Radiation detection monitoring and safety market size to grow by USD 1.48 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing military expenditure - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation detection monitoring and safety market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.48 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is driven by increasing military expenditure. Globally, the spending on the military grew by 6.1% and accounted for USD 2.1 trillion in 2021. This can be attributed to increased R&D spending for the development of next-generation technologies. Also, the global expenditure on the military continued to grow amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. All these factors have increased the growth opportunities for vendors that offer radiation detection monitoring and safety solutions, which is driving the growth of the market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our radiation detection monitoring and safety market report covers the following areas:

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the strong presence of key vendors, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced radiation detection, monitoring, and safety devices, and growing demand from various end-users. The growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market in North America will also be driven by factors such as the rising number of PET/CT scan procedures performed on patients, increasing R&D activities in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, and the growing prevalence of cancer.

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The radiation detection monitoring and safety market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

The market growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of radiation-based equipment in the diagnosis and treatment of various health conditions and the increasing adoption of diagnostic nuclear medicine equipment are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing number of interventional procedures that involve medical radiation is driving the growth of the segment.

Learn about the factors impacting the future of the market across various segments and
regions. Download a Sample Report

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the radiation detection monitoring and safety market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the radiation detection monitoring and safety market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors are trying to expand their product portfolios by launching new variants of radiation detection, monitoring, and safety products. Some vendors are launching new radiation detection, monitoring, and safety devices, such as hybrid wearable and smart home devices, to expand their product portfolios and gain a competitive edge in the market. Also, vendors compete based on price, product performance, R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, market expansion, and distribution networks. The competition is likely to become more intense during the forecast period with the launch of new, innovative products. Hence, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021, and it is anticipated to remain unchanged during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in this report include:

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • ECOTEST

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • International Medcom Inc.

  • Mirion Technologies Inc.

  • Polimaster LLC

  • Rapiscan Systems Inc.

  • Teledyne FLIR LLC

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • AMETEK Inc

  • Amray Medical

  • Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd

  • Bar Ray Products Inc.

  • Centronic Ltd

  • John Caunt Scientific Ltd.

  • LANDAUER

  • Ludlum Measurements Inc.

  • S.E. International Inc.

  • Unfors RaySafe AB

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist radiation detection monitoring and safety market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation detection monitoring and safety market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION
platform

Related Reports:

  • The airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market size should rise by USD 900.41 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 15.70%. The market is segmented by mount types (UAV mounted LiDAR and fixed and rotor-wing mounted LiDAR) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

  • The drone identification systems market size is expected to increase by USD 29.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72%. The market is segmented by end-user (military and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., ECOTEST, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Medcom Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Polimaster LLC, Rapiscan Systems Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AMETEK Inc, Amray Medical, Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd, Bar Ray Products Inc., Centronic Ltd, John Caunt Scientific Ltd., LANDAUER, Ludlum Measurements Inc., S.E. International Inc., and Unfors RaySafe AB

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Nuclear power plants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Homeland security and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Industrial applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amray Medical

  • 10.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.6 LANDAUER

  • 10.7 Ludlum Measurements Inc.

  • 10.8 Mirion Technologies Inc.

  • 10.9 Polimaster LLC

  • 10.10 S.E. International Inc.

  • 10.11 Teledyne FLIR LLC

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-48-billion-between-2021-and-2026-growth-driven-by-increasing-military-expenditure---technavio-301780982.html

SOURCE Technavio

