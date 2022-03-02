U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,348.17
    +41.91 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,694.22
    +399.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,569.09
    +36.63 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.82
    +30.31 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.44
    +4.03 (+3.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    -14.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.36 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1073
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8150
    +0.1080 (+6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3315
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.6800 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,155.60
    +566.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.59
    -5.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,422.50
    +92.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

RADAR TIRES LAUNCHES NEW DUAL SIDEWALL ALL-TERRAIN RANGE: RENEGADE A/T PRO

·3 min read

All sizes feature a Rattlesnake-inspired dual sidewall design that has a "Fang" and "Rattle" side.

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar Tires announced the launch of its next generation all-terrain range the RENEGADE A/T PRO. This new range features a Rattlesnake inspired dual-sidewall design that allows drivers to customize the look of their vehicle. The aggressive new RENEGADE A/T PRO is specifically designed for SUV and light truck drivers to take on the toughest challenges off-road, while giving a quiet and comfortable ride on-road.

All sizes feature a Rattlesnake-inspired dual sidewall design that has a &#x00201c;Fang&#x00201d; and &#x00201c;Rattle&#x00201d; side
All sizes feature a Rattlesnake-inspired dual sidewall design that has a “Fang” and “Rattle” side

"The Renegade A/T Pro has been designed using a biomimetics approach taking inspiration from nature. We felt the rattlesnake best embodied the grip and quiet, yet aggressive features of the tire. The "Fang" side features a snake head design and the "Rattle" side features a tail design for added protection." said GS Sareen, President and CEO, Omni United. "The Renegade A/T Pro is another cutting-edge addition to our already robust light truck range."

The tire offers a 50,000 Mile Treadwear Warranty and a Road Hazard warranty for all sizes and a UTQG rating of 540 A A – 540 A B.

The all-new RENEGADE A/T PRO range will be initially available for order in 17 sizes covering various fitments ranging from 17" to 22" rim diameters and up to an F-load range. An additional 21 sizes are slated for release in Q2 & Q3 of 2022. Some of the key fitments include the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ford F-150, Toyota Tacoma and Dodge RAM 1500.

This range is specifically developed for the U.S. replacement tire market and adds to the portfolio of the RENEGADE® product lines in the Radar family: the, RENEGADE R/T, RENEGADE R7 M/T and launching in Q3 of 2022 the RENEGADE X.

Radar Tires is a design-driven brand that offers safety, performance and sustainability for all. The brand's mission is to make premium vehicle ownership accessible to all, by offering tires with a unique combination of technology and sustainability, designed and engineered without compromise.

View a video about the RENEGADE A/T PRO here: https://youtu.be/s5pf0A5cilc

For more information about the RENEGADE A/T PRO, please visit https://www.omni-united.com/radar-us/renegade-at-pro/ . Additionally, more photos and videos can be found on Radar social media channels, Facebook: Radar Tires Official and Instagram: Radar Tires.

ABOUT OMNI UNITED
Omni United (S) Pte. Ltd is a tire designer, manufacturer and distributor. The company offers a complete range of consumer and commercial tires marketed under the brand names: Radar Tires, Patriot Tires, American Tourer, Tecnica, Agora, Corsa and RoadLux. Singapore headquartered Omni United was founded in 2003 by entrepreneur G.S. Sareen. As a reliable business partner with innovative products, unparalleled customer service and logistics solutions, Omni United has a global footprint and is selling products in more than 50 countries. Omni United's flagship brand Radar Tires has been manufactured Carbon Neutral since 2013. In the United States, the company does business as Omnisource. More information on Omni United is available by calling 1-855-906-6646, by emailing info@omni-united.com and online at www.omni-united.com.

Radar Tires (PRNewsfoto/Omni United)
Radar Tires (PRNewsfoto/Omni United)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radar-tires-launches-new-dual-sidewall-all-terrain-range-renegade-at-pro-301494131.html

SOURCE Omni United

Recommended Stories

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • Editas Medicine Stock Jumps As Patent Office Rules In Favor Of Broad's CRISPR Patents

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has ruled in favor of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in a dispute over the patents around CRISPR gene-editing technology. The decision is part of a long-running legal battle brought by two universities and one of the founders of the gene-editing technique Emmanuelle Charpentier. The technology dubbed CRISPR/Cas9 can cut any DNA molecule. Several companies, including Editas Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT), are among the companies that use technology licen

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt. "We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • P&G to invest $110 million to expand Swing Road facility, create 46 jobs

    Procter & Gamble is investing $110 million in an expansion of its Swing Road plant in Greensboro, which will create an additional 46 jobs.

  • Honeywell rolls out hybrid work policies, aims to grow large Houston footprint

    Honeywell's footprint in the local market grew significantly after the company relocated its Performance Materials and Technologies division to Houston last summer.

  • A visual explainer of SWIFT, the global payments system now cut off to Russia

    SWIFT is a messaging system that allows banks around the globe to securely and quickly communicate about cross-border payments. Some have proposed kicking Russian banks out of it.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Apple stops product sales in Russia, adding to pressure from shippers, car makers

    (Reuters) -American big brands including Apple, Google, Ford and Harley-Davidson on Tuesday stopped sales and distanced themselves from Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies from shippers to car makers to energy companies shunning the country. Apple Inc said it had stopped sales of iPhones and other products in Russia, Alphabet Inc's Google dropped Russian state publishers from its news, Ford Motor told its Russian manufacturing partner it was suspending operations in the country, and Harley-Davidson Inc suspended its business and shipments of its bikes.

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Pilots at United Airlines regional carrier CommutAir ratify new contract

    Pilots at CommutAir, a regional carrier that operates under the United Express banner, ratified a new contract this week that raises the pay of captains by 25% to $84 per hour. Under the new contract, which was ratified by pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), first officers will see a 30% pay bump to $51 per hour and the carrier recently instituted a bonus program that will net new captains up to $50,000. The new contract also will see the company paying for travel to and from work and employee 401K contributions up to 16% will be matched 50% by the company.