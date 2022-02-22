U.S. markets closed

Radisson Hotel Group ramps up Asia Pacific expansion in 2021, with 137 new hotels added to the portfolio

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group continued along its expansion path in 2021 as it added 137 new hotels to its portfolio reaching 191 hotels in operation in the region and introduced its world-class hospitality standards to some of the most exciting emerging markets in Asia Pacific.

Radisson Hotel, Beijing Daxing Airport was signed in 2021
Radisson Hotel, Beijing Daxing Airport was signed in 2021

The Group's master brand development agreements in China are playing a pivotal role in expediting its global growth strategy. In partnership with Jin Jiang International and its subsidiaries, 122 new hotels and resorts were signed in 2021 covering four brands in the market.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Yangtze Shanghai
Radisson Collection Hotel, Yangtze Shanghai

The Group also signed 15 hotels as it continues its growth momentum in key markets in the region such as Australia, India, and a market entrance into Papua New Guinea. Radisson Hotel Group's core brands expanded their footprint with the signing of Radisson Collection Hotel, Yangtze Shanghai, the anthology of iconic lifestyle hotels. Six upscale Radisson and upper-upscale Radisson Blu properties were signed in China and India, including Radisson Hotel, Beijing Daxing Airport, Radisson Blu Hotel Changyuan and Radisson Blu Resort & Spa New Gurugram. In the upper-midscale sector, four new Park Inn by Radisson hotels were added in India, located in Vellore, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Jharkhand.

Radisson Individuals, the "soft brand" continues to attract independent hotels and small chains seeking global scale whilst retaining their independence and flexibility. The brand expanded into new destinations across India, Australia, and Papua New Guinea with four properties added to the portfolio. This includes Grand Papua Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali Guest Room
Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali Guest Room

The Group celebrated the opening of 41 new hotels and resorts in 2021. Radisson Collection made its debut in Asia Pacific with the opening of five fantastic properties in China, located in Shanghai, Nanjing and Wuxi. Other key openings included Radisson Blu Resort Vishakhapatnam, Radisson Hotel Tianjin Aqua City, Park Plaza Beijing, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, The Oasis Mussoorie, a member of Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali, which marked this cutting-edge concept's first operational hotel in India.

Radisson Hotel Group Logo
Radisson Hotel Group Logo

"I am delighted by our achievements in 2021, as we remained focused on our long-term goals despite significant short-term challenges. Radisson Individuals and Radisson Collection are presenting us with exciting new opportunities, and our partnerships in China and India are accelerating the growth of our portfolio. With new brand concepts to be rolled out in 2022, we are putting ourselves in an excellent position to meet the needs of guest, owners, and talent in the post-pandemic era," said Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

"2021 was a productive year for our development team. We have doubled our footprint in China in the last 18 months and opened our 100th hotel in India, which reflects our focus on these critical markets. Looking ahead, we will continue to ramp up our efforts in these key countries, as well as focusing on Australasia and South East Asia, and seeking opportunities including leasing, mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures in Asia Pacific's gateway cities, such as Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo. We look forward to working with all our partners in 2022 and beyond," commented Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group's Asia Pacific portfolio now totals 365 properties – 191 operational and 174 under development. To learn more about working with Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotelgroup.com/development.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Eunice Tan, Director, PR, Communications and Brands, Asia Pacific
eunice.tan@radissonhotels.com

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,500 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our global rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers exceptional loyalty benefits for our guests, meeting planners, travel agents and business partners.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group

