Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market to record USD 558.94 Mn growth -- Technavio identifies North America as key growth region

NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 558.94 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.60% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several regional and well-established global vendors. The vendors are focusing on new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in January 2021, the company entered into exclusive negotiations with Paprec Group for possible disposal of its Operation and Maintenance activity, which includes its subsidiaries specialized in the operation and maintenance of energy recovery plants.

Technavio identifies AMETEK Inc., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Polimaster LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as some of the major market participants. The demand from healthcare facilities, increasing use of radiation detection and monitoring in different industries, and regulations mandating the use of radiation detection and monitoring equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is segmented as follows:

Product

The dosimeters segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing use of dosimeters in occupational radiation environments in the nuclear industry, such as nuclear power plants and radiation sterilization facilities, as well as in medical facilities such as radiology centers is driving the growth of the segment.

Story continues

Geography

North America will have the largest share of the market. The strong presence of key vendors, increasing adoption of technologically advanced radiation detection and monitoring equipment, and increasing demand from various end-users such as the healthcare and nuclear industries are driving the growth of the regional market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a PDF Report Sample Here

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The report covers the following areas:

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist radiation detection and monitoring equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation detection and monitoring equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 558.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Polimaster LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Dosimeters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Area monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Survey meters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMETEK Inc.

10.4 CNIM SA

10.5 ECOTEST

10.6 Fortive Corp.

10.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 Ludlum Measurements Inc.

10.10 Mirion Technologies Inc.

10.11 Polimaster LLC

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiation-detection-and-monitoring-equipment-market-to-record-usd-558-94-mn-growth--technavio-identifies-north-america-as-key-growth-region-301596044.html

SOURCE Technavio