Radiation detection monitoring and safety market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by increasing military expenditure - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The radiation detection monitoring and safety market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.21%, according to Technavio. The increasing military expenditure is notably driving the radiation detection monitoring and safety market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of manufacturing radiation detection, monitoring, and safety devices may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026
Download a sample now!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Radiation detection monitoring and safety market analysis report by application (healthcare, nuclear power plants, homeland security and defense, and industrial applications) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market-industry-analysis

The radiation detection monitoring and safety market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market: Major Trend

  • Technological advances in radiation detection are a key trend in the radiation detection monitoring and safety market.

  • The growth of the global radiation detection monitoring and safety market is driven by the rising R&D activities in end-user industries. For instance, in November 2021, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of Naeotom Alpha, the world's first photon-counting CT scanner.

  • Many vendors are launching innovative products. For instance, in April 2020, Eureka Alert developed a new X-ray detector prototype that reduces radiation exposure and related health risks and improves the resolution of security scanners and research. Such technological advances are expected to boost the growth of the global radiation detection monitoring and safety market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Radiation detection monitoring and safety Market: Key Vendors

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • ECOTEST

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • International Medcom Inc.

  • Mirion Technologies Inc.

  • Polimaster LLC

  • Rapiscan Systems Inc.

  • Teledyne FLIR LLC

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • AMETEK Inc

  • Amray Medical

  • Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd

  • Bar Ray Products Inc.

  • Centronic Ltd

  • John Caunt Scientific Ltd.

  • LANDAUER

  • Ludlum Measurements Inc.

  • S.E. International Inc.

  • Unfors RaySafe AB

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Nuclear power plants - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Homeland security and defense - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Industrial applications - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

For more insights on the segments, request a sample now!

What are the key data covered in the radiation detection monitoring and safety market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The marine engine monitoring system market size is expected to increase by USD 119.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers marine engine monitoring system market segmentation by application (propulsion and auxiliary) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Load Monitoring Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The load monitoring system market size is expected to grow by an estimated USD 724.72 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.14%. The increasing use of load monitoring systems in the healthcare sector is notably driving the load monitoring system market growth, although factors such as compliance with strict regulations may impede market growth.

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., ECOTEST, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Medcom Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Polimaster LLC, Rapiscan Systems Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AMETEK Inc, Amray Medical, Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd, Bar Ray Products Inc., Centronic Ltd, John Caunt Scientific Ltd., LANDAUER, Ludlum Measurements Inc., S.E. International Inc., and Unfors RaySafe AB

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Nuclear power plants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Homeland security and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Industrial applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amray Medical

  • 10.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.6 LANDAUER

  • 10.7 Ludlum Measurements Inc.

  • 10.8 Mirion Technologies Inc.

  • 10.9 Polimaster LLC

  • 10.10 S.E. International Inc.

  • 10.11 Teledyne FLIR LLC

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-1-48-billion-from-2021-to-2026--market-is-driven-by-increasing-military-expenditure---technavio-301695885.html

SOURCE Technavio

