Radhakrishna Namburi charged with Securities Act offences targeting Telugu-speaking community

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today that Radhakrishna Namburi ("Namburi") of Mississauga, Ontario, has been charged with illegally trading and advising in securities under the Securities Act (Ontario).

The allegations relate to Mr. Namburi's recruitment of investors from Ontario's Telugu-speaking community based on promises that he would teach them to trade and, in some cases, conduct trading on their behalf. However, Mr. Namburi used investors' log-in information to make unauthorized and unsuccessful trades that quickly depleted their trading accounts to zero.

Mr. Namburi has been charged with trading in securities without registration and advising in securities without registration, contrary to sections 25(1) and 25(3) of the Securities Act, respectively.

The misconduct is alleged to have taken place between February and September 2021. During this same period, Mr. Namburi was subject to an ongoing hearing before the Ontario Securities Commission for similar misconduct. On January 24, 2022, a panel of the Commission found Mr. Namburi liable for illegal advising and trading; a sanctions hearing was held on June 17, 2022.

Mr. Namburi is scheduled to appear in court on this matter on August 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 104 at the Ontario Court of Justice, at 7755 Hurontario St., Brampton, Ontario.

This investigation was conducted by a team within the OSC Enforcement branch that investigates the most serious breaches of Ontario securities law, including the investigation of alleged recidivists, and prosecutes these matters in provincial court. Their primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Canadian capital markets through effective enforcement. Since inception, this team has pursued 59 matters before the courts involving 85 accused persons.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

రాధాక్రిష్ణ నంబూరి తెలుగు-మాట్లాడే కమ్యూనిటీని లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకుంటూ సెక్యూరిటీల చట్టము నేరాలతో అభియోగం మోపబడ్డారు

టొరాంటో – ఒంటారియో, మిస్సిసాగాకు చెందిన రాధాక్రిష్ణ నంబూరి ("నంబూరి"), సెక్యూరిటీల చట్టము (ఒంటారియో) క్రింద సెక్యూరిటీలలో అక్రమంగా ట్రేడింగ్ మరియు సలహా ఇవ్వడంపై అభియోగాలు మోపబడినట్లుగా ఒంటారియో సెక్యూరిటీస్ కమీషన్ (OSC) నేడు ప్రకటించింది.

ఒంటారియో యొక్క తెలుగు మాట్లాడే సమాజము నుండి, వారికి ట్రేడ్ చేయడానికి మరియు కొన్ని ఉదంతాల్లో వారి తరఫున ట్రేడింగ్ నిర్వహించడానికి గాను అతను వారికి బోధించగలననే వాగ్దానాల ఆధారంగా నంబూరి యొక్క ఇన్వెస్టర్ల నియామకానికి సంబంధించి ఆరోపణలు చేయబడ్డాయి. అయినప్పటికీ, శ్రీ. నంబూరి అనధీకృతమైన మరియు విజయవంతం కాని ట్రేడ్స్ చేయడానికి ఇన్వెస్టర్ల లాగిన్ సమాచారమును ఉపయోగించారు, అది వారి ట్రేడింగ్ ఖాతాలను అతిత్వరగా జీరోకు తుడిచిపెట్టుకుపోయేలా చేసింది.

సెక్యూరిటీల చట్టము యొక్క సెక్షన్లు వరుసగా 25(1) మరియు 25(3) మేరకు రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ చేసుకోకుండా సెక్యూరిటీలలో ట్రేడింగ్ చేయడం మరియు రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ చేసుకోకుండా సెక్యూరిటీలలో సలహాలు ఇవ్వడంపై శ్రీ.నంబూరి ఆరోపించబడ్డారు.

ఈ దుష్ప్రవర్తన 2021 ఫిబ్రవరి మరియు సెప్టెంబర్ మధ్యకాలములో జరిగినట్లుగా ఆరోపించబడింది. ఈ కాలవ్యవధిలో, అటువంటిదే దుష్ప్రవర్తన కొరకు శ్రీ. నంబూరి ఒంటారియో సెక్యూరిటీస్ కమీషన్ ముందు కొనసాగుతున్న విచారణకు లోబడి ఉండినారు. తేదీ జనవరి 24, 2022నాడు, కమీషన్ యొక్క ఒక ప్యానల్ శ్రీ. నంబూరిని అక్రమ ట్రేడింగ్ మరియు అడ్వైజింగ్ కొరకు బాధ్యుడిగా కనుగొన్నది; ఒక మంజూరీ విచారణ 2022 జూన్ 17 వ తేదీన జరిగింది.

ఈ వ్యవహారంపై శ్రీ.నంబూరి 2022 ఆగస్టు 30 వ తేదీన ఉదయం 9:00 గంటలకు ఒంటారియో, బ్రాంప్టన్, 7755 హురోంటారియో స్ట్రీట్, ఒంటారియో న్యాయస్థానము, కోర్టు రూము 104 యందు కోర్టు ముందు హాజరు కావాల్సిందిగా షెడ్యూలుచేయబడింది.

ఆరోపించబడిన పునరావృత నేరస్థుల పట్ల దర్యాప్తు చేసి, మరియు ఈ వ్యవహారాలను ప్రొవిన్షియల్ కోర్టులో విచారణ చేయడంతో సహా ఒంటారియో సెక్యూరిటీస్ చట్టము యొక్క అత్యంత తీవ్రమైన ఉల్లంఘనలను దర్యాప్తు చేసే OSC అమలు శాఖ లోపున ఒక బృందముచే ఈ దర్యాప్తు చేపట్టబడింది. చట్టాల సమర్థవంతమైన అమలు ద్వారా ఇన్వెస్టర్లను రక్షించడం మరియు కెనడా క్యాపిటల్ మార్కెట్లలో ఆత్మవిశ్వాసాన్ని పెంపొందించడం ప్రాథమిక ఉద్దేశ్యము. నెలకొల్పబడిన నాటి నుండీ నేటి వరకు ఈ బృందము 85 మంది ఆరోపిత వ్యక్తులు ఇమిడియున్న 59 వ్యవహారాలను కోర్టుల ముందు ప్రవేశపెట్టింది.

అసమంజసమైన, అనుచితమైన లేదా మోసపూరితమైన ఆచరణల నుండి ఇన్వెస్టర్లకు రక్షణ కల్పించడం మరియు సమంజసమైన మరియు సమర్థవంతమైన క్యాపిటల్ మార్కెట్లకు అందుబాటు చేయడం మరియు క్యాపిటల్ మార్కెట్లలో ఆత్మవిశ్వాసమును నెలకొల్పడం OSC యొక్క ధ్యేయముగా ఉంది. ఒక ఇన్వెస్ట్‌మెంట్ అవకాశాన్ని అందజూపే ఎవరేని వ్యక్తుల లేదా కంపెనీ యొక్క రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ పరిశీలించుకోవాల్సిందిగానూ మరియు http://www.osc.caవద్ద లభించే OSC ఇన్వెస్టర్ పఠనా సామాగ్రిని చదువుకోవాల్సిందిగానూ ఇన్వెస్టర్లను కోరడమైనది.

