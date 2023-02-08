U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,123.21
    -40.79 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,020.90
    -135.79 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,925.40
    -188.39 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.88
    -23.73 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    +1.29 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.60
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2870
    +0.2150 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,884.33
    -28.48 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.16
    -9.73 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Novartis AG, Cardinal Health, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordion Inc.

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241823/?utm_source=GNW
(A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International), Mallinckrodt plc, Curium, Eckert & Ziegler, Eli Lilly, Eckert & Ziegler, IBA Group, Merck & Co. Inc., Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Areva Pharma, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Global Medical Solutions LTD., and Shine Medical Technologies.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $5.63 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to reach $7.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Radiopharmaceuticals refer to a medication used to treat or diagnose diseases, including cancer, that contains a radioactive material.Likewise known as radioactive medication.

These are the procedures used to identify certain illnesses or detect medical issues.The patient may receive them in a number of various ways.

They could be injected, injected orally, injected into the eye or bladder, for instance.

The radiopharmaceuticals market consists of sales of technetium disofenin, technetium lidofenin, and technetium mebrofenin.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The main types of radiopharmaceuticals are diagnostic, therapeutic, and others.The delivery of radioactive atoms to tumor-associated targets is referred to as radiopharmaceutical therapeutic.

The various applications include oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, neuroendocrinology, neurology, nephrology, and others that are used by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, cancer research institutes, and others.

North America was the largest region in the radiopharmaceuticals market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the radiopharmaceuticals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is projected to drive the demand for the radiopharmaceuticals market.Radiopharmaceuticals are emerging as a safe and effective therapeutic option over conventional medicines.

Radiopharmaceuticals provide an upper hand to radiologists to treat cancer and cardiovascular diseases due to their benefits such as targeted therapy.Cancer is considered to be the second major cause of death, with around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer worldwide.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, the global burden is projected to increase to 27.5 million active cancer incidents and 16.3 million cancer deaths primarily due to population growth and aging. About 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Thus, the rising cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are expected to surge the demand for radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of these diseases.

The high cost of radiopharmaceuticals is anticipated to limit the growth of the market.High costs and short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals are reducing their implementation in hospitals and clinics.

The development cost of radiopharmaceuticals is very high compared to that of therapeutic drugs and also undergoes a very lengthy and expensive regulatory process. For instance, the cost of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals development is $100 to $200 million for 8-10 years in comparison with the cost of pharmaceuticals, which ranges between $600 million to $1.2 billion for 10-12 years. Therefore, the high cost of radiopharmaceuticals is likely to act as a major restraint on market growth.

Research collaborations and partnerships are gaining significant popularity in the radiopharmaceuticals market over recent years.Major companies operating in the radiopharmaceuticals market are collaborating with other industry players to conduct R&D activities to expand their business.

For instance, in March 2020, Debiopharm, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company, signed a research agreement with 3B Pharmaceuticals (3BP), a Germany-based biotechnology firm, to develop the Debio 0228 radioligand program, targeting CAIX (Carbonic Anhydrase 9) enzyme to fight the progression of cancer.

Many companies are adopting various strategic initiatives such as opening a new manufacturing facility and plant capacity expansion, which is gaining significant popularity in the radiopharmaceuticals market. For instance, ITM Isotopen Technologien Munchen AG (ITM) announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in the Munich area to increase the production capacity of high-purity (n.c.a.) Lutetium-177 and no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Lutetium-177 containing radiopharmaceuticals. Lutetium-177 is popular under the brand EndolucinBeta and is an innovative isotope used in cancer therapy. This is the company’s step towards meeting the high demand for quality medical isotopes for precision oncology worldwide.

In June 2021, Curium, a France-based nuclear medicine solution provider, acquired IASON for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Curium is expected to increase its footprint in Europe for its extensive selection of life-saving diagnostic techniques.

This acquisition expands Curium’s geographic reach, allowing it to reach clients and patients throughout Austria and Central Europe with its wide range of medications and future pipeline of novel agents. IASON is an Austria-based expert in radiopharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and distribution for use in positron-emission tomography (PET).

The countries covered in the radiopharmaceuticals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The radiopharmaceuticals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides radiopharmaceuticals market statistics, including radiopharmaceuticals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a radiopharmaceuticals market share, detailed radiopharmaceuticals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the radiopharmaceuticals industry. This radiopharmaceuticals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241823/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

    Expectations for a slowdown in some of Enphase's business in the first quarter took the air out of the stock today.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores

    Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago. Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Lumen stock plunges toward levels not seen in 34 years amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • Why C3.ai Stock Roared 9% Higher This Morning

    What happened After selling off 11% on Tuesday, shares of artificial intelligence stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) roared back this morning, gaining 8.9% through 10:30 a.m. ET. It wasn't anything that C3.ai said or did, however, that sparked this rally.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) had tumbled nearly 13% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International got "off to a mixed start" in its fiscal year, according to comments by CEO Kevin Crutchfield in the earnings press release. While results improved in its salt division, weak demand in its plant nutrition segment and cost pressures hurt its financial results.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Citi cuts its PayPal revenue forecast ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down a Citi’s decision to cut its revenue forecast for PayPal.

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • Apple Revenue Declines for the First Time Since 2019. Time to Sell?

    The largest company in the world by market capitalization, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), reported a troubling metric during its latest earnings report: declining revenue. What makes this so significant is that it hasn't reported a quarter where this happened since 2019, making investors ask the obvious question: Is it time to sell Apple stock? Since the start of 2023, Apple's stock has been on a tear, up nearly 19%.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.

  • Prudential Financial (PRU) Q4 Earnings Miss, Decrease Y/Y

    Prudential Financial's (PRU) fourth-quarter results reflect a poor performance across most of the segments, lower premiums and net investment income, offset by lower expenses.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 85% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become one of the more intriguing stocks of the 2020s. The pandemic left the company without significant revenue for more than one year, leading to pain for the company and significant volatility for Carnival stock. The question for investors now is whether that lower stock price signals a buying opportunity or a sign to continue avoiding Carnival stock.