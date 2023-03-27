RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, AND SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Brings Its Filings Current with the SEC;

Continues Trend with Strong Results through the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022

RENTON, Wash., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, announced today the filing of its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. With the filing of these two quarterly reports the Company is now current in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues increased to a record $331.0 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, up $31.6 million or 10.6%, compared to revenues of $299.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Gross profit increased to a record $74.7 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, up $13.0 million or 21.1%, compared to gross profit of $61.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $76.5 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, up $11.8 million or 18.2%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $64.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. increased to a record $8.4 million, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share up $0.8 million or 10.5% compared to $7.6 million, or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $13.4 million, or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, up $2.3 million or 20.7%, compared to adjusted net income of $11.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $18.5 million for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, up $3.3 million or 21.7%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record 24.2% for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, up 60 basis points, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6% for the comparable prior year period.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues decreased to $278.1 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, down $57.7 million or 17.2%, compared to revenues of $335.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

Gross profit increased to $70.4 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, up $2.6 million or 3.8%, compared to gross profit of $67.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $74.0 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, up $2.9 million or 4.1%, compared to adjusted gross profit of $71.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. decreased to $4.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share, $1.7 million compared to $6.5 million, or $0.13 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $10.5 million, or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per fully diluted share for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, down $1.4 million or 11.8%, compared to adjusted net income of $11.9 million, or $0.24 per basic and $0.23 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to $15.3 million for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, down $1.4 million or 8.4%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of adjusted gross profit), a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 20.7% for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022, down 280 basis points, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.5% for the comparable prior year period.

Acquisition Update

On October 1, 2022, the Company announced that it acquired Cascade Enterprises of Minnesota, Inc. ("Cascade"), a Minnesota based, privately–held company that has operated as a strategic operating partner under the Company's Airgroup brand since 2007. The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations. Cascade continued to operate under the Airgroup brand through the calendar year 2022 and is expected to transition to the Radiant brand over the course of 2023 as it is combined with existing Company owned operations in the Minneapolis area.

Stock Buy-back

Under the terms of our outstanding Rule 10b5-1 Repurchase Plan, the Company purchased 839,864 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $5.95 per share for an aggregate cost of $5.0 million during the six months ended December 31, 2022. As of March 20, 2023, the Company had 48,181,256 shares outstanding.

CEO Bohn Crain Comments on Results and the Company Coming Current in Its Filings with the SEC

"We are very pleased to continue our trend of solid financial results for each of the first two quarters of fiscal year 2023," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "For the six months ended December 31, 2022, we posted revenues of $609.1 million, down $26.1 million or 4.1%; gross profit of $145.2 million, up $15.7 million or 12.1%; adjusted gross profit of $150.5 million, up $14.6 million or 10.7%; net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $13.3 million, down $0.8 million or 5.7%; adjusted net income of $23.9 million, up $0.9 million or 3.9%, and record adjusted EBITDA of $33.9 million, up $1.9 million or 5.9%. These results reflect the benefit of our scalable non–asset–based business model, our diversity of service offerings, and our ability to quickly respond to changing market dynamics and support our customers in this capacity constrained market.

During the six months ended December 31, 2022, we also continued to make good progress in our balanced approach to capital allocation through a combination of our strategic acquisition and stock buy-back initiatives. As previously reported, we completed the acquisition of our long-time strategic operating partner, Cascade Enterprises in Minnesota, effective as of October 1, 2022. In addition, we also acquired $5.0 million of our common stock during the quarter at what we believe was very attractive pricing. During the six-month period we also generated $65.5 million in cash from operations. As of December 31, 2022, we have for the first time in the Company's history, no net debt, with cash on hand of $62.0 million and total debt of only $53.7 million. Our adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $82.8 million."

Mr. Crain continued: "With the filing of these two Form 10-Qs we have now completed the process of bringing our filings current with the SEC and we are excited to be able to get back to business—leveraging our best–in–class technology, robust North American footprint and extensive global network of service partners to continue to build on the great platform we have built here at Radiant. As we have previously discussed, while we remain very optimistic about our prospects for fiscal year 2023 and beyond, we are definitely seeing signs of a slowing economy and expect operations to return to more normalized levels and growth rates in coming quarters. We believe we are well positioned with a durable, diverse service offering and strong balance sheet to support our customers and continue to execute upon our broader strategic initiatives."

First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 – Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $8.4 million on $331.0 million of revenues, or $0.17 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $7.6 million on $299.4 million of revenues, or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $13.4 million, or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $11.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $18.5 million, compared to $15.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 – Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $4.8 million on $278.1 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $6.5 million on $335.8 million of revenues, or $0.13 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $10.5 million, or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per fully diluted share. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $11.9 million, or $0.24 per basic and $0.23 per fully diluted share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $15.3 million, compared to $16.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 – Financial Results

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $13.3 million on $609.1 million of revenues, or $0.27 per basic and fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. of $14.1 million on $635.2 million of revenues, or $0.28 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $23.9 million, or $0.50 per basic and $0.48 per fully diluted share. For the six months ended December 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $23.0 million, or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per fully diluted share.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, Radiant reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $33.9 million, compared to $32.0 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Webcast Details

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this report. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible: our dependence on current management and certain larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; continued disruptions in the global supply chain; higher inflationary pressures particularly surrounding the costs of fuel; potential adverse legal, reputational and financial effects on the Company resulting from the ransomware incident or future cyber incidents and the effectiveness of the Company's business continuity plans in response to cyber incidents, like the ransomware incident; the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our longer-term relationship with our senior lenders as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements; our temporary loss of the use of a Registration Statement on Form S-3 to register securities in the future; any disruption to our business that may occur on a longer-term basis should we be unable to remediate during fiscal 2023 certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting, and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1 Item 1A of this report. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









September 30,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2022



2022





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,714



$ 24,442

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,842 and $2,983, respectively



164,438





186,492

Contract assets



49,967





61,154

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



15,327





17,256

Total current assets



253,446





289,344















Property, technology, and equipment, net



22,890





24,823















Goodwill



86,751





88,199

Intangible assets, net



43,000





48,545

Operating lease right-of-use assets



44,143





41,111

Deposits and other assets



5,703





4,704

Long-term restricted cash



581





625

Total other long-term assets



180,178





183,184

Total assets

$ 456,514



$ 497,351















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 122,243



$ 137,853

Operating partner commissions payable



19,030





18,731

Accrued expenses



9,387





11,349

Income tax payable



547





4,035

Current portion of notes payable



4,331





4,575

Current portion of operating lease liability



10,027





7,641

Current portion of finance lease liability



538





577

Current portion of contingent consideration



2,600





2,600

Other current liabilities



297





303

Total current liabilities



169,000





187,664















Notes payable, net of current portion



40,300





66,719

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



38,712





37,776

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



1,084





1,223

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



3,090





2,930

Deferred income taxes



5,984





6,482

Total long-term liabilities



89,170





115,130

Total liabilities



258,170





302,794















Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,418,835 and 51,265,543

shares issued, and 48,674,710 and 48,740,935 shares outstanding, respectively



33





33

Additional paid-in capital



106,314





106,146

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,744,125 and 2,524,608 shares, respectively



(17,344)





(16,004)

Retained earnings



113,431





104,998

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,274)





(796)

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



198,160





194,377

Non-controlling interest



184





180

Total equity



198,344





194,557

Total liabilities and equity

$ 456,514



$ 497,351

