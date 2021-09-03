Radiate Consulting™ Provides Tech Services and Cooperative Business Ownership Opportunities

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national network of Radiate cooperatives has welcomed its first business delivering tech solutions: Radiate Consulting™ North Carolina . The business has been launched by Code the Dream , a North Carolina-based nonprofit providing high-level software development education to people from diverse low-income backgrounds, in partnership with the Democracy at Work Institute (DAWI), which works to expand worker ownership to reach communities locked out of good jobs and business ownership. In partnership, Code the Dream and DAWI are creating pathways to work with values-driven business ownership opportunities for skilled young professionals facing barriers to quality employment.

Radiate provides high-quality services for clients and creates business ownership opportunities for young professionals.

Radiate Consulting™ North Carolina is a worker-owned and -run small business providing high-quality tech services that help nonprofits, universities, and small businesses meet their strategic goals. Its founding member-owners are web/mobile application developers and administrators, including Code the Dream program graduates.

"We are happy to see some of our grads go on to such a promising endeavor," said Code the Dream co-founder Daisy Magnus-Aryitey. "We already have a contract with Radiate Consulting™ North Carolina, and we are thrilled to have a chance to continue to work with these motivated, skilled individuals."

Radiate Consulting™ cooperatives are developed using a franchise-like model created by DAWI in partnership with organizations and institutions invested in the success of young professionals. Radiate Consulting™ North Carolina is the fourth Radiate Consulting™ cooperative to open in the U.S., including:

Radiate Consulting NYC , launched in partnership with the City University of New York

Radiate Consulting Bay Area , launched in partnership with the City of San Francisco

Radiate Consulting Orange County , launched in partnership with Cooperación Santa Ana

"Each year, tens of thousands of university, community college, and advanced degree program students are blocked from working in their chosen fields or obtaining the jobs their skills demand," said Vanessa Bransburg, managing director at the Democracy at Work Institute. "Radiate creates business ownership opportunities for skilled young professionals who are facing obstacles like inconsistent contingent work, hiring and workplace discrimination, wage theft, and more."

Story continues

Learn more about Radiate Consulting™ at www.radiateconsulting.coop

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiate-consulting-provides-tech-services-and-cooperative-business-ownership-opportunities-301368809.html

SOURCE Radiate Consulting North Carolina