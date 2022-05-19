Radiation Dose Management Solution Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from North America |Services Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio
NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiation dose management solution market size is set to grow by USD 166.06 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 11.96%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for radiation dose management solutions in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, the presence of established vendors, and the increased adoption of technologically advanced radiation dose management solutions will facilitate the radiation dose management solution market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Radiation Dose Management Solution Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the radiation dose management solution market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and Solution (services and products).
The radiation dose management solution market share growth in the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. The services segment is expected to grow steadily. This is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions.
Radiation Dose Management Solution Market: Drivers
The key factor driving growth in the radiation dose management solution market is the increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment. The conduction of medical imaging examinations is steadily increasing owing to the rising prevalence of various diseases. Globally, ionizing radiation is used for imaging in more than 70 million diagnostic radiology procedures and 700,000 diagnostic NM procedures every week. There has also been a significant increase in the number of interventional radiological procedures. The increasing demand for medical imaging examinations has led to an increase in the demand for various medical imaging equipment. The growing trend of replacing legacy medical imaging systems with technologically advanced systems and the increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention also drive the adoption of medical imaging equipment, which, in turn, will increase the demand for radiation dose management solutions
Radiation Dose Management Solution Market: Challenges
The high cost of healthcare technology solutions will be a major challenge for the radiation dose management solution market during the forecast period. Depending on the study volume, the cost of a radiation dose monitoring software ranges between $15,000 and $20,000 per hospital per year. Vendors purchasing software such as DoseWise, offered by Koninklijke Philips, also need to incur costs on server fees. End-users also need to spend additional staff to manage information governance and software compatibility arrangements for the proper installation and use of these technologies. A significant portion of small- and mid-sized hospitals may not have adequate patient pools to justify the budgeting of radiation dose management software financially. This limits the growth of the global radiation dose management solution market.
The competitive scenario provided in the Radiation Dose Management Solution Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.96%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 166.06 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.90
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Canon Inc., Fortive Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Koninklijke Philips NV, PACSHealth LLC, and Sectra AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
