals and supplements sector, and the area builds on Nestle’s desire to push more into healthy, medical nutrition and self-care trends, according to Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Bernstein.The Wall Street Journal first reported the discussions.(Updates with analyst comments from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • From Spotify to Minecraft, Sweden Proves Fertile Ground for Unicorns

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s capital has bred more tech unicorns per capita than any other region in the world save for Silicon Valley.Spotify Technology SA and Minecraft maker Mojang AB put Sweden on the map for startups valued at more than $1 billion and spawned a new generation of entrepreneurs. The Nordic country ranked first in Europe in cumulative capital invested per capita in the past five years, ahead of Ireland and the U.K., according to a tech industry report by venture capital firm Atomico.The secret sauce includes technology and its intersection across a broad range of industries, from music streaming and gaming to how we pay for stuff and increasingly charge our cars. The dynamics are also evolving as early tech founders and backers allocate some of their vast wealth to the latest crop of startups.Only this month, payments firm Trustly Group AB became the latest example in a long line of Swedish startups to see its valuation soar into unicorn territory. Its chief executive officer says it’s no coincidence so many are emerging on his home turf.“There is some kind of climate here where Swedes are quick to test new services and products,” Oscar Berglund said in an interview. “It’s like there’s an ecosystem of funding and expertise.”Examples include the venture capital fund Norrsken, Swedish for Northern Lights, launched by Niklas Adalberth, the co-founder of payments platform Klarna Bank AB that has been valued at $31 billion; Niklas Zennstrom of Skype Inc. fame started Atomico in 2006 with a mission to invest in “Europe’s most ambitious tech founders;” and Spotify co-founder Martin Lorentzon is putting some of his $6 billion fortune into investment vehicle Cervantes Capital AB.“At 0.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, Stockholm currently has the highest number of tech unicorns per capita in the world except for Silicon Valley,” Sarah Guemouri, co-author of Atomico’s State of European Tech report, said in an interview, citing data for cities with more than one unicorn and 500,000 inhabitant.“I see great opportunities to invest in Swedish small and medium-sized companies,” Lorentzon said in an interview. “Sweden has fantastic entrepreneurs and good corporate governance.”Investors appear to agree, with the country already attracting 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in venture capital so far this year, compared with 2.9 billion euros for the whole of 2020, according to researcher Dealroom.co.Entreprenaurial RootsSweden has a long history of investing going back to the Wallenberg and Stenbeck families, who together still control much of the country’s stock market. More recently, Wallenberg-backed EQT AB has grown into one of the biggest private equity firms in Europe.As a share of GDP, the amount of private equity capital, including venture capital, raised in Sweden is second only to Luxembourg in the European Union, consultancy Copenhagen Economics said. Private equity investment has boosted the Swedish economy by 4.7% since 2007, it added.The fundraising is particularly evident in the country’s fintech sector, where the policy agency Tillväxtanalys estimates there are as many as 450 active companies. The agency’s Eva Alfredsson, who recently authored a report on the industry, points to several reasons international fintechs such as Klarna and Trustly have made Sweden their home.“Sweden is one of the most innovative countries in the world and a country in which it’s easy to start and run companies,” Alfredsson said in an interview. She added the nation was “early to digitalize,” citing a government-subsidized program for home computers in the 1990s that “spread IT-competence to the whole population.”As one of the world’s most cashless societies, combined with its tech-savvy population, Sweden has provided a platform for fintechs and new payment methods to flourish, according to Swedish Financial Technology Association Secretary General Louise Grabo.“New regulations such as the Payments Services Directive have opened up the financial sector for more innovation and competition,” Grabo said.Technological factors are driving successes in other parts of the economy too. For example, vegan drink-maker Oatly AB is considering a $10 billion valuation in a U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said last month.