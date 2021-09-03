U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

Radiate Consulting™ Provides Tech Services and Cooperative Business Ownership Opportunities

·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national network of Radiate cooperatives has welcomed its first business delivering tech solutions: Radiate Consulting™ North Carolina. The business has been launched by Code the Dream, a North Carolina-based nonprofit providing high-level software development education to people from diverse low-income backgrounds, in partnership with the Democracy at Work Institute (DAWI), which works to expand worker ownership to reach communities locked out of good jobs and business ownership. In partnership, Code the Dream and DAWI are creating pathways to work with values-driven business ownership opportunities for skilled young professionals facing barriers to quality employment.

Radiate provides high-quality services for clients and creates business ownership opportunities for young professionals.

Radiate Consulting™ North Carolina is a worker-owned and -run small business providing high-quality tech services that help nonprofits, universities, and small businesses meet their strategic goals. Its founding member-owners are web/mobile application developers and administrators, including Code the Dream program graduates.

"We are happy to see some of our grads go on to such a promising endeavor," said Code the Dream co-founder Daisy Magnus-Aryitey. "We already have a contract with Radiate Consulting™ North Carolina, and we are thrilled to have a chance to continue to work with these motivated, skilled individuals."

Radiate Consulting™ cooperatives are developed using a franchise-like model created by DAWI in partnership with organizations and institutions invested in the success of young professionals. Radiate Consulting™ North Carolina is the fourth Radiate Consulting™ cooperative to open in the U.S., including:

"Each year, tens of thousands of university, community college, and advanced degree program students are blocked from working in their chosen fields or obtaining the jobs their skills demand," said Vanessa Bransburg, managing director at the Democracy at Work Institute. "Radiate creates business ownership opportunities for skilled young professionals who are facing obstacles like inconsistent contingent work, hiring and workplace discrimination, wage theft, and more."

Learn more about Radiate Consulting™ at www.radiateconsulting.coop

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saving too aggressively for tomorrow can come at the expense of living your life today

    Over-saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it’s important to strike the right balance.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Amazon Seeks to Hire 55,000 for Corporate, Tech Roles

    The tens of thousands of new positions at the tech giant—the nation’s second-largest employer behind Walmart—highlights its continued growth plans across many industries.

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Walmart raising wages for 565K workers by at least $1 an hour

    Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche reports details on Walmart’s decision to raise wages.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars warns on sales as supply woes dent output

    Sweden-based automaker Volvo Car Group warned on Friday that sales volumes in the second half of 2021 could fall year-on-year after it was forced to cut production due to material shortages. The carmaker, owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales fell 10.6% from a year ago in August, despite strong underlying demand, and cautioned the potential decline in volumes in the second half could impact revenue and profit. "But Volvo Cars' outlook for the full year 2021 still remains," it said in a statement, referring to a forecast of sales volume and revenue growth with improved profitability to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Patrik Frisk

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Under Armour President & CEO Patrik Frisk as they discuss new challenges for the retail industry, big changes for college athletics, and how raising the wage floor is affecting Under Armour's business overall.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in July From a Record in Prior Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July from a record a month earlier, partly reflecting fewer imports of consumer goods tied in part to lingering supply problems and a shift in household spending toward services.The gap in trade of goods and services shrank 4.3% to $70.1 billion, from a revised $73.2 billion in June, according to Commerce Department data released Thursda

  • Thermo Fisher Receives $192.5M Contract From US Govt For Pipette Tip Manufacturing

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) has announced a $192.5 million contract award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The contract covers the domestic production of pipette tips used within research and diagnostic labs to dispense precise amounts of liquid. In mid-2020, the company announced its investments to increase pipette tip production capacity to support COVID-19 testing. With the DoD award, issued on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human S

  • Wall Street Tiptoes Around Texas Politics While Pushing Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- As big Wall Street banks crank up pressure on employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, they have yet to adopt policies that might clash with states such as Texas, where officials are outspoken critics of mandating shots.It’s no coincidence, according to industry insiders. Firms aren’t eager to wade into the culture wars.“I have clients that would love to do a mandate and they are just hemming and hawing,” said Regina Phelps, the founder of Emergency Management & Safety Soluti

  • UPDATE 2-Walmart's wage bump signals pressure to raise pay in industry battle for labor

    Walmart Inc's move on Thursday to give 565,000 of its U.S. store workers raises of at least $1 puts the spotlight on the industry's tight, competitive labor market as the all-important holiday shopping season is set to kick off. Retailers hire tens of thousands of temporary workers across the country to keep up with crowds of people in stores and online, paying competitive wages and offering benefits. "The biggest challenge for retailers going into the holiday season is going to be how do they get the sales associates and the warehouse workers in position to fulfill demand," said Greg Portell, lead partner in the global consumer practice of consultancy Kearney.