Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.1875

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will pay a dividend of $0.1875 on the 6th of May. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Radius Recycling Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even though Radius Recycling is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 119.1%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 171% over the next year.

Radius Recycling Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Radius Recycling's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.6% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Radius Recycling's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Radius Recycling that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