“The business investment scene in Sweden has become much more interesting than maybe 10 years ago,” said David Sonnek, the CEO of Industrifonden and one of Oatly’s early-stage investors.Digital AdvantageOne of the best things about the region’s investment prospects is its people, according to early-stage investor Par-Jorgen Parson, who backed Spotify over a decade ago. “Employees are far ahead in digital development, compared to many other countries,” said Parson, whose Northzone holds Klarna and iZettle AB in its portfolio.Sweden benefits from a “low cost of talent and loyalty to business goals rather than the self-serving, international mindset of most startups,” Parson said, adding that a lack of hierarchy and a good level of education “means that you will come a long way with limited capital.”The education system also reflects the country’s international outlook, according to Bo Becker, the Cevian Capital Professor of Finance at the Stockholm School of Economics.Despite a Social Democrat-led government and continued support for a welfare state, the system “is built to work for large companies,” Becker said, citing education, favorable regulations and the tax system.Startups that thrived have also spurred on others. There’s “a vibrant ecosystem of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and investors who have been part of generational companies, such as Spotify,” said Cameron McLain, who co-founded and runs Giant Ventures in London. “These successes produce role models, experienced talent, and capital which then generates further successes, and the flywheel continues.”McLain said Swedish consumers care deeply about societal and environmental issues. Combined with favorable government legislation “it’s a great place to launch impact companies.”For Trustly’s CEO, who plans to raise almost $1 billion through an IPO in Stockholm soon, all of these factors add up to “some kind of cross-fertilization.”“It has been an important part of our journey that we have grown up in Sweden, absolutely.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Qatar Petroleum Plans $10 Billion Bond Sale for Gas Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Petroleum plans to issue up to $10 billion of bonds as soon as this quarter to fund a massive natural-gas project, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The state producer is inviting banks to arrange what would be its first dollar bonds, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company is seeking between $7 billion and $10 billion of five, 10- and 30-year notes, the person said. That would make it one of the largest corporate deals this year and one of the biggest of any kind from emerging markets.A spokesperson for QP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The money would go toward the North Field expansion, the person said. Through that $29 billion project, Qatar will cement its status as the biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas. It aims to raise its annual output capacity more than 50% by 2027 to 126 million tons.The North Field, situated in the Persian Gulf, is the world’s largest gas deposit and shared between Qatar and Iran.Qatar’s government issued a $10 billion bond in April last year and attracted nearly $45 billion of orders. Like the sovereign, QP is rated AA- or its equivalent by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.Reuters earlier reported that QP was planning a bond.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No Respite for Huarong Investors as Earnings Delay Adds to Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- What investors in China Huarong Asset Management Co. want is transparency over its future. What they’re getting is a lesson in how opaque Chinese state-owned companies can be.On Sunday, the embattled firm announced it wouldn’t publish its 2020 earnings by the end of this month -- the deadline required by Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Instead of providing clarity, the company released a thinly-worded statement in Chinese only, mostly reiterating information that investors already knew. There was no indication of when results would be published or if anything has changed since its April 1 filing to the city’s exchange, where China Huarong shares trade.Reaction in the offshore bond market was negative on Monday, underscoring concerns among international investors that they’re low on China Huarong’s priority list. The bad-debt manager chose to publish the widely anticipated update on an online platform run by China’s interbank and foreign exchange trading system, rather than on Hong Kong’s exchange as would be typical for a listed company. Last week, the company’s offshore unit said it returned to profit in a statement posted on its WeChat account.“Bondholders have no leverage over management,” said Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Initially we were told that it was a simple auditor delay, in-line with many others companies’ late filings at the time. Then we were comforted that ‘operations normal and liquidity ample’ with the annual report out soon. But we are still waiting.”China Huarong’s 3.75% dollar bond due 2022 fell 3.5 cents on the dollar to 81.9, while the firm’s 4.5% perpetual bond dropped 5.4 cents to 70.3 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.The offhand approach to international investors comes with a cost. Increased uncertainty boosts volatility in the company’s investment-grade debt, making the instruments trade more like stressed bonds. This effectively prevents China Huarong from selling more dollar debt, making it harder for the firm to refinance. The company has some $7 billion in local and offshore bonds