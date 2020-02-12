Radar, a location data startup, says its "big bet" is on putting privacy first

Pick any app on your phone, and there's a greater than average chance that it's tracking your location right now.

Sometimes they don't even tell you. Your location can be continually collected and uploaded, then monetized by advertisers and other data tracking firms. These companies also sell the data to the government — no warrants needed. And even if you're app-less, your phone company knows where you are at any given time, and for the longest time sold that data to anyone who wanted it.

Location data is some of the most personal information we have — yet few think much about it. Our location reveals where we go, when, and often why. It can be used to know our favorite places and our routines, and also who we talk to. And yet it's spilling out of our phones ever second of every day to private companies, subject to little regulation or oversight, building up precise maps of our lives. Headlines sparked anger and pushed lawmakers into taking action. And consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their tracked activity thanks to phone makers, like Apple, alerting users to background location tracking. Foursquare, one of the biggest location data companies, even called on Congress to do more to regulate the sale of location data.

But location data is not going anywhere. It's a convenience that's just too convenient, and it's an industry that's growing from strength to strength. The location data market was valued at $10 billion last year, with it set to balloon in size by more than two-fold by 2027.

There is appetite for change, Radar, a location data startup based in New York, promised in a recent blog post that it will "not sell any data we collect, and we do not share location data across customers."

It's a promise that Radar chief executive Nick Patrick said he's willing to bet the company on.

"We want to be that location layer that unlocks the next generation of experiences but we also want to do it in a privacy conscious way," Patrick told TechCrunch. "That's our big bet."

Developers integrate Radar into their apps. Those app makers can create location geofences around their businesses, like any Walmart or Burger King. When a user enters that location, the app knows to serve relevant notifications or alerts, making it functionally just like any other location data provider.

But that's where Patrick says Radar deviates.

"We want to be the most privacy-first player," Patrick said. Radar bills itself as a location data software-as-a-service company, rather than an ad tech company like its immediate rivals. That may sound like a marketing point — it is — but it's also an important distinction, Patrick says, because it changes how the company makes its money. Instead of monetizing the collected data, Radar prices its platform based on the number of monthly active users that use the apps with Radar inside.

"We're not going to package that up into an audience segment and sell it on an ad exchange," he said. "We're not going to pull all of the data together from all the different devices that we're installed on and do foot traffic analytics or attribution."

But that trust doesn't come easy, nor should it. Some of the most popular apps have lost the trust of their users through privacy-invasive privacy practices, like collecting locations from users without their knowledge or permission, by scanning nearby Bluetooth beacons or Wi-Fi networks to infer where a person is.

We were curious and ran some of the apps through a network traffic analyzer to see what was going on under the hood, like Joann, GasBuddy, Draft King and others. We found that Radar only activated when location permissions were granted on the device — something apps have tried to get around in the past. The apps we checked instantly sent our precise location data back to Radar — which was to be expected — along with the device type, software version, and little else. The data collected by Radar is significantly less than what other comparable apps share with their developers, but still allows integrations with third-party platforms to make use of that location data. Via, a popular ride-sharing app, uses a person's location, collected by Radar, to deliver notifications and promotions to users at airports and other places of interest.

