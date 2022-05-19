U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America |Services Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation dose management solution market size is set to grow by USD 166.06 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of  11.96%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for radiation dose management solutions in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, the presence of established vendors, and the increased adoption of technologically advanced radiation dose management solutions will facilitate the radiation dose management solution market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Radiation Dose Management Solution Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Radiation Dose Management Solution Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Sample Report

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the radiation dose management solution market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and Solution (services and products).

The radiation dose management solution market share growth in the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. The services segment is expected to grow steadily. This is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions.

To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market: Drivers

The key factor driving growth in the radiation dose management solution market is the increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment. The conduction of medical imaging examinations is steadily increasing owing to the rising prevalence of various diseases. Globally, ionizing radiation is used for imaging in more than 70 million diagnostic radiology procedures and 700,000 diagnostic NM procedures every week. There has also been a significant increase in the number of interventional radiological procedures. The increasing demand for medical imaging examinations has led to an increase in the demand for various medical imaging equipment. The growing trend of replacing legacy medical imaging systems with technologically advanced systems and the increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention also drive the adoption of medical imaging equipment, which, in turn, will increase the demand for radiation dose management solutions

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market: Challenges

The high cost of healthcare technology solutions will be a major challenge for the radiation dose management solution market during the forecast period. Depending on the study volume, the cost of a radiation dose monitoring software ranges between $15,000 and $20,000 per hospital per year. Vendors purchasing software such as DoseWise, offered by Koninklijke Philips, also need to incur costs on server fees. End-users also need to spend additional staff to manage information governance and software compatibility arrangements for the proper installation and use of these technologies. A significant portion of small- and mid-sized hospitals may not have adequate patient pools to justify the budgeting of radiation dose management software financially. This limits the growth of the global radiation dose management solution market.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Request a Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Radiation Dose Management Solution Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The single-use bioprocessing system market is estimated to reach a value of USD 10.60 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 17.33%. Download a sample now!

  • The high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market share is expected to increase by USD 1.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. Download a sample now!

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.96%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 166.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.90

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Canon Inc., Fortive Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Koninklijke Philips NV, PACSHealth LLC, and Sectra AB

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Solution

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bayer AG

  • Bracco Spa

  • Canon Inc.

  • Fortive Corp.

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Guerbet

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • PACSHealth LLC

  • Sectra AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiation-dose-management-solution-market----37-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-services-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301550174.html

SOURCE Technavio

