Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market to hit US$ 13.42 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market was estimated at US$ 4.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 8.43 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the rapid advancement in technology and celebrity endorsements are responsible for the market growth of radioligand therapy.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/radioligand-therapy-rlt-market/8225

Market Drivers

The growing geriatric population, public and private funding for targeted cancer research, high awareness of alpha radioimmunotherapy, and product innovation and development as a result of technical developments will present profitable prospects for market players. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second biggest cause of mortality in the world, accounting for around 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the country's growing geriatric population is boosting the market because older persons are more likely to have chronic health concerns such as diabetes or heart disease. However, the high cost of developing radioligand therapeutics and the related adverse effects are projected to stymie market expansion over the projection period. Furthermore, according to the American Cancer Society, around 174,650 new instances of prostate cancer were detected in the United States in 2019. Additionally, during the forecast period, the global radioligand therapy treatment market is likely to be propelled by research and development of radioligand therapy candidates to treat a wide range of cancer types. Endocyte's Lu-PSMA-617 is a radioligand therapy candidate in a phase III clinical trial for prostate cancer treatment. The rising prevalence of medical disorders such as hormonal imbalance in the population has also increased demand for radioligand products. As a result, the radioligand therapy market is predicted to expand significantly throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the category of approved products accounted for a large share of the market. This is primarily due to the availability of a diverse range of products and the introduction of novel and improved FDA-approved and more effective procedures such as lutetium 177, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), and other approved products for cancer treatment and the development of radioligand therapies. Leading companies in radioligand therapy are making strategic acquisitions to help manufacturers increase their cancer product pipeline. Thus, pipeline product approval and commercialization are projected to push the market throughout the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Indication Segmentation’

Based on indication, the global radioligand therapy (RLT) market is segmented into:

  • Prostate Cancer

  • Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (Gep-Nets)

  • Others

The prostate cancer dominated the market in 2021. Prostate cancer is the sixth most common cause of mortality in males and the eleventh most common cause of death overall. Many prostate cancers are slow-growing and limited to the prostate gland, where they are unlikely to cause significant harm. Radioligand is used to treat prostate cancer by binding to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). Prostate-specific membrane antigens (PSMA) are overexpressed in prostate cancer. Moreover, because of the rising elderly population, higher prevalence of prostate cancer, greater public awareness of prostate cancer therapy, increased R&D expenditure, and availability of novel prostate cancer medicines, the prostate cancer segment is expected to lead. Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that occurs when abnormal cells in the prostate gland grow and multiply uncontrollably.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global radioligand therapy (RLT) market is segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The North America held large revenue share of the market in 2021. The U.S. and Canada are important contributors to the growth of this market. The increased awareness about the availability of various therapies, as well as the increase in the patient base suffering from cancer, has fuelled the region's market expansion. Europe's governments offer generous reimbursement programmes. Furthermore, a growth in research laboratories, an increase in cancer prevalence, and an increase in government funding are expected to boost the market in the area during the forecast period.

Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 4.29 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 8.43 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Historical Year

2020

Segments covered

Indication, Application and Region.

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/radioligand-therapy-rlt-market/8225

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market player in the global radioligand therapy (RLT) market include:

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Molecular Partners

  • ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • Novartis International AG

  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc

  • Fusion Pharma

  • Clovis Oncology

  • Telix Pharmaceuticals

  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Progenics Pharmaceuticals)

  • Curium Pharma

  • Precirix, Radio Medix

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  1. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Technological Trends

    3. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  1. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  1. GLOBAL RADIOLIGAND THERAPY (RLT) MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS 

    1. Anti-Androgens

    2. Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

    3. Others

  1. GLOBAL RADIOLIGAND THERAPY (RLT) MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION

    1. Prostate Cancer

    2. Neuroendocrine Tumors

    3. Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Product (Columns and Column Accessories, Autosamplers), Technologies (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Academic & Research Institutes) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030

Hospital Microbiology Testing Market by Product type (Instruments, Chemicals and Reagents), By Application (Gastrointestinal Infections, Respiratory Infections) – Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2022-2030

Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type (Rheolytic, Rotational), by Application (Hospitals, Clinics)-Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030

Nuclear Medicine Market by Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutics), by Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Antibody Chips Market by Technology (Analytical Microarrays, Functional Protein Microarrays, and Reverse Phase Protein Microarrays), End User (Hospitals & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.