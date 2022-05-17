U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.50
    +66.75 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,624.00
    +465.00 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,489.25
    +244.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.90
    +32.50 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.89
    +0.69 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    +13.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0076 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.76
    -2.11 (-7.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2467
    +0.0143 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3120
    +0.2590 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,524.43
    +534.99 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.44
    +442.76 (+182.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.15
    +65.35 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Radisson nominates Siri C. Genik as new director

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ressources Minières Radisson Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RMRDF
Ressources Mini&#xe8;res Radisson Inc.
Ressources Minières Radisson Inc.

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to report that it has nominated one new independent director, Ms. Siri C. Genik to stand for election at its upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") on June 16, 2022.

Siri C. Genik has spent over 25 years working on major capital projects around the world and has worked in the Natural Resource and Infrastructure industries. During her career, Siri has developed expertise in Sustainability & ESG, Stakeholder Engagement and Governance, with a strong focus on Project Management and Strategic Supply Chain. Siri currently runs BRIDGE©, a boutique advisory firm, providing strategic support to Boards and Leadership, focusing on how to best integrate Sustainability and best-in class ESG practices with an organization’s business model. Prior to running her own business Siri worked with BHP Canada as Head of Project Services, as well as with Glencore (Xstrata) in Australia, Malaysia and New Caledonia, and other major companies in the industry. Siri is the PDAC Co-chair of the Sustainability and Lands and Regulations Committees. Siri previously served as the Vice-Chair of Women in Mining Canada. She is a member of Council of the Professional Geoscientists Association of Ontario (“PGO”), as well as a director and chair of the Compensation and Nomination Committee of Exploits Discovery Corp. Siri received the 2019 “Distinguished Lecturer Award for CSR” from the Canadian Institute of Mining. She lectures in several universities both in Canada and Australia. Siri is a lawyer, as well as a qualified mediator.

Denis V.Lachance Chairman of the Board commented:

“We are pleased to nominate Siri to our Board of Directors. Siri is well known to the team at Radisson. Having personally worked with her at Koniambo, New Caledonia, I know the exceptional value she can bring to a team and the communities in which she works. Her extensive experience with ESG, governance and corporate strategy will be a major asset for Radisson going forward.

With Siri’s appointment we will have added four new independent directors to our board in the last eighteen months, beginning with the appointments of Michael Gentile, Pierre Beaudoin and Jeff Swinoga in 2021. Siri’s appointment will further strengthen our Board, and position Radisson for the next steps on the value creation path we see ahead for our shareholders.”

Rahul Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

I am excited for the opportunity to work with Siri as we strive to accelerate the process of value creation for our shareholders. I am certain that our shareholders will benefit significantly from her extensive industry experience and expertise in several key areas including ESG, Risk Management, Corporate Governance, Strategic Planning and Stakeholder Relations. Siri is an accomplished leader in the mining industry and Radisson will be truly fortunate have her on its Board of Directors.”

Siri C Genik , commented :

“I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with a great team of people and support the development of the O’Brien mine, in a manner which is consistent with best practices in sustainability. Abitibi is an exciting jurisdiction to be working in, and a privilege for me to be working alongside friends and colleagues and accompany Radisson on its journey.”

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

On behalf of the board of directors

Rahul Paul
President and CEO

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Hubert Parent-Bouchard
Chief Financial Officer
819-763-9969
hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavours to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Results; Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 3.8 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.2 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.7 percent.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup

    Warren Buffett's company on Monday revealed all the investment moves it made in the first quarter, when it spent more than $51 billion on stocks.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • Chevron, Micron and 18 More Stocks Goldman Recommends to Ride Out the Storm

    FEATURE Exxon Mobil Qualcomm Micron and Chevron are just some of the 20 “margin of safety” stocks Goldman Sachs recommends as macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds have roiled U.S. stocks markets.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Home Depot Raises 2022 Guidance After Record First-Quarter Sales

    Home Depot exceeded earnings expectations as sales rose to the highest ever for the first quarter of the year. Earnings per share were $4.09, up from $3.86 a year earlier. The company raised 2022 guidance for sales growth to 3% and an operating margin of about 15.4%.