Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Market Size to Grow by USD 3.61 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Market by Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Space and defense, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. APAC will account for 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in demand for consumer electronics. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in the radio frequency (RF) MEMS market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing need for efficient antenna tuning is driving the growth of the market. The need for antenna tuning has increased, with the rise in the number of antennas required, as it helps in improving battery life and data transmission rates while reducing the need for additional antennas. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Complexities in manufacturing RF MEMS is challenging the growth of the market. Any delay in the lead time for manufacturing RF MEMS can lead to a loss of opportunity costs for vendors. Therefore, the lack of standardized manufacturing processes for RF MEMS, along with the rise in design complexities, can lead to high lead times. This can negatively impact the growth of the RF MEMS market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Boston Micromachines Corp., Broadcom Inc., ETL Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Guilin GLsun Science and Tech Group Co. Ltd., Hexawave Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MEMtronics Corp., Menlo Microsytems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., RF Lambda, Soontai Tech Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, XCOM Wireless Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd. - The company offers a radio frequency MEMS product known as RF antenna solution for premium performance in a wide range of devices, with either metal or glass covers.

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers radio frequency MEMS products, which are switches that offer reliability with superior precision and RF performance from 0 Hz (DC) to 14 GHz.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers radio frequency MEMS products known as wireless RF and microwave demo boards to demonstrate the performance of MMICs and discrete solutions.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers radio frequency MEMS products such as BGS12P2L6, which is a high-power RF Switch and BGS14MPA9 with a control interface.

MEMtronics Corp. - The company offers radio frequency MEMS products known as propagating and evanescent filters.

Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Boston Micromachines Corp., Broadcom Inc., ETL Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Guilin GLsun Science and Tech Group Co. Ltd., Hexawave Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MEMtronics Corp., Menlo Microsytems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., RF Lambda, Soontai Tech Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, and XCOM Wireless Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Space and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.

10.4 Analog Devices Inc.

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

10.6 Infineon Technologies AG

10.7 MEMtronics Corp.

10.8 Menlo Microsytems Inc.

10.9 Qorvo Inc.

10.10 RF Lambda

10.11 STMicroelectronics NV

10.12 XCOM Wireless Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

