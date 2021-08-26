U.S. markets closed

The Radiothon raised $1,321,603 million for the newborns, children, teens and pregnant moms and their babies at The Montreal Children's Hospital!

·3 min read

The Caring for Kids Radiothon, a partnership with CJAD 800, 95.9 Virgin Radio, CHOM 97 7 and TSN Radio 690, raised an incredible amount to help sick kids get back on their feet and regain their mischievous nature.

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation and radio stations CJAD 800, 95.9 Virgin Radio, CHOM 97 7 and TSN Radio 690 are proud to announce the 2021 edition of the Caring for Kids Radiothon, held on August 26, raised ­­­­­$1,321,603 million for The Montreal Children's Hospital (The Children's). Since 2004, the Foundation and its invaluable radio partners have raised over $26 million during this flagship event to help ensure sick children and their families continue to receive exceptional, highly specialized medical care.

Live on air from outside the hospital, 21 young patients and their parents shared their poignant stories; talked about the extraordinary care provided by the hospital's health professionals.

Scores of listeners from across the city and province joined the Circle of Hugs with a monthly donation of $20 or more, and the total raised demonstrates their generosity. All donations go to the Healthy Kids Fund to support the hospital's most urgent needs, including purchasing medical and surgical equipment and funding for innovative projects and services. The donations from generous Quebecers will ensure sick children continue to receive the best care and our researchers continue to discover new cures and treatments.

"I am so grateful to the families and children for sharing their heart-warming stories about the excellent, innovative care they received at The Children's. I am awed by their courage and perseverance," says Mme. Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. "I am also sincerely grateful to Bell Media, the radio station hosts, producers and everyone who makes this radiothon a success year after year."

The Children's Foundation thanks the Bell Media radio stations, our phone-bank partner Dormez-vous and our Miracle Hour sponsors Larente Baksh & Associates at TD Wealth, Otsuka, Revolution Textiles & Home Decor, Rio Tinto, SNC-Lavalin, The Tenaquip Foundation and Traffic Tech.

ABOUT THE MONTREAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION
The mission of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in clinical care, research and teaching at The Montreal Children's Hospital, the pediatric teaching hospital for McGill University's Faculty of Medicine, and pediatric research at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. The Children's Foundation has launched its major campaign with a goal of $200 million, the most ambitious fundraising objective for a pediatric hospital in Quebec's history, to advance innovative projects that will push the envelope in pediatrics on an international scale and help The Children's Find Unexpected Ways to Heal. Since its inception in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $500 million, which has transformed the lives of sick children through innovative research and teaching projects and cutting-edge care.

For more information, please visit childrenfoundation.com

SOURCE The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation

