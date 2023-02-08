U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.60
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3260
    +0.2540 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,931.74
    -343.88 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.21
    -7.68 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Disney's earnings call

Radiopharmaceuticals market size to grow by USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radiopharmaceuticals market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026

Radiopharmaceuticals market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • Bayer AG - The company offers radiopharmaceuticals such as Targeted Thorium-Conjugate (TTC).

  • Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers radiopharmaceuticals such as Azedra- Iodine I 131 iobenguane.

  • Curium - The company offers products such as the Octreoscan- kit for the preparation of indium In 111 pentetreotide.

  • Eckert and Ziegler AG - The company offers radiopharmaceuticals such as GalliaPharm Ge-68/Ga-68 generator.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer radiopharmaceuticals in the market are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, BWX Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Curium, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., General Electric Co., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Novartis AG, Radiomedix Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and The South African Nuclear Energy Corp. SOC Ltd. and others.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is highly competitive. Vendors offer a broad range of products and have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and distribution resources. They make significant investments in R&D and have a strong geographical reach. Small and medium-sized vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses internationally. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological advances, a growing number of new product approvals, an increasing number of M&A and strategic collaborations, and the growing focus of vendors on expanding their reach.

Radiopharmaceuticals market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Radiopharmaceuticals market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (diagnostics and therapeutics).

  • The diagnostics segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Radiopharmaceuticals are taken orally or intravenously. External detectors such as gamma cameras capture radiations from radiopharmaceuticals and form images. The process of producing an image is known as scintigraphy. Technetium-99m is the most common radioisotope used in diagnostic nuclear medicine and is used for the diagnosis of several types of cancers. Such applications will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals market.

  • North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the radiopharmaceuticals market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. Rising investments in R&D activities in the healthcare industry, especially in the US, will drive the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Radiopharmaceuticals marketMarket dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising burden of neurological disorders is driving the radiopharmaceuticals market growth. Radiopharmaceuticals have advantages such as high efficacy and non-invasive external monitoring. Imaging instruments such as SPECT and PET use radiopharmaceuticals to diagnose brain disorders. Therefore, radiopharmaceuticals play a significant role in the treatment and diagnostics of neurological disorders. The rising incidence of neurological disorders will increase the demand for radiopharmaceutical drugs, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth.

Key trends - Partnerships for the development of radiopharmaceuticals are supporting the radiopharmaceuticals market growth. Leading companies are forming partnerships to address concerns related to medical imaging. For instance, in May 2014, as part of a strategic partnership, SHINE Medical will supply Mo-99 to GE Healthcare. This radioisotope gets converted to Tc-99 after decay and is used in medical imaging. Such partnerships are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges – Preparation and dispensing problems associated with radiopharmaceuticals are challenging the radiopharmaceuticals market growth. The chemical reactions involved in the preparation of radiopharmaceuticals may generate radiochemical impurities. The radiation can also lead to radiolytic effects. Moreover, the chemical properties of radiopharmaceuticals may lead to undesired adsorption to the components of the container. These issues may pose a challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this radiopharmaceuticals market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the radiopharmaceuticals market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Radiopharmaceuticals Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The anesthesia drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,383.65 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (general anesthesia, local, and regional anesthesia), route of administration (intravenous, inhalational, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The autoimmune drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 29,314.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by therapy area (rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others), distribution channel (hospital, pharmacy, drug store/retail pharmacy, and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

9.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, BWX Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Curium, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., General Electric Co., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Novartis AG, Radiomedix Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and The South African Nuclear Energy Corp. SOC Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bayer AG

  • 10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.5 Curium

  • 10.6 Eckert and Ziegler AG

  • 10.7 Eczacibasi Holding AS

  • 10.8 General Electric Co.

  • 10.9 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

  • 10.10 Lantheus Holdings Inc.

  • 10.11 Novartis AG

  • 10.12 Siemens Healthineers AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiopharmaceuticals-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-37-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301740294.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • AI competition: Google’s Bard vs. Microsoft’s Bing-ChatGPT crossover

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle explains the generative AI search wars as competition heats up between Google and Microsoft.

  • Tesla stock rises upon Elon Musk’s teasing of ‘Master Plan 3’ ahead of 2023 investor day

    Tesla stock rose on Wednesday as anticipation builds for the company's investor day on March 1.

