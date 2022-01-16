Radar and Computer Vision Solution for Retail Environments Now Rolling Out from Ulisse; Transforms Physical Spaces into Intelligent Places

The Ulisse AI and IoT technology is ‘privacy first,' eliminating the need for cameras; learns from surrounding environment and people's behavior to deliver better analytics, experiences and results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2022 /Ulisse, a new physical space analytics platform for connected spaces, is launching the only radar and computer vision-based IoT AI platform to help retailers turn their spaces into intelligent places to improve overall experiences and results. Also appropriate for office buildings and cities, pedestrian areas and public transportation, the camera-free platform includes self-installing sensors and algorithms to quickly adapt to every situation and provide real-time analytics, delivering highly accurate data while maintaining privacy.

Rather than cameras which invade privacy (capturing faces and identities) and require stable lighting, Ulisse incorporates a unique radar-based approach which increases the overall accuracy of the analytics and reduces the required density of sensors in the physical environment. This also makes the entire solution less expensive. The Ulisse RF (radio frequency)-based sensors--which act like radar--illuminate the target with reflection point-clouds, not a true color image, resulting in unobtrusive and privacy-friendly technology.

Several luxury fashion brands have already implemented the Ulisse platform in their stores. The technology helps retailers to determine how potential customers behave and interact with their display windows. In addition it provides real time customer behavior pattern analysis so store managers can more effectively convert undecided customers. The analytics also help retailers to determine the best store staffing options and optimal staff-customer engagement ratio.

"As people begin to emerge post-pandemic and seek experiences outside of their homes, it will be obvious that the real estate industry has not fully understood people's experiences and behaviors," said Luca Nestola, CEO, Ulisse. "Retailers can use data about how people interact so they understand how best to design physical spaces and make them most efficient. Human experience is a crucial aspect to create the best designs. Ulisse does that through its technology and analytics."

Story continues

Ulisse technology delivers critical spatial intelligence: the analysis of a wide spectrum of data signals coming from IoT sensors distributed around a smart environment. In a store, the sensors can be placed in shop windows and around the interior of the sales space. The AI solution utilizes hardware, software, and algorithms, and can provide compelling visual analytics in minutes, quickly learning from people's behaviors so clients can make measurable improvements relating to people's experiences. It's easy to set up (just a few minutes) and can run uninterrupted without maintenance for years.

Using a ‘LEGO®-like' approach, the hardware can be assembled by combining multiple hardware modules and the software algorithms which can then be adapted for different industry applications like smart retail, smart cities and smart buildings. The Ulisse platform is being piloted in Singapore Cable Cars to determine the crowds and comfort level of the transit system and in the Metropolitan City of Venice where it will analyze and measure the density of tourists traveling through the town.

The technology applications include:

Retailers may receive real-time insights to improve operations in brick-and-mortar stores.

Businesses can understand unused space in buildings to maximize operations, deliver better workplace experiences, plan for growth, and improve security and emergency response.

Hotels can improve the customer experience, optimize staff planning and resources and reduce energy consumption.

Smart Cities can implement the technology to improve public transportation, assess traffic, detect crowded pedestrian areas, reduce pollution, prevent crime, and enhance the overall quality of life.

Caregivers can improve quality of care for the sick and/or elderly by using the technology to identify falls or other dangerous situations. The solution can be used in many healthcare settings or homes.

"Ulisse has a unique adaptive design so that it learns from human behavior and can turn every physical space into an intelligent space, regardless of what it is. For example, in a physical retail space, we can simulate different layouts and the effects on people's occupancy and behaviors. With that information, management can optimize spaces for specific purposes," Nestola continued. "We want to help realign spaces and places with people to create more liveable, comfortable and--for businesses--more profitable environments."

Images:link to media kit

About Ulisse

Ulisse is the physical space analytics platform for connected spaces. Using a fusion of depth vision and radar technologies along with proprietary sensors, software, and machine-learning algorithms, the IoT platform can be used for smart cities, smart buildings, retail, and smart homes. Unlike alternatives which are either invasive or imprecise, Ulisse technologies are both anonymous by design and among the industry's most accurate. The company has closed a $2.2 million seed round of funding. For more information, visit www.openretail.io.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: Ulisse





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683623/Radar-and-Computer-Vision-Solution-for-Retail-Environments-Now-Rolling-Out-from-Ulisse-Transforms-Physical-Spaces-into-Intelligent-Places



