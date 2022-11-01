U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.00
    +38.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,979.00
    +204.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,590.50
    +143.25 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    +20.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    +1.64 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.20
    +16.50 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    +0.83 (+4.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9944
    +0.0057 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.82
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1561
    +0.0094 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0930
    -1.6210 (-1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,537.25
    -170.84 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.82
    +2.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.38
    +95.85 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Radicle Science Launches 'Proof-as-a-Service' Category to Close Proof Gap for Non-Pharmaceutical Products

·6 min read

AI-driven healthtech B-corp delivers history's first affordable and rapid clinical evidence generation platform to prove the effectiveness of natural health products and dietary supplements beyond placebo

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radicle Science, an AI-driven healthtech B-corp, today announced the launch of its Radicle Proof Engine™, history's first Proof-as-a-Service solution that enables non-pharmaceutical health and wellness products to clinically prove their true effects beyond placebo. Until now, non-pharmaceuticals have been unable to generate scientifically validated proof of their effectiveness due to a lack of easy or affordable access to clinical trials.  Traditional trials, primarily serving patented pharmaceutical drugs, have simply been too expensive and slow for these unpatentable natural health products and dietary supplements products.  The Radicle Proof Engine™ allows non-pharmaceuticals to generate first-of-its kind clinical evidence across diverse conditions and populations at unprecedented affordability, speed and scale, a transformative approach that can finally close the proof gap between non-prescription wellness products and pharmaceutical drugs.  For the first time in history, any supplement company can now develop innovative and effective products, market strong defensible claims and gain the confidence of all stakeholders—from consumers to healthcare providers to retailers—based on clinical proof.

Courtesy of Radicle Science
Courtesy of Radicle Science

The Historical Problem: Lack of Clinical Proof

The Radicle Proof Engine™ delivers on the vision of the Proof-as-a-Service category and establishes a new paradigm.

Most natural health products and dietary supplements do not have clinical proof of their effectiveness—a proof gap that leads to significant opportunity loss for the industry and consumers, alike. Unlike patented pharmaceutical drugs, unpatentable supplements cannot afford the multi-million-dollar, multi-year process of traditional clinical trials. This has led to the paradoxical situation where Americans spend 10x more on pharmaceuticals (~$500B/year) than supplements (~$50B/year), even though more Americans take supplements than pharmaceuticals. Fully 80% of Americans use dietary supplements, while 66% of Americans take prescriptions.

Additionally, traditional clinical trials are fundamentally flawed because their trial populations often do not represent the diversity of the broader population. Traditional trials have historically studied mostly Caucasian males living in urban cities, which means the findings do not apply to much of the population at large.

"Without easy access to proof, most natural health products are forced to rely on testimonials and fancy advertising to sway consumers, drive sales and differentiate in a crowded market," said Jaclyn Bowen, the Executive Director of the Clean Label Project. "Thus, the best-selling products often are the ones that spend the most on marketing, regardless of evidence of their effectiveness. All of this has created a glaring 'proof gap' between the benefits supplement companies promise and the scientific evidence to back it up."

The Solution: Radicle Proof Engine

The proof gap has persisted ever since the creation of patented pharmaceutical drugs and the subsequent rise of traditional clinical trials a century ago. Alas, this proof gap has needlessly limited the adoption of natural health treatments that are affordable and accessible for all humans—until now. The Radicle Proof Engine™ delivers on the vision of the Proof-as-a-Service category and establishes a new paradigm at the perfect time and intersection of science, technology and the wisdom of the "crowd."

Today, the Radicle Proof Engine™ generates first-of-its-kind clinical evidence that is helping transform the role of non-pharmaceutical products in society.

"We've pioneered an AI-driven, crowdsourced, virtual, direct-to-consumer clinical trial approach that delivers rigorous health outcome data," said Dr. Jeff Chen, Radicle Science CEO and Co-Founder. "For the first time ever, we've made trials fast and affordable.  Essentially, we've transformed clinical trials with automation and standardization the same way Ford Motors transformed auto manufacturing a century ago. We believe every non-pharmaceutical product has the right to compete on real merit and win in the marketplace and, to that end, should have easy access to a clinical trial."

