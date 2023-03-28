U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

Radiant heating and cooling systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2021 to 2026: Use of PEX tubing will drive market growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radiant heating and cooling systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.21 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%. The use of PEX tubing is driving market growth. PEX tubes are preferred by manufacturers due to the long lifespan of cross-linked polyethylene pipes. Their durability avoids the need for wall- or floor-embedded radiant tubing. Moreover, PEX tubes can be easily installed. These factors will increase the use of PEX pipes in radiant heating during the forecast period. The growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities are key trends in the market. The governments of various countries are developing urban infrastructures, with the integration of multiple information technology solutions. These smart cities will have a high quality of life and provide efficient services to residents. This, in turn, will increase the adoption of radiant heating and cooling technology during the forecast period. Discover some insights about the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2022-2026

Radiant heating and cooling systems market - Segmentation assessment Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (hydronic and electric).

  • The hydronic segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In hydronic systems, there are two types of installations, including wet installation and dry installation. For wet installation, pipes are placed under the floor during construction and are embedded into the concrete floor slab. For dry installation, pipes run through pre-built panels below the tiles. The cost of installation of hydronic floor heating is lower than electric floor heating. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the hydronic segment of the radiant heating and cooling system market during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global radiant heating and cooling systems market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global radiant heating and cooling systems market.

  • North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributing countries for the radiant heating and cooling systems market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than in other regions. The increase in spending on construction and infrastructure projects will drive the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a sample report

Radiant heating and cooling systems market – Vendor analysis
The global radiant heating and cooling systems market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer radiant heating and cooling systems are BDR Thermea Group BV, Celsun Ecoenergy And Infratech Holdings Private, Danfoss AS, DL Radiators SRL, Emerson Electric Co., Groupe Atlantic, INFLOOR, Integro Engineers Pvt Ltd., J. R. Industrial Heaters, MrPEX Systems, Radiantec, REHAU Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roth Werke GmbH, Sigma Combustion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Technobel India, Ultra Fin, Uponor Corp., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Zehnder Group AG.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

International vendors have established distribution channels and service centers, which makes it easy for them to provide after-sales services. Hence, regional vendors are providing customized systems at lower prices to improve their market presence. Many new players are also entering the market. However, it is difficult for them to compete with international vendors when it comes to functionalities, features, quality, and services. In addition, stringent regulations pertaining to the design and installation of radiant heating and cooling systems have made it difficult for regional and small vendors to compete with their international counterparts. Continuous innovations and technological advances are expected to intensify the competitive environment further during the forecast period. Many vendors are using strategies such as M&A to expand their consumer base while offering improved solutions.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Radiant heating and cooling systems market Major challenges

High installation costs are hindering the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth. The initial upfront costs of procuring and installing radiant heating systems are high. This is because of the expensive concrete required to shield rooms from cold. The repair costs for radiant heating systems are also high. Moreover, hydronic radiant flooring costs more than a forced air system. In addition, the cost of retrofitting a radiant heating system is higher than a new installation, as the entire system and the covering have to be changed. These factors will limit the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth during the forecast period.

Market challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this radiant heating and cooling systems market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the radiant heating and cooling systems market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the radiant heating and cooling systems market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the radiant heating and cooling systems market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of radiant heating and cooling systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The heat interface units market size is estimated to increase by USD 279.8 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56%. This report extensively covers heat interface units market segmentation by product (indirect HIU and direct HIU) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The commercial water heaters market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,068.01 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (electric water heater, gas water heater, and solar water heater), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

7.16

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

BDR Thermea Group BV, Celsun Ecoenergy And Infratech Holdings Private, Danfoss AS, DL Radiators SRL, Emerson Electric Co., Groupe Atlantic, INFLOOR, Integro Engineers Pvt Ltd., J. R. Industrial Heaters, MrPEX Systems, Radiantec, REHAU Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roth Werke GmbH, Sigma Combustion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Technobel India, Ultra Fin, Uponor Corp., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Zehnder Group AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Hydronic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BDR Thermea Group BV

  • 10.4 Danfoss AS

  • 10.5 DL Radiators SRL

  • 10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Groupe Atlantic

  • 10.8 MrPEX Systems

  • 10.9 REHAU Group

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 Uponor Corp.

  • 10.12 Zehnder Group AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-heating-and-cooling-systems-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-32-from-2021-to-2026-use-of-pex-tubing-will-drive-market-growth---technavio-301781442.html

SOURCE Technavio

