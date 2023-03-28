Radiation detection monitoring and safety market size to grow by USD 1.48 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing military expenditure - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation detection monitoring and safety market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.48 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is driven by increasing military expenditure. Globally, the spending on the military grew by 6.1% and accounted for USD 2.1 trillion in 2021. This can be attributed to increased R&D spending for the development of next-generation technologies. Also, the global expenditure on the military continued to grow amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. All these factors have increased the growth opportunities for vendors that offer radiation detection monitoring and safety solutions, which is driving the growth of the market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our radiation detection monitoring and safety market report covers the following areas:

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the strong presence of key vendors, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced radiation detection, monitoring, and safety devices, and growing demand from various end-users. The growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market in North America will also be driven by factors such as the rising number of PET/CT scan procedures performed on patients, increasing R&D activities in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, and the growing prevalence of cancer.

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The radiation detection monitoring and safety market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

The market growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of radiation-based equipment in the diagnosis and treatment of various health conditions and the increasing adoption of diagnostic nuclear medicine equipment are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing number of interventional procedures that involve medical radiation is driving the growth of the segment.

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the radiation detection monitoring and safety market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the radiation detection monitoring and safety market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors are trying to expand their product portfolios by launching new variants of radiation detection, monitoring, and safety products. Some vendors are launching new radiation detection, monitoring, and safety devices, such as hybrid wearable and smart home devices, to expand their product portfolios and gain a competitive edge in the market. Also, vendors compete based on price, product performance, R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, market expansion, and distribution networks. The competition is likely to become more intense during the forecast period with the launch of new, innovative products. Hence, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021, and it is anticipated to remain unchanged during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in this report include:

Baker Hughes Co.

ECOTEST

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Medcom Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Polimaster LLC

Rapiscan Systems Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AMETEK Inc

Amray Medical

Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd

Bar Ray Products Inc.

Centronic Ltd

John Caunt Scientific Ltd.

LANDAUER

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

S.E. International Inc.

Unfors RaySafe AB

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist radiation detection monitoring and safety market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the radiation detection monitoring and safety market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation detection monitoring and safety market vendors

Radiation Detection Monitoring and Safety Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., ECOTEST, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Medcom Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Polimaster LLC, Rapiscan Systems Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AMETEK Inc, Amray Medical, Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd, Bar Ray Products Inc., Centronic Ltd, John Caunt Scientific Ltd., LANDAUER, Ludlum Measurements Inc., S.E. International Inc., and Unfors RaySafe AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