Radicle Proof Engine™ Output

For the first time in history, the Radicle Proof Engine™ makes it affordable for non-prescription health and wellness products to generate proof that drives their entire business lifecycle, from developing truly effective products and marketing strong defensible claims to increasing customer retention. Given the fierce competition for limited shelf-space, capital and consumers, the Radicle Proof Engine™ generates data for retailers to rethink seasonal resets, investors to re-assess how they evaluate a company and consumers to reprioritize the main reason they decide to purchase a specific product.  Stakeholders will finally have the proof needed to make evidence-based business and health decisions.

"Proof creates trust with all stakeholders; Proof also drives transformation, and we're transforming natural health products and dietary supplements into proven personalized medicines that are accessible to all," notes Pelin Thorogood, Radicle Science Co-Founder and Executive Chair.  "Our study results have benefitted our clients in so many ways: Everything from tens of millions of dollars of increased public company valuation to triple digit increases in sales. And, just as importantly, the large scale and diversity of the populations we study make our findings more equitable, relevant and personalized for society at large."

History-Making Clinical Trials

After launching last year, Radicle Science completed some of history's first and largest clinical trials on a variety of natural ingredients, studying more than 20,000 diverse Americans across numerous health conditions.  The company's Radicle Proof Engine enables clients ranging from startups to billion-dollar public companies to 1) conduct evidence-based product development to release the most effective products and 2) market strong defensible structure/function claims when selling products. In Q3 2022, the company officially opened access to its transformative clinical trial approach to the entire dietary supplement industry.

"Radicle Science offers a game changing solution for generating gold-standard proof of effectiveness at an affordable price," said Matt Gallant, CEO and Co-Founder of BiOptimizers.  "We couldn't be happier to finally have access to such a disruptive clinical trial approach that will build our body of evidence to further validate the effectiveness of our products."

In recognition of Radicle Science's pioneering Proof-as-a-Service approach, KPMG named Radicle Science as one of the Top 10 U.S. "Tech Innovators" of 2022, and UC San Francisco named Radicle Science a 2022 Digital Health Awards "Rising Star" finalist.   These recent awards add to the numerous other honors the company and its founders have received.

Radicle Science currently offers standardized clinical trials on an array of health areas, including sleep, stress, anxiety, pain, energy, appetite, cognition, quality of life, and overall health and wellness. Standardized clinical trials for digestive health, immunity and women's health are forthcoming in 2023.

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science is history's first and only proof-as-a-service company, offering an easy path for non-pharmaceutical products to clinically prove their true effects beyond placebo.  Radicle Science leverages an AI-driven, crowdsourced, virtual and direct-to-consumer approach to power clinical research at unprecedented affordability, speed and scale across diverse populations and conditions. The Radicle vision for the B-corp is an abundant future where democratized access to clinical trials closes the proof gap and transforms non-pharmaceutical products into proven personalized medicines accessible by all. To learn more about Radicle Science, visit www.RadicleScience.com.

Radicle Science - Natural products. Validated.
Radicle Science - Natural products. Validated.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radicle-science-launches-proof-as-a-service-category-to-close-proof-gap-for-non-pharmaceutical-products-301663901.html

SOURCE Radicle Science

Recommended Stories

  • J&J Agrees to Buy Medical-Device Maker Abiomed

    Johnson & Johnson said it would buy the heart-device maker in an all-cash deal that would be valued at $16.6 billion upfront, including cash.

  • Pfizer Stock Gains on Earnings Beat, Announces Strong RSV Data

    Also on Tuesday, the company announced positive new data on its experimental respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for expectant mothers, one of a number of RSV vaccines currently in development.

