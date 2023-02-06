U.S. markets closed

Radar Link Market Is Estimated to Valued at USD 1.66 Billion by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 7.39% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for radar links throughout the projection period.

Farmington, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Radar Link Market Size Was Valued At USD 1.55 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 1.66 Billion In 2022 To USD 2.73 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.39% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 outbreak has been frightening and unprecedented on a worldwide scale. In comparison to before the pandemic, demand for radar links is lower than anticipated across the board. Our analysis shows that the global market shrank by 3.91% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Radar is used in defence to locate threats such as missiles, ships, planes, and spacecraft that are in the air, on the ground, and at sea. Because they provide advantages including lighter weight, more efficiency, wider bandwidth, and more, optical fibres are being utilised in radar systems and radar sensors more and more. To transmit information and data, fibre optics sends a pulse of light through an optical fibre. The electromagnetic carrier wave created by the light pulse alters the data being delivered. Because they offer a higher capacity and can be utilised to set up cloud-based systems, fibre optic cables are suitable for radar links.

Request Sample Copy of Report "Radar Link  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030"

Recent Developments:

  • April 2021 - Amphenol Corporation, a provider of advanced technology, interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions, announced that it has completed the acquisition of MTS Systems Corporation (MTS).

  • June 2022 - Carlisle Interconnect Technologies has launched two new high voltage composite wire families for aerospace applications: the High Voltage composite wire family and the highly flexible high voltage shielded composite wire family. This composite wire offers a lighter weight and smaller diameter compared to similar types of wire for applications up to 260 degrees Celsius.

Segment Overview

Link Type Insights

The market is divided into optical link and electronic link according to the type of link. Due to the increasing demand for radar systems in end-use sectors including aircraft, marine, and land, as well as the increasing need for radar components, the electronic link segment is anticipated to be the largest segment.

Component Insights

The market is divided into antenna, diplexer, transmitter, phase lock loop, receiver, processor, and others according on the type of component. Since more and more radar systems are being employed for both military and commercial purposes, it is believed that the antenna segment makes up the majority of the radar link. Radio waves are broadcast by radar antennas, which then monitor their echoes. Antennas can determine the precise location of something. The demand for radar antennas in aviation and marine applications is increasing, which is why the market is expanding.

Application Insights

The market is divided into four categories based on its intended uses: airborne, naval, space, and ground. The naval section is anticipated to be the largest segment during the projected period. The segment is expanding as more and more naval ships get large radar systems. Ships utilise marine radars to navigate, find their course, and remain stationary when at sea.

Regional Outlook:

North America is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for radar links throughout the projection period. Because of the high concentration of hardware and software developers in the region and the expanding radar link share in North America, more money is being spent on purchasing sophisticated radar systems for military use. Large North American manufacturers like Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation are projected to increase the region's dominance in the global market.

The region projected to experience the fastest growth is Asia-Pacific. China, India, South Korea, and other nations are driving the industry by increasing their defence spending. The market is expanding as a result of the brisk expansion of the aviation sector, rising defence spending, and the increasing need for radar systems from ships and planes.

Scope of Report:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248486/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.39% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022                       

USD 1.66 Billion

By Component

Antenna, Diplexer, Transmitter, Phase Lock Loop, Receiver, Processor, Others

By Link Type

Electronic Link, Optical Link, Others

By Application

Airborne, Naval, Space, Land, Others

By Companies 

AFL (U.S.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems (Israel), II-VI Incorporated (U.S.), Ofs Fitel, LLC (U.S.), Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Radiall (France), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Trends:

Each point-to-point link in the conventional fibre optic technology has its own optical fibre. Three cables are required for these setups. Each of the three components of the system has a total of eight fibres.

Radar systems can also be created using the hybrid RF optical method. All RF signals in this system pass through one fibre in one direction and the other fibre in the opposite direction. In addition to fiber-optic transmitters and receivers, RF power combiners and RF demultiplexers are required for this approach to function.

Driving Factors:

Globally, there are more terrorist strikes, which puts pressure on nations to boost their defence spending and acquire more cutting-edge communication equipment. It became critical to increase the capabilities of military application systems as cross-border issues and geopolitical conflicts spread across the globe.

The fastest-growing economies in the world, China and India, are increasing their defence spending to modernise the antiquated radar communication system. Because optical fibres have so many advantages, including reduced weight and space requirements, great sensitivity, low cost, fast data rates, and improved security, these nations invest more in their purchase.

Restraining Factors:

You must employ experts who are trained and skilled in their field while assembling optical fibres, testing and assessing them, and splicing them together via optical fusion. Additionally, fibre optics are challenging to connect, and light can get lost in fibre optic cables due to internal light scattering. There aren't many bends in fibre optic cables, and therefore are challenging to cut.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
AFL (U.S.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems (Israel), II-VI Incorporated (U.S.), Ofs Fitel, LLC (U.S.), Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Radiall (France), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and others.

By Component

  • Antenna

  • Diplexer

  • Transmitter

  • Phase Lock Loop

  • Receiver

  • Processor

  • Others

By Link Type

  • Electronic Link

  • Optical Link

  • Others

By Application

  • Airborne

  • Naval

  • Space

  • Land

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