maturing this year, including S$600 million ($453 million) and 915 million yuan ($141 million) notes both due April 27, Bloomberg-compiled data show.There’s a broader impact too as investors become more selective toward Chinese firms. While ultra-safe firms like Bank of China Ltd. units and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have raised funds in the offshore bond market this month, only one first-time Chinese dollar-bond issuer has tapped the market. That’s down from a monthly average of about eight deals from debut issuers last year. Spreads on a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade Chinese dollar bonds rose to nine-month highs in mid-April.The central government may be encouraged by such concerns, provided they don’t turn into panic. President Xi Jinping wants to introduce moral hazard to the nation’s financial markets so that investors punish companies for poor governance, rather than expecting Beijing to bail them out.As for China Huarong -- its most important shareholder is the state, and public disclosures will likely be dictated by officials more focused on ensuring an outcome that doesn’t undermine financial stability. As China’s largest bad loan manager, the company is a key player in the country’s $54 trillion financial industry.Still, given bond and stockholders are likely to bear some of the cost of a successful resolution to China Huarong’s financial issues, greater openness would be welcomed. Because official communication from China Huarong is lacking in frequency and detail, investors have to turn to media reports, where interpreting the news can also be difficult.China’s regulator has asked banks to extend some loans by at least six months, said a Friday REDD report. The central bank is considering taking on some China Huarong assets, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Another report from Reorg Research said a debt restructuring for China Huarong International Holdings Ltd. was one option under consideration.While frustrated bondholders can always sell, holders of the Hong Kong shares are stuck in limbo with no resolution in sight.“Stock investors can’t really do anything at the moment,” said Jackson Wong, Amber Hill Capital Ltd. asset management director in Hong Kong. “It’s very hard to price the stock. Doing off-market transactions involves complex valuations and high trading costs -- only very large institutions could choose to do so if the stock remains suspended for a longer time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sainsbury's ex-boss buys into grocery app market

    Justin King has made a "substantial" investment in the owner of the Snappy Shopper app, the firm says.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I saved $1.1M for retirement, earn $128K and have $56,000 on my mortgage. Can I afford my dream car — a Nissan GTR?

    Can I afford my dream car? Dealership appraised my current car, which I paid cash for, at $6,500, but I may end up keeping it as there are some activities I don’t/can’t do in the GTR (e.g. 1. Can I afford my dream car?

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Ex-UniCredit CEO’S SPAC Seeks $606 Million in Amsterdam IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier’s special purpose acquisition company plans to raise as much as 500 million euros ($606 million) when it lists in Amsterdam this week.Pegasus Acquisition Co. Europe BV, backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault and French asset manager Tikehau Capital, will begin a private placement shortly, with a goal of completing the initial public offering around April 29, the company said Monday in a statement.Mustier and former Bank of America Corp. executive Diego De Giorgi will run Pegasus Europe, which plans to invest in financial services, including wealth management and fintechs, it said.The men are part of a wave of top finance executives creating blank-check companies as the next act in their careers. Ex-Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing listed one in Amsterdam last month, while ex-Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, former Citigroup Inc. banker Michael Klein and ex-Deutsche Bank AG investment banking head Garth Ritchie have taken such companies public in the U.S.Special-purpose acquisition companies raise investor money in the equity markets to fund takeovers. They have become one the hottest trends in markets, though with more than 330 blank-check firms already listed in 2021, mostly in the U.S., there’s a debate about their potential to find suitable acquisition targets.The deal will burnish Amsterdam’s standing as a key market for IPOs this year and a center of European SPAC listings. The exchange has hosted five IPOs in 2021, raising almost $8.1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The four sponsors of Pegasus Europe -- Mustier, De Giorgi, Arnault’s Financiere Agache investment company and Paris-based Tikehau -- will invest a combined 55 million euros in units at the time of the IPO, according to the statement. Tikehau and Financiere Agache also will provide a forward purchase agreement of as much as 100 million euros that Pegasus Europe can call at the time of an acquisition.Mustier, who announced his departure from UniCredit in November after more than four years at the helm of Italy’s biggest bank, will be one of five board members of Pegasus. Tikehau and Arnault will have one director representing both, and three independent directors will complete the board.Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the initial public offering.(Updates with SPACs listing in 2021 in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    COVID is receding, and markets are rising; those are the two trends that investors have most on their minds right now. It’s entirely sensible that they’ll go together. As the economy reopens, money will begin to circulate faster – and find its way in the equity market. With economic conditions improving, investors are on the lookout for the best returns in an expansionary environment. One natural place for them to look: the small-caps market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to seek out three stocks that meet a profile for growth under current conditions. We’ve found three Strong Buy small-cap stocks – valued under $700 million – that are trading below $10. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. Shift Technologies (SFT) Not least among the changes we saw during the pandemic year was the strong shift toward online business and e-commerce. Shift Technologies brought e-commerce to the used car market, with an end-to-end, hassle-free sales model designed to streamline the customer’s experience. Shift provides digital solutions connecting car owners and buyers, making it easy to find a car, test drive it, and purchase it. Currently, Shift is operating in California, Oregon, Washington state, and Texas, primarily in urban centers. Like many smaller tech-oriented companies, Shift went public last year through a SPAC merger. In this case, the special acquisition company (SPAC) was Insurance Acquisition Corporation. The merger was completed in October, in a transaction valued between $340 million and $380 million. The SFT ticker started trading on the NASDAQ on October 15. Since then, the stock has slipped 35%, leaving the company with a market cap of $602 million. Despite the slip in share value after completion of the merger, Shift still had some $300 million in newly available capital to conduct operations. The company has plenty of room to maneuver, as the used car market is worth more than $840 billion annually. In the company’s Q4 report, Shift’s first as a publicly traded entity, it reported strong year-over-year growth in revenues and units sold. For the quarter, revenues reached $73.4 million, company record and 168% higher than the previous year. Shift sold 4,666 units during the quarter, a 147% yoy increase. For the full year, the revenue of $195.7 million represented an 18% yoy gain, while the total units sold reached 13,135, also up 18%. The sale numbers skewed heavily toward e-commerce, which made up 9,497 units of the year’s total sales. Shift has attracted attention from Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Michael Ward, who sees a higher level of conviction for growth in 2021 and 2022. “[In] our view, positive trends with revenue per unit and cost performance in early-2021 have set the company on a positive path... and given the recent pullback in the stock, view it as a favorable time to Buy. The used vehicle market in the US is a $1 trillion revenue opportunity, pricing has increased on double-digit rates since mid-2020 and given the pricing/inventory trends in the new vehicle market, we expect the positive pricing environment to continue into the second half of 2021,” Ward opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Ward rates Shift shares a Buy, and his $13 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~74%. (To view Ward’s track record, click here) Wall Street tends to agree with Ward's confidence on the automotive e-commerce firm, considering TipRanks analytics reveal SFT as a Strong Buy. Shares in SFT are selling for $7.45 each, and the average target of $13.50 indicates a possible upside of ~81% by year's end. (See SFT stock analysis on TipRanks) Casper Sleep (CSPR) The next stock we're looking at, Casper Sleep, is a $290 million company in the bedding business. Specifically, the company sells mattresses, pillows, bedframes, and bedding – household items that everyone needs. Casper operates mainly online, but has showrooms as well. The NYC-based company has seen earnings rise in 2H20, with Q4’s top line reaching the highest level the company has seen since it went public in February of 2020. That top line was $150.3 million, up more than 18% year-over-year. Full year revenue reached $497 million, for a 13% yoy gain. It’s important to note that these gains came after the company’s announcement, in the third quarter, of agreements with four large retailers to carry Casper products. Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, Mathis Brothers, and Sam’s Club all began to carry Casper Sleep bedding, giving the company a high profile among the country’s largest mattress retailers. Covering Casper for Piper Sandler, analyst Robert Friedner set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $12 price target that indicates room for 70% share appreciation from the current $7.04 share price. (To view Friedner’s track record, click here) “CSPR has bounced back from the challenged Q3 that saw supply chain delays negatively impact sales. The company appears to be operating at a higher level going into 2021, as it has diversified its supplier base and is showing steady progress on posting positive EBITDA in 2H 2021. With sales growth rebounding, new products rolling out in 2021, and easy compares ahead, we believe the sales multiple for CSPR… will continue to expand," Friedner noted. In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CSPR. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months. The upside potential lands at 63%, slightly below Friedner's forecast. (See CSPR stock analysis on TipRanks) Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) The proliferation of online commerce – and the general increase in virtual interactions via the web – has boosted demand for tech security. Intellicheck operates in that sphere, offering a suite of SaaS products based on a propriety ID validation platform. Intellicheck boasts a high-profile customer base, including 5 top financial institutions and over 50 law enforcement agencies. Intellicheck also has a strong presence in the retail industry, where its ID validation is used to authenticate customer photo identification documents. The pandemic – which slammed brick-and-mortar retail – was hard on the company, but the economic reopening has seen business expand. The company saw its record revenue - $3.12 million – in the first quarter of 2020, right before taking a heavy hit at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Sales and revenues bounced back, however, and Intellicheck’s Q4 top line of $3.08 million, was only 1.2% off that peak – and up 6% from 4Q19. The company’s SaaS revenue grew 18% yoy, and 23% sequentially. More importantly, the company recorded positive EPS in Q4, with earnings coming in at 7 cents per share. This compared favorably to the break-even result in Q3, and the 5-cent per share loss in Q2. These facts lie behind 5-star analyst Scott Buck’s optimistic view of the company. In his coverage for H.C. Wainwright, Buck sees Intellicheck holding a strong position for long-term growth. “[As] several large states have begun to ease COVID-19 related restrictions and younger people have been, or can be, vaccinated at this time, we expect same-store scans to show improvement through the remainder of 2021…. New implementations are expected to include additional retailers as well as more traditional financial service providers and potential new markets such as healthcare, real estate, and standardized testing. While new customers are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the quarter’s results, they will provide incremental revenue over the next 12 months," Buck wrote. The analyst summed up, "With additional sales hires, we believe the company will again be positioned to complete between 30 and 40 software implementations during 2021 driving meaningful revenue growth into 2022.” To this end, Buck puts a Buy rating on IDN, and his $18 price target implies an upside potential of 113% for the year ahead. (To watch Buck’s track record, click here) All in all, Intellicheck’s Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 recent positive reviews. The stock has an average price target of $14.83, suggesting a 75% one-year upside for the current price of $8.45. (See IDN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • Sports Betting And Casino Company Super Group Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

    Super Group Holding Co, owner of Betway and Spin, is going public with a SPAC deal to bring the global online sports betting and casino company public. The SPAC Deal: Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH). Betway is an online sports betting company, and Spin is a multi-brand online casino. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion. Shares will trade as SGHC on the NYSE after the merger is complete. Current shareholders of Sports Entertainment Acquisition will own 9.3% of the new company. About Super Group: Super Group is licensed in 23 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas and Africa. The company says it can scale into new markets and has proprietary marketing and data analytics to improve the customer experience. The company had over $42 billion worth of wagers in the 12-month period ending March 2021. The company says it has over 2.5 million monthly unique active customers. Super Group’s Betway brand has become well-known around the world with over 60 brand partnerships. Betway is a partner with the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association. Betway is also a brand partner of the English Premier League team West Ham United and eSports team Ninjas in Pyjamas. Growth Ahead: One of Super Group's biggest pushes is to expand into the fast-growing U.S. online sports betting market. The company has entered into an agreement with Digital Gaming Corporation for the rights to 10 U.S. states. Among the 10 states are Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa, which have all legalized online sports betting. The first U.S. bet under the