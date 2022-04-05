U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.00
    -12.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,731.00
    -98.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.00
    -44.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.10
    -5.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.57
    +1.29 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.22 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0966
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.24
    -0.39 (-1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9230
    +0.1510 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,636.19
    +715.00 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.13
    +11.87 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.45
    -15.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Radian Generation Expands Cybersecurity and Software Offerings with Acquisition of Green IT Energy Applications

·4 min read

The merging of powerhouse teams strengthens in-house technical expertise and brings to market a dynamic operating system for managing renewable energy assets across a project's entire lifecycle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radian Generation, global leader of asset management solutions for renewable energy projects, today announced it has acquired Green IT Energy Applications, a technology solutions provider offering excellent operational technology and cybersecurity services plus an expansive software catalog to the renewable energy industry. With backing from 424 Capital, this merging of teams and industry offerings marks a natural progression in a joint mission to provide full lifecycle stewardship and risk management to owners and investors in clean energy infrastructure.

Radian Generation Logo
Radian Generation Logo

"Green IT is an accomplished solutions provider with a talented team of experts, deep software technology and critical know-how," said Joe Kastner, CEO and founder of Radian Generation. "Green IT's expertise in operational technology and cybersecurity enhances our asset management capabilities and perfectly augments our superb managed compliance service. Coming together as one organization strengthens our ability to ensure peak performance, continuity of operations, and critical compliance for renewable energy infrastructure investments."

The transaction expands Radian's offerings to more than 40 GW of global renewable energy projects, providing customers with access to a richer, more robust suite of technology that reaches across the full lifecycle of renewable energy projects, including the critical aspects of development and execution. Green IT's team of software developers, operational technology engineers, QA technicians, project managers and data analysts will join Radian Generation. In addition to expanded resources and capabilities, the combined company—and its customers—benefit from an increased international footprint and global capabilities.

"Radian has deep market expertise and a foothold in the renewable energy asset management space," said Andrew Eisenberg, former CEO and founder of Green IT, now joining the Radian Generation leadership team as president and CTO. "Together, we deliver an unparalleled professional and technology services platform, providing value across the complete lifecycle of renewable energy assets. Joining Radian Generation preserves our customers' uninterrupted access to their current Green IT services and opens up the door for unlimited possibilities of new technologies, talent, and services to improve and scale their renewable energy business."

Current Radian and Green IT customers will continue to have seamless access to the LENS™ and Green IT software platforms. Combined, the powerful SaaS offerings will bring the industry a unique end-to-end solution, covering the earliest stages of origination through development, execution, operations, and beyond into decommissioning. Key to this combined solution is a robust data collection architecture providing owners and investors an independent solution for gathering integral data, while keeping them in control of their assets.

"Radian Generation is making critical new inroads for renewable energy asset management," said Walter Beinecke, managing partner at 424 Capital. "This acquisition of Green IT represents another key step in the company's mission to provide value to its customers through innovation and growth in technology solutions and capabilities."

For more information, contact info@radiangen.com

About Radian Generation

Radian Generation was founded in 2013 on the core principle of driving sustainable growth by providing superb asset management solutions for the renewable energy industry. During the formative years of the solar and wind market, the experiences accumulated by members of our team of industry veterans fostered an acute awareness of the need for versatility, continuity, and resiliency in a third-party business model for managing projects expected to last for decades. Today, Radian continues its industry-leading practices with over 13 GW of solar and wind assets under management around the world. With the acquisition of Green IT in 2022, Radian Generation has expanded its capabilities with a team of 27 software developers, operational technology engineers, QA technicians, project managers and data analysts dedicated to solving the complex challenges faced by the renewable energy industry. For more information about Radian Generation, please visit radiangen.com

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies within technology and tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radian-generation-expands-cybersecurity-and-software-offerings-with-acquisition-of-green-it-energy-applications-301517490.html

SOURCE Radian Generation

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Cathie Wood Sees Potential for Twitter Shakeup After Musk Takes Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood speculated that Elon Musk’s new ownership stake in Twitter Inc. might open the door to a management shakeup at the social media company. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Musk is s

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.