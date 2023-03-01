Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market to hit US$ 13.42 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market was estimated at US$ 4.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 8.43 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the rapid advancement in technology and celebrity endorsements are responsible for the market growth of radioligand therapy.

Market Drivers

The growing geriatric population, public and private funding for targeted cancer research, high awareness of alpha radioimmunotherapy, and product innovation and development as a result of technical developments will present profitable prospects for market players. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second biggest cause of mortality in the world, accounting for around 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the country's growing geriatric population is boosting the market because older persons are more likely to have chronic health concerns such as diabetes or heart disease. However, the high cost of developing radioligand therapeutics and the related adverse effects are projected to stymie market expansion over the projection period. Furthermore, according to the American Cancer Society, around 174,650 new instances of prostate cancer were detected in the United States in 2019. Additionally, during the forecast period, the global radioligand therapy treatment market is likely to be propelled by research and development of radioligand therapy candidates to treat a wide range of cancer types. Endocyte's Lu-PSMA-617 is a radioligand therapy candidate in a phase III clinical trial for prostate cancer treatment. The rising prevalence of medical disorders such as hormonal imbalance in the population has also increased demand for radioligand products. As a result, the radioligand therapy market is predicted to expand significantly throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the category of approved products accounted for a large share of the market. This is primarily due to the availability of a diverse range of products and the introduction of novel and improved FDA-approved and more effective procedures such as lutetium 177, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), and other approved products for cancer treatment and the development of radioligand therapies. Leading companies in radioligand therapy are making strategic acquisitions to help manufacturers increase their cancer product pipeline. Thus, pipeline product approval and commercialization are projected to push the market throughout the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Indication Segmentation’

Based on indication, the global radioligand therapy (RLT) market is segmented into:

Prostate Cancer

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (Gep-Nets)

Others

The prostate cancer dominated the market in 2021. Prostate cancer is the sixth most common cause of mortality in males and the eleventh most common cause of death overall. Many prostate cancers are slow-growing and limited to the prostate gland, where they are unlikely to cause significant harm. Radioligand is used to treat prostate cancer by binding to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). Prostate-specific membrane antigens (PSMA) are overexpressed in prostate cancer. Moreover, because of the rising elderly population, higher prevalence of prostate cancer, greater public awareness of prostate cancer therapy, increased R&D expenditure, and availability of novel prostate cancer medicines, the prostate cancer segment is expected to lead. Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that occurs when abnormal cells in the prostate gland grow and multiply uncontrollably.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global radioligand therapy (RLT) market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North America held large revenue share of the market in 2021. The U.S. and Canada are important contributors to the growth of this market. The increased awareness about the availability of various therapies, as well as the increase in the patient base suffering from cancer, has fuelled the region's market expansion. Europe's governments offer generous reimbursement programmes. Furthermore, a growth in research laboratories, an increase in cancer prevalence, and an increase in government funding are expected to boost the market in the area during the forecast period.

Radioligand Therapy (RLT) Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 4.29 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 8.43 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Indication, Application and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market player in the global radioligand therapy (RLT) market include:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Molecular Partners

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Novartis International AG

POINT Biopharma Global Inc

Fusion Pharma

Clovis Oncology

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Progenics Pharmaceuticals)

Curium Pharma

Precirix, Radio Medix