partnership was taken in March. Super Group and Digital Gaming Corporation are working to add additional licenses outside the initial 10 states. Additional growth could come from mergers and acquisitions, according to the company’s presentation. The company will look to add companies with high value technology stacks, and business-to-consumer online casino and sports betting companies. Related Link: 6 Sports SPACs To Consider For Your Investing Playbook Financials: At close of the SPAC deal, Super Group will be debt free and have over $200 million in cash. The company had net gaming revenue of $1.1 billion in 2020 and EBTIDA of $259 million on a pro forma basis. Revenue in 2020 was split with 48% in the Americas, 21% in Europe, 12% in Africa and 18% in other regions. Super Group is estimating net gaming revenue of $1.6 billion in fiscal 2021 and $1.8 billion in fiscal 2022. EBITDA estimates are $350 million in fiscal 2021 and $420 million in fiscal 2022. Super Group is estimating compounded annual revenue growth of 23.1% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 compared to 20.2% for Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) and 50.9% for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Super Group has EBITDA margins of 23.6%, beating Flutter’s 21.3% and the negative 23.1% from DraftKings. The SPAC deal values Super Group at 2.6x estimated fiscal 2022 revenue. Flutter Entertainment and DraftKings shares trade at 4.8x and 14.9x this valuation respectively. Price Action: Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp closed at $9.83 on Friday. Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Recap: SPAC Activity Slows Down With 3 Deals And No Offerings'Captain America 4' Could Be In Works: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • GameStop's Departing Executives Getting $290M Worth Of Vested Stocks On Their Way Out

    This year's rise in the share price of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has created a windfall for some departing executives. Executives who are leaving the organization are getting vested stocks valued at roughly $290 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The executives' separation agreements include terms that allow stock they were awarded while working at the company to vest when they leave. The company's Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who will be stepping down by July 31, has 1.1 million restricted shares, valued at about $169 million as of Friday's close. Frank Hamlin, who resigned as chief customer officer in March, had restricted shares valued at $33.5 million as of Friday. The company's merchandising chief Chris Homeister, who is planning to leave the company, has 289,000 restricted shares valued at around $43.6 million as of Friday. Former GameStop finance chief James Bell had restricted shares of $43.6 million as of Friday. Shares of video game retailer GameStop Corp. as well as other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) skyrocketed in January amid a rally fueled by retail traders belonging to the subreddit channel r/WallStreetBets. The traders bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop's shares jumped last week after its CEO said he would leave before the end of July. On April 13, the company said it is redeeming senior notes worth $216.4 million due in two years, a move that would leave the company mostly debt-free. GameStop's shares closed at $151.18 on Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth Million© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

    Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. Another recent development from the company includes an appointment of a new chief financial officer, Mark Ziirsen, as of April 19, 2021. Naked Brand Daily Chart Analysis Naked Brand stock looks to be testing a key level where it has previously held as resistance. The stock has been forming higher lows throughout the past six months. The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart, and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support. Key Levels To Watch In May 2020, the stock held the $0.60 level as support. Later in the year the stock broke down below this level and tested its resistance a handful of times. Late January 2021 saw a breakout above this level before the stock eventually fell back below. The stock is now looking to test this level again, and consolidation above the level could let this stock see higher moves. The stock began trading with higher lows in November 2020, and can be seen in the trendline on the chart above. What’s Next? Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock break above the resistance line and consolidate. Consolidation above the $0.60 level could let the stock see a breakout. Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $0.60 level. If the stock is able to break below the trendline, it could see a further downwards push. Naked Brand had over 50 million shares traded Friday, and notably, a large amount of activity. Some other penny stocks that traded at that volume on Friday include: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX). Image by makingmilly from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.