Radio Flyer Builds Specially Designed Hero Wagon for Hospitals Across the Country with the Help of Starlight Children's Foundation

·5 min read

Iconic maker of the Original Little Red Wagon® is building on its longtime philanthropic partnership to launch a wagon uniquely designed to bring light to patient transport

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Flyer, the 105-year-old maker of the Original Little Red Wagon®, officially launched their first product designed specifically for use in children's hospitals – the Hero Wagon. Beginning this year and as part of their longtime partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation, an organization that brings innovative programs to over 800 hospitals nationwide, Radio Flyer will donate 1,000 Hero Wagons annually to children's hospitals across the country.

Over the past 20 years, Radio Flyer has donated more than 15,000 fan-favorite wagons to Starlight, who distribute the wagons to children's hospitals, helping bring a little light to patient transport. Now Radio Flyer's award-winning design team is taking it a step further with the introduction of the Hero Wagon, which was uniquely designed to allow children under medical care to feel like kids even within the walls of a hospital.

The Radio Flyer team interviewed hospital staff and conducted in-field observations before putting pen to paper on a design. From there, the team sketched, prototyped and tested custom versions of the iconic wagon that could best meet the needs of patients and hospital staff. After several months of design and production, the Hero Wagon was born. This wagon includes Radio Flyer's patented one-hand folding design making it easy to store– ideal for hospitals' tight hallways and restricted storage space. It comes with a patent pending IV pole bracket integrated into the wagon, is made using medical-grade fabric that can easily be wiped clean between patient use, and has soft, high walls that ensure both comfort and safety for its smallest passengers. It also features seat belt to protect the precious cargo.

"This product launch is especially near and dear to the hearts of the Radio Flyer team, as it encapsulates so much of what we strive for as a company," said Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer. "Our mission is to bring smiles to all children and create warm memories that last a lifetime. If we can help bring even one smile to kids enduring some of their hardest times, we've exceeded that mission with the Hero Wagon."

For Emma – a 2-year-old Leukemia patient at Mercy Children's Hospital St. Louis – riding in the Hero Wagon is her favorite way to pass the time during her hospital stays, according to both her parents and caregivers. The wagon enables her to easily tour the halls with both her toys and IV pole in tow, giving her a much-needed reprieve from the confines of her hospital room. One hospital staff member said that for kids like Emma, the Hero Wagon is a welcome distraction and can even reduce anxiety among patients awaiting treatment.

Starlight plays an integral role in the partnership, ultimately connecting Radio Flyer with the patients. The foundation – a 501(c)3 organization – handles all communication with the hospitals, facilitating their requests for Hero Wagons on their online platform, the Starlight Hub, and communicating product feedback based on strong relationships with hospital staff and patient families. The Hub offers pediatric facilities that are part of Starlight's hospital network the ability to order its programs free of charge, including Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, in addition to the new Hero Wagon.

Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight, said, "We continue to be grateful for our longstanding partnership with Radio Flyer in helping us transform the hospital experience of seriously ill children. While the Hero Wagon is a fun alternative to wheelchairs and stretchers when used as temporary transportation from room to room, it can also serve as a joyful way for hospital staff to deliver toys and supplies to patient rooms. For over 20 years, these wagons continue to bring smiles to kids, helping them experience some sense of normalcy during a difficult time."

Local communities can also play a part in the Hero Wagon story. Beginning now, anyone has the option to donate a Hero Wagon by visiting starlight.org/wagons. For more information about the Hero Wagon, please visit radioflyer.com/hero-wagon.

About Radio Flyer
Radio Flyer, Inc., maker of the famous and beloved Little Red Wagon™ is the world's leading producer of wagons, tricycles, pre-school scooters and other ride-ons. Radio Flyer has more than 100 award-winning products available around the globe. Since 1917, the family-owned company has created icons of childhood, building a legacy of high quality, timeless and innovative toys that spark the imagination and inspire outdoor, active play. With over a billion wheels on the road, Radio Flyer wheels have carried, hauled and fueled more kids' play and adventures than any other ride-on toy. Radio Flyer has received numerous awards, including "Best Places to Work" by Fortune, "Top Small Workplaces," by The Wall Street Journal and "5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America," by Inc. For more information, visit www.radioflyer.com.

CONTACT: Sarina Lavon, 614-581-3596, slavon@currentglobal.com

About Starlight Children's Foundation
Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 17 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org and follow Starlight on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

CONTACT: Rick Jardiolin, 424-245-3675, rick.jardiolin@starlight.org

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radio-flyer-builds-specially-designed-hero-wagon-for-hospitals-across-the-country-with-the-help-of-starlight-childrens-foundation-301468884.html

SOURCE Radio Flyer

