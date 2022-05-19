U.S. markets closed

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Alien Technology LLC & CoreRFID Ltd. | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radio frequency identification (RFID) market is expected to grow by USD 7.86 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.07% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for radio frequency identification (RFID) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Radio Frequency Identification Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Radio Frequency Identification Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Analysis Report by Product (RFID tags, middleware, passive RFID systems, and active RFID systems), End-user (industrial, BFSI, retail, logistics, and others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/radio-frequency-Identification-market-industry-analysis

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Vendor Analysis

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.  The radio frequency identification (RFID) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. among others.

  • Alien Technology LLC -The company offers RFID products such as ALR-F800-X.

To know about all the vendor offerings

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Drivers & Challenges

 The key factor driving growth in the radio frequency identification (RFID) market is the adoption of inventory management systems. In the end-user segments such as industrial and retail, the data entry and database of the equipment or product were managed manually, which led to an increase in errors and inaccuracy and was a time-consuming process. With the help of RFID tags, the user will be able to record and recognize the database of the product with better precision. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing require an accurate database of the products, which will aid in better decision-making among these end-user industries. With the introduction of RFID tags, vendors, manufacturers, and other end-users have found major improvements in the overall data entry. Thus, accuracy in database management will result in an increased demand for RFID products.

However, the data security and consumer privacy issues will be a major challenge for the radio frequency identification (RFID) market vendors during the forecast period. In RFID technology, the data stored can be encrypted based on the requirement of the end-user. Without encryption, the data stored can be found with the help of the frequency of RFID tags. Data security is a threat to RF communication that happens between the tags and the readers. Some of the data security threats are clone tags, unauthorized riders, and side-channel attacks. Due to data security and consumer privacy issues, RFID tags are not used in critical applications such as credit cards, debit cards, and financial service applications. Vendors involved in the middleware should investigate the data security and privacy issue that is hindering the growth of the global RFID market. Also, because of the data security issue, the vendors in the global RFID market are not able to tap into the financial applications (including credit and debit cards).

To know about the market contribution of each segment

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market:  Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • RFID tags - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • middleware - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • passive RFID systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • active RFID systems - size and forecast 2020-2025

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • logistics - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • others - size and forecast 2020-2025

 Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

 To know about the contribution of each segment

The competitive scenario provided in the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

  The metaverse in finance market share is expected to increase to USD 50.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93%.

  The non-fungible token (NFT) market share is expected to increase by USD 147.24 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.27%.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.85

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • RFID tags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Middleware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Passive RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Active RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alien Technology LLC

  • CoreRFID Ltd.

  • Datalogic Spa

  • eAgile Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Impinj Inc.

  • Mojix Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Siemens AG

  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radio-frequency-identification-rfid-market---40-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-evolving-opportunities-with-alien-technology-llc--corerfid-ltd--technavio-301549187.html

SOURCE Technavio

