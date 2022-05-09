U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.24
    -132.10 (-3.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,245.70
    -653.67 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,623.25
    -521.41 (-4.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.08
    -77.48 (-4.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.37
    -7.40 (-6.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    -29.50 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.61 (-2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3440
    -0.2160 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,041.03
    -3,262.51 (-9.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.76
    -65.62 (-8.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

RADIANT LOGISTICS UNIVERSAL SHELF REGISTRATION STATEMENT DECLARED EFFECTIVE BY THE SEC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RLGT

RENTON, Wash., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE-American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared effective its $150 million universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3.

Radiant's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bohn Crain, said "This registration statement replaces our previous $100 million universal shelf registration that recently expired and provides us with the continued financial flexibility to access capital to support and accelerate our growth strategy should the opportunity present itself."

Under the Form S-3, the Company may from time to time issue up to $150 million of any combination of common equity, preferred equity and debt securities (including preferred equity or debt convertible into common equity or preferred equity), or warrants, rights or units consisting of any of the foregoing. The net proceeds of any such issuances by the Company are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Company's willingness and ability to raise capital under the Form S-3 will depend upon a number of circumstances, including the Company's need for additional capital to fund operations, organic growth or acquisitions, the Company's financial and operating performance and the receptiveness of the capital markets to potential offerings by the Company. The Company does not currently have any agreements with respect to the issuance of securities pursuant to the Form S-3. The terms of any offering under the shelf registration will be determined at the time of the offering and disclosed in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of any such state.

Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. Before you invest in any offering, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the applicable prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Radiant and any offering. A copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained at no charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, when available, copies of the prospectus, and any prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering, may be obtained by contacting Radiant Logistics, Triton Towers Two, 700 S. Renton Village Place, Seventh Floor, Renton, WA 98057, Attn: General Counsel, (425) 943-4599.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company providing a full suite of technology enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions through a network of Radiant and agent -owned offices located throughout North America and other key global markets. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to its customers around the world.

Interested parties can access additional information about Radiant on its website at http://www.radiantdelivers.com, and in documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding future operating performance, events, trends and plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations, include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Item 1A of our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public documents and press releases which can be found on our website (www.radiantdelivers.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)
Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-universal-shelf-registration-statement-declared-effective-by-the-sec-301543047.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Plunge to 13-Month Low in Broad-Based Rout: Markets WrapRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands“We’ll hav

  • Upstart stock plunges 35% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. were plunging 35% in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which uses artificial intelligence in lending decisions, topped expectations with its most recent results but cut its forecast for the full year.

  • Ford reportedly sells Rivian stock at a discount

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses Rivian stock after it was reported that Ford is selling 8 million shares of the EV startup.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Range Resources, and Transocean All Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The shares of energy industry players Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Range Resources (NYSE: RRC), and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) fell as much as 10.5%, 13.5%, and 12%, respectively on May 9. By roughly 1:30 p.m. ET these two vital energy sources were lower in the mid- to high-single digits. For Occidental and Range the oil and natural gas declines are tied directly to their top and bottom lines, given that Occidental is a large oil driller and Range is a large natural gas producer.

  • If history repeats itself, the bear market has 6 months of pain ahead, Bank of America’s chief strategist says

    Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett looked at the past 19 bear markets to project when the current one will end—and where the S&P 500 will be when it does.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Crocs and DraftKings Show That "Beat and Raise" Isn't Enough

    Thursday of last week should've been a good day for Crocs investors. A recent acquisition may have helped pad revenue, but even organic growth was strong at Crocs. Crocs now sees revenue of roughly $3.5 billion, translating to accelerating growth for the balance of the year.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) By 43%?

    Does the May share price for Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Captivating Upgrade To Their The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Estimates

    Shareholders in The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Novavax posts first quarterly profit, but misses expectations

    Shares of Novavax Inc. dropped more than 6% in the extended session Monday after the biotech company reported its first profitable quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street expected, and its sales were also below estimates.

  • Disney stock dips ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses why Disney stock is down today.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Why Okta Stock Is Diving Today

    Shareholders of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) lost ground to the market early Monday, with shares diving 10% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 2% slump in the S&P 500. Peer cybersecurity stocks including Palo Alto Networks fell hard in early trading. The wider Nasdaq index, which includes many tech giants, fell far harder than the S&P 500, down about 3% in early trading.

  • Rivian Tumbles After Report of Ford Share Sale at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. sank 17% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russi