  • Why Shares Of CRISPR-Focused Verve Therapeutics Just Took A Grim Turn

    Verve Therapeutics announced disappointing lab results for its CRISPR gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, and VERV stock skidded.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • Pfizer says late-stage trial of RSV vaccine proved effective in reducing risk in very young children

    Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday a late-stage trial of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, vaccine proved highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease for infants against a virus that causes hundreds of deaths a year. The Phase 3 trial found that the vaccine given to pregnant mothers achieved vaccine efficacy of 81.8% in infants from birth through the first 90 days of life. The trial found efficacy of 69.4% through the first six months of life, the company said in a statement. There is c

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC director experiences COVID rebound after taking Pfizer's Paxlovid

    The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, experienced a COVID-19 rebound after completing a course of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, the agency said on Monday. Walensky had experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms less than ten days ago. After completing a course of Pfizer's Paxlovid, and a period of isolation, she had tested negative for the virus, but on Sunday, she tested positive again, CDC added.

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • 5 Genius Ways to Pay for Assisted Living

    As people age, it can be more challenging to live by yourself and handle your basic needs. Assisted living facilities and care workers provide additional help for seniors to live independently in a safe environment. Paying for assisted living can … Continue reading → The post Is Assisted Living Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BCTX: Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BCTX READ THE FULL BCTX RESEARCH REPORT Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Operational and Financial Results On October 28 th 2022, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) published fiscal year 2022 financial and operational results in its first Form 10-K filing with the SEC as it no longer qualifies as a foreign private issuer. BriaCell has most recently entered

  • Drugmakers Fight Over Lucrative Pneumonia Vaccines

    The growing $7 billion market is currently dominated by Pfizer, and rivals’ interest in winning more of the business shows the pharmaceutical industry’s renewed focus on vaccines.

  • Eli Lilly's bleak annual forecast overshadows quarterly beat

    The company's shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading as a forecast cut for the third time this year overshadowed strong performance by its newly approved diabetes drug. Eli Lilly now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $7.70 to $7.85 per share, compared to its prior forecast of $7.90 to $8.05 and below analysts' expectations of $7.97. The drugmaker also trimmed its full-year revenue forecast, citing a $300 million hit to its revenue from the strong dollar.

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • Who sees what you flush? Wastewater surveillance for public health is on the rise, but a new survey reveals many US adults are still unaware

    Whether a wastewater sample is taken at the street level or a treatment plant affects the size of the group of people it represents. University of Louisville, CC BY-NDFlush and forget? Not if you have a toilet that flushes to one of over 3,000 sites around the world where researchers are using wastewater to track SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. But what do members of the public actually know about wastewater surveillance? And what do they think about researchers tracking what they se

  • Modified pig-to-human heart transplant had unexpected changes in heart's conduction system

    Research Highlights: Electrocardiogram (ECG) measures taken after the Jan. 2022 pig-to-human heart transplant found significantly different electrical conduction characteristics compared to those seen in native pig hearts (pig heart in a pig body). ...

  • What Weight Loss Doctors Say is Healthy at Fast Food Restaurants

    It’s hard to make healthy choices when you’re in a hurry, especially when you’re choosing between fast food drive-throughs that all seem equally unhealthy.

  • Pig Heart Transplants for Humans Already Work Better Than Doctors Hoped

    Courtesy University of Maryland School of MedicineWe all remember the big news earlier this year when a 57-year-old patient suffering from heart disease was given a new lease on life, courtesy of a genetically modified pig heart. It was a groundbreaking surgery that extended the man’s life and marked the first time that a pig heart had ever been xenotransplanted. Though the man died after two months (likely because of a porcine virus), it turns out the heart wound up beating more like a human he

  • The girl whose T cells beat cancer

    When Emily Whitehead was six years old, she became the first child ever to receive genetically-modified T cells, an experimental treatment for her leukemia. It cured her, and helped launch the field of cellular medicine. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Emily, and her parents, Kari and Tom Whitehead, about how they defeated her cancer; and with Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, a leading cancer specialist and author of the new book, "The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human."

  • A happy marriage is good for the heart, study reveals

    A happy marriage helps heart attack patients to recover faster, a study has found.

  • CDC director tests positive for COVID again

    The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday and is isolating at her home in Massachusetts, the CDC said Monday. Walensky, 53, first tested positive on Oct. 21.

  • Health-Care Stocks Rally to Best Month Since 2020 on Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Health care stocks posted their best monthly gain since April 2020 as investors seek shelter in a weakening economy.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets