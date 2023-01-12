U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Radisson announces Town Hall Forum – January 18th, 2023

·1 min read
ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a live VID Town Hall Forum on January 18th, 2023 at 11:00 am EST.

Interim President and CEO Denis V. Lachance and CFO Hubert Parent-Bouchard will provide shareholders and interested stakeholders an update on the company.

Management will be available to answer any questions that shareholders may have following the Town Hall Forum during a live Q&A session.

To register for the Town Hall Forum, please click here.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Denis V. Lachance
Chairman, Interim President and CEO
819-806-3340
dlachance@radissonmining.com

Hubert Parent-Bouchard
Chief Financial Officer
819-763-9969
hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavours to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.


