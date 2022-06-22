U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Radiation Protection Apparels Market to Hit USD 772 Million by 2030 at 7.14% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Radiation Protection Apparels Market Trends and Insights by Product Type (Aprons, Gloves, Head Shields, Thyroid Shields, Others), Material (Lead Free, Lead-based, Light Weight Lead Composite, Others) and End User, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiation Protection Apparels Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Radiation Protection Apparels Market Information by Product, Material, and End User- Forecast Till 2030”, the market is expected to reach USD 772.79 million at CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period of 2022–2030.

Radiation Protection Apparels Market Scope:

During medical imaging procedures such as radiography, fluoroscopy, and computed tomography, radiation protective clothing is commonly used to protect essential organs from excessive radiation exposure. The primary function of this form of clothing is to protect the critical organs. At high exposure levels, it can cause acute radiation syndrome, and at lower exposure levels, it can increase the risk of radiation-induced cancer. Among the different types of clothing used for radiation protection are aprons, gloves, head shields, and thyroid shields.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7451

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size

USD 772.79 Million

CAGR

7.14%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product type, Material and End user

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising number of medical imaging processes

Increase in the technological advancements in anti-radiation clothing

Radiation Protection Apparels Market Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the market are

  • Barrier Technologies

  • Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

  • CABLAS S.R.L

  • Kiran

  • Lite Tech, Inc.

  • MAVIG GmbH

  • Protech Medical

  • Rego X-ray GmbH

  • Scanflex medical AB

  • Shielding International, Inc.

  • Teijin Limited

  • Ultraray

Radiation Protection Apparels Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The rising usage of radiation protective clothing in various medical imaging techniques, such as radiography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy, is the primary factor driving the global market's expansion. The global market is driven by factors such as the rise in the number of medical imaging procedures and the expansion of anti-radiation clothing technology.

In addition, increasing awareness among professionals and technical workers, as well as an increase in the application of radiation rules within businesses, are anticipated to propel the growth of the radiation protection apparels market. The rising prevalence of cancer and the recommendations for cancer screening, as well as the expanding usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, are expected to present considerable growth opportunities for market participants.

In hospitals and other healthcare settings, radiologic technicians are required to operate medical imaging equipment such as X-ray and computed tomography (CT) for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Radiologic technicians use personal protection equipment (PPE) such as clothing or other protective equipment (including aprons) to protect oneself from ionizing radiations when using this medical imaging equipment. As a result, the rise in the number of radiologic technicians is expected to have a direct impact on the medical radiation protective apparel industry.

Market Limitations:

The expansion of the global market for radiation protection garments is hampered by factors including the high cost of the apparel, rising safety concerns, and the high cost of specialist clothing.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (160 Pages) on Radiation Protection Apparels: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/radiation-protection-apparels-market-7451

Radiation Protection Apparels Market COVID-19 Analysis:

When governments across geographies implemented lockdown, trade restrictions and supply chain disruptions occurred, which hindered business expansion. Numerous market participants were forced to close their production facilities, which harmed the garment manufacturing. COVID-19's health consequences and economic repercussions have been immense, as the fast global spread of the pandemic caused widespread concern during its initial phase. Nonetheless, continuous treatment and R&D expenditures raised product demand.

A delay in elective and regular medical treatments, including surgical procedures and imaging exams, has been suggested by healthcare policies. The general people is also afraid to visit healthcare facilities out of fear of contracting the sickness. Additionally, radiology centers' financial difficulties contribute to the reduction in imaging case numbers. This drop will result in fewer radiology operations being performed in the following months, hence decreasing the demand for radiation protective aprons. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected both the supply and demand sides of the nuclear power and nuclear fuel industries.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7451

Radiation Protection Apparels Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Along with gloves, the segment of aprons is experiencing rapid expansion primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in medical settings. The durability and efficiency of these aprons in blocking radiation and safeguarding the body account for the great bulk of this market sector. The continuous treatment and investment in R&D efforts, on the other hand, are likely to boost product demand.

By Material

Due to its lightweight and non-toxicity when compared to lead-based apparels, lead-free material accounted for the highest share and is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR over the study period. Furthermore, the increasing demand for technologically sophisticated lead-free products is expected to propel the worldwide radiation protection apparels market to new heights.

By End-user

Due to the increased need for imaging equipment, the category of hospitals and clinics is thriving on the global market.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7451

Radiation Protection Apparels Market Regional Evaluation:

Due to the presence of regulatory obligations in the region, the Americas are anticipated to lead the global market for radiation protective clothing. Increasing efforts by public and private groups to educate the public about the severity and side effects of radiation also contribute to the expansion of radiation protective aprons in the region. Increased awareness of radiation safety, an increase in the number of radiography operations, and ongoing research aimed at the development of new and more advanced radiation protection systems are all factors contributing to the growth of the North American market. During the study period, the United States had the largest market share in North America for radiation protection apparel. The growing number of radiography procedures and healthcare professionals who use radiography equipment can be attributed to the rising proportion.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market for radiation protection apparel after the United States. The rise of this region's market is due to its well-established healthcare system and expanding insurance coverage.

Due to the increased usage of technology in the protective clothing industry, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market region. In addition, numerous corporations are focusing their expansion efforts on this region due to its ample availability of raw materials and low labor prices.

In contrast, the Middle East and Africa have the smallest market share due to their less innovative healthcare systems.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Wireless health and fitness devices market research report, by type (mobile, watch, USB, bluetooth, sensors and others), by products (wireless sports & fitness devices, wireless remote health monitoring devices, wireless professional healthcare devices), by application (monitoring and diagnosis), end users (hospitals, sports and fitness institute) - global forecast till 2027

Circulating Tumor Cell Market Share, Growth and Trends Analysis By Application (Research, Drug Development), Technology (CTC Enrichment, CTC Detection), End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers) - Forecast Till 2027

Global DPT vaccine market Information, by types (DPaT, DTwP, Tdap) by applications (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus,others) - Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


