Radiopharmaceuticals market size to grow by USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radiopharmaceuticals market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026

Radiopharmaceuticals market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Bayer AG - The company offers radiopharmaceuticals such as Targeted Thorium-Conjugate (TTC).

Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers radiopharmaceuticals such as Azedra- Iodine I 131 iobenguane.

Curium - The company offers products such as the Octreoscan- kit for the preparation of indium In 111 pentetreotide.

Eckert and Ziegler AG - The company offers radiopharmaceuticals such as GalliaPharm Ge-68/Ga-68 generator.

Vendor landscape –

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer radiopharmaceuticals in the market are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, BWX Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Curium, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., General Electric Co., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Novartis AG, Radiomedix Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and The South African Nuclear Energy Corp. SOC Ltd. and others.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is highly competitive. Vendors offer a broad range of products and have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and distribution resources. They make significant investments in R&D and have a strong geographical reach. Small and medium-sized vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses internationally. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological advances, a growing number of new product approvals, an increasing number of M&A and strategic collaborations, and the growing focus of vendors on expanding their reach.

Radiopharmaceuticals market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Radiopharmaceuticals market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (diagnostics and therapeutics).

The diagnostics segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Radiopharmaceuticals are taken orally or intravenously. External detectors such as gamma cameras capture radiations from radiopharmaceuticals and form images. The process of producing an image is known as scintigraphy. Technetium-99m is the most common radioisotope used in diagnostic nuclear medicine and is used for the diagnosis of several types of cancers. Such applications will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global radiopharmaceuticals market.

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the radiopharmaceuticals market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. Rising investments in R&D activities in the healthcare industry, especially in the US, will drive the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market in North America during the forecast period.

Radiopharmaceuticals market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising burden of neurological disorders is driving the radiopharmaceuticals market growth. Radiopharmaceuticals have advantages such as high efficacy and non-invasive external monitoring. Imaging instruments such as SPECT and PET use radiopharmaceuticals to diagnose brain disorders. Therefore, radiopharmaceuticals play a significant role in the treatment and diagnostics of neurological disorders. The rising incidence of neurological disorders will increase the demand for radiopharmaceutical drugs, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth.

Key trends - Partnerships for the development of radiopharmaceuticals are supporting the radiopharmaceuticals market growth. Leading companies are forming partnerships to address concerns related to medical imaging. For instance, in May 2014, as part of a strategic partnership, SHINE Medical will supply Mo-99 to GE Healthcare. This radioisotope gets converted to Tc-99 after decay and is used in medical imaging. Such partnerships are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges – Preparation and dispensing problems associated with radiopharmaceuticals are challenging the radiopharmaceuticals market growth. The chemical reactions involved in the preparation of radiopharmaceuticals may generate radiochemical impurities. The radiation can also lead to radiolytic effects. Moreover, the chemical properties of radiopharmaceuticals may lead to undesired adsorption to the components of the container. These issues may pose a challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this radiopharmaceuticals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the radiopharmaceuticals market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Radiopharmaceuticals Market vendors

The anesthesia drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,383.65 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (general anesthesia, local, and regional anesthesia), route of administration (intravenous, inhalational, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The autoimmune drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 29,314.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by therapy area (rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others), distribution channel (hospital, pharmacy, drug store/retail pharmacy, and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, BWX Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Curium, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., General Electric Co., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Novartis AG, Radiomedix Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sinotau Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and The South African Nuclear Energy Corp. SOC Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