  • Disney’s revenue flywheel is ‘driven by the creation of content’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Disney's Q1 earnings release.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • Raytheon added 8,000 employees in 2022

    Raytheon Technologies Corp. grew its global headcount by thousands of workers in the past year, while confirming that its current business reorganization is not expected to result in "significant" workforce changes. The defense contractor (NYSE: RTX), which last month announced plans to reorganize its four business units into three, added 8,000 employees to its total headcount last year, a 4.6% increase. In its annual public filing, Raytheon said earlier this week that its global employee population consisted of approximately 182,000 employees as of Dec. 31, 2022.

  • Disney Plans to Reinstate Its Dividend and Cut 7,000 Jobs. The Stock Jumps.

    Walt Disney stock jumped on Wednesday after the entertainment giant topped earnings expectations, while also announcing it was planning to cut jobs and reinstate its its dividend. Disney reported non-GAAP earnings of 99 cents a share, ahead of estimates of 78 cents a share, according to FactSet. Sales of $23.51 billion was a touch above estimates of $23.45 billion.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores

    Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Walmart wins lawsuit claiming its Fudge Mint cookies lack fudge and mint

    A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc of deceiving shoppers by selling Fudge Mint cookies that lacked fudge and mint. Eugene DeMaso, of La Salle, Illinois, said packaging for the cookies sold under Walmart's Great Value label misled reasonable consumers because the cookies' "fudge" contained no milkfat and its "mint" contained no mint ingredients. In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said no cases showed that consumers expect "fudge" to contain milkfat, and DeMaso undercut his argument by asserting that fudge could contain vegetable oils, as Walmart's cookies did.

  • Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023

    Over the last five years, share prices of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have nearly doubled and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. The best barometer of Starbucks' brand is the growth in the channel development segment. This segment only makes up 5% of total revenue, but it includes the branded products that Starbucks offers with Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) (OTC: NSRG.F) and other partners at retail locations outside of its company-operated and licensed stores.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opts to keep Discovery+ as a standalone service

    Yahoo Finance media correspondent Allie Canal joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss WBD's plans to keep Discovery+ as a standalone streaming service, while also talking about Netflix's new account sharing policies outside the United States.

  • There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton

    According to Peter Cappelli, the current state of financial accounting of human capital is a big issue.

  • Global trade will contract this year, shipping giant Maersk predicts

    One of the world’s biggest shipping companies has warned over a slowdown in global trade and said it expects profits to plummet this year.

  • Spirit AeroSystems boosting hourly workforce for 737 MAX increases

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is hiring in Wichita for long-awaited growth on its largest individual program. Company CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday said Spirit (NYSE: SPR) began hiring in the fourth quarter in anticipation of a 35% production increase on the 737 MAX for the Boeing Co.  “The headcount we're investing in right now is to make us capable of 42 (per month), and that's where we expect to end the year,” Gentile said on an investment analysts call following Spirit’s fourth-quarter earnings report. Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX, which has historically accounted for around half of Spirit’s annual sales, is currently built at a rate of 31 aircraft per month.

  • EBay slashes 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of global layoff

    EBay Inc. plans to cut 185 jobs in the Bay Area as part of its wider workforce reduction. The e-commerce giant will slash a total of 185 jobs from its San Francisco office and its headquarters in San Jose, according to a letter sent Tuesday to state and local officials. The layoffs began the same day and are expected to be permanent, eBay's Sara Marsh, whose title is "global employment and ethics legal," wrote in the letter made public Wednesday.

  • Oil futures close up a third straight session as U.S. data hint at higher demand

    Oil futures marked a third straight gain on Wednesday, buoyed by gets for higher energy demand, even as U.S. government data showed a seventh straight weekly rise in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLH23) rose $1.33, or 1.7%, to settle at $78.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Jan. 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data. March gasoline (RBH23) edged up by 0.2% to $2.4628 a gallon, while March heating oil (HOH23) shed 0.4% to $2.8933 a gallon.

  • Middle managers are so burned out that nearly half want to quit within the next year

    “The chronic anxiety that comes from working through one global crisis after another is wearing on employees,” Dr. Jarik Conrad, executive director of The Workforce Institute at UKG, said.