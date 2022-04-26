U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

Radicle Science Receives 'Cool Companies 2022' Award for Healthtech Sector Innovations & Creative Community Engagement

·4 min read

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At an inaugural celebratory event honoring creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship on April 28, 2022, Radicle Science, an AI-driven healthtech B-corp, is being honored by Connect SD with a "Cool Companies 2022" distinction for proving and predicting the effects of health and wellness products for the first time. At the Connect SD flagship event, Five Ten Thirty, Radicle Science will be recognized for its groundbreaking work in AI-driven healthtech, alongside other notable tech and LifeSci startups. In addition to its broad industry and nationwide contributions, Radicle Science has also made a meaningful impact on the local San Diego economy through its replicable, innovative business model that successfully integrates cutting-edge academic research and collaborations.

Radicle Science - Natural products. Validated.
Radicle Science - Natural products. Validated.

Radicle Science, an AI-driven healthtech B-corp, will be recognized for its groundbreaking work in AI-driven healthtech

"Connect SD and other collaborative efforts from San Diego's entrepreneurial and academic communities have set San Diego apart as a leading innovation economy," notes Pelin Thorogood, Radicle Science Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman. "San Diego is, in fact, rapidly becoming recognized for being an incredibly dynamic hub of innovation in data science and AI, which is among the key reasons Radicle Science is based in the region. America's Finest City does a remarkable job of attracting and cultivating innovation with its vibrant ecosystem that provides capital, mentorship, infrastructure and a highly educated workforce, all greatly bolstered by world-class research institutions. This is a winning model that can and should be duplicated in cities nationwide—if not worldwide—to accelerate real social and economic impact."

UC San Diego, which is among the Innovation Day event sponsors, is a key contributor to the innovation economy via novel programs like its pioneering "The Basement" startup incubator program, which attracts renowned entrepreneurs who mentor UC San Diego students. Among them is Pelin who, in addition to serving as Trustee and Treasurer of the UC San Diego Foundation and Co-Chair of their Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council, sits on the Executive Board for UC San Diego The Basement.

Radicle Science and other San Diego innovators benefit immensely from partnering with UC San Diego, which is a national leader in driving positive social and economic impact through frictionless engagement with industry partners and the global community. A quarter of Radicle Science's team is composed of UC San Diego Data Science or Public Health graduates. These alumni complemented their stellar education with transdisciplinary initiatives, such as academic internships and the LatinX Leadership program through The Basement. Furthering its efforts to drive ingenuity and exponential growth, Radicle Science is also one of the inaugural partners for UC San Diego's Innovation Sprints program. This novel partnership is enabling Radicle Science to rapidly amplify its research and development efforts for Internet of Things (IoT) and wearables integration.

Associate Vice Chancellor of Innovation, Paul Roben, states, "Pelin Thorogood has been a highly engaged mentor and advisor who, through the various entrepreneurship-focused programs she participates in, empowers our students with invaluable perspective, expertise and motivation as they reimagine what can be in the experience of what is—often resulting in vital internship and employment opportunities."

Gloria Negrete, who established The Basement in 2015, concurs, adding, "Pelin's work with The Basement, in particular, helps inspire students to create next-gen companies in a distinctly UC San Diego culture of transdisciplinary innovation, benefiting both our local and global communities through social and economic good."

"It's a true honor for Radicle Science to be recognized with a 'Cool Companies 2022' distinction based on the real impact we're making at the local and national level," Pelin added. "This latest achievement is a true testament to our brilliant team, as well as the deep collaborative relationships we've forged with many other visionary businesses and a premier academic institution like UC San Diego, which has become an invaluable partner. We sincerely hope that our creative and inclusive community-centric approach serves both as an archetype and a source of inspiration for other companies both near and far."

With over 1,500 attendees expected at Connect SD's Five Ten Thirty—including more than 100 Venture Capital funds and generous sponsors such as UC San Diego—the Innovation Day event at Petco Park Stadium promises to aptly celebrate San Diego's commitment to innovation and many of the startup businesses and entrepreneurs behind it.

About Radicle Science
Radicle Science is an AI-driven healthtech B-corp offering the first ever scalable path to validate and predict the effects of health and wellness products, transforming them into democratized precision solutions for ailments or enhancement of human function. Radicle Science leverages a proprietary data analytics platform and a virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) clinical trial model to deliver objective health outcome data across diverse populations and conditions—all at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional methods. The Radicle Vision is a future where affordable, accessible health and wellness products are trusted by patients, recommended by healthcare providers, reimbursed by insurance and used as widely as pharmaceutical drugs. Learn more at www.RadicleScience.com.

Media Contact: Merilee Kern, 754-399-8949

