RADCOM to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 8, 2023

·2 min read

Management to hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM EST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, ending December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, before the opening of trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (3:00 p.m. Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.

To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972
From other locations: +972-3-918-0644

A conference call replay will be available a few hours later on the Company's investor relations website at https://radcom.com/investor-relations.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
+1-917-607-8654
msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact:
Hadar Rahav
CFO
+972-77-7745062
hadar.rahav@radcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radcom-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-on-february-8-2023-301730183.html

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

