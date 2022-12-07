Radiation detection monitoring and safety market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by increasing military expenditure - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The radiation detection monitoring and safety market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.21%, according to Technavio. The increasing military expenditure is notably driving the radiation detection monitoring and safety market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of manufacturing radiation detection, monitoring, and safety devices may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Radiation detection monitoring and safety market analysis report by application (healthcare, nuclear power plants, homeland security and defense, and industrial applications) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market-industry-analysis

The radiation detection monitoring and safety market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market: Major Trend

Technological advances in radiation detection are a key trend in the radiation detection monitoring and safety market.

The growth of the global radiation detection monitoring and safety market is driven by the rising R&D activities in end-user industries. For instance, in November 2021, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of Naeotom Alpha, the world's first photon-counting CT scanner.

Many vendors are launching innovative products. For instance, in April 2020, Eureka Alert developed a new X-ray detector prototype that reduces radiation exposure and related health risks and improves the resolution of security scanners and research. Such technological advances are expected to boost the growth of the global radiation detection monitoring and safety market during the forecast period.

Radiation detection monitoring and safety Market: Key Vendors

Baker Hughes Co.

ECOTEST

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Medcom Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Polimaster LLC

Rapiscan Systems Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AMETEK Inc

Amray Medical

Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd

Bar Ray Products Inc.

Centronic Ltd

John Caunt Scientific Ltd.

LANDAUER

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

S.E. International Inc.

Unfors RaySafe AB

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026

Nuclear power plants - size and forecast 2021-2026

Homeland security and defense - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial applications - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

What are the key data covered in the radiation detection monitoring and safety market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., ECOTEST, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Medcom Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Polimaster LLC, Rapiscan Systems Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AMETEK Inc, Amray Medical, Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd, Bar Ray Products Inc., Centronic Ltd, John Caunt Scientific Ltd., LANDAUER, Ludlum Measurements Inc., S.E. International Inc., and Unfors RaySafe AB Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Nuclear power plants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Homeland security and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Industrial applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amray Medical

10.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

10.6 LANDAUER

10.7 Ludlum Measurements Inc.

10.8 Mirion Technologies Inc.

10.9 Polimaster LLC

10.10 S.E. International Inc.

10.11 Teledyne FLIR LLC

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

