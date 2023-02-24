U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.14
    -62.18 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,697.56
    -456.35 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,357.09
    -233.32 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.00
    -31.09 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    -0.19 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.40 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    +0.0580 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1957
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2490
    +1.5980 (+1.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,441.09
    -559.55 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.96
    -11.09 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,875.06
    -32.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
RIGHT NOW:

Hot PCE Index Hits Tech Stocks Like Apple, Tesla

Radix To Present “3 Steps to Reduce Operational Costs and Increase Energy Efficiency” at Campus Energy 2023

Radix Engineering & Software
·3 min read
Radix Engineering &amp; Software
Radix Engineering & Software

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering and Software, a global IT/ET/OT consulting company, will exhibit in booth # 117 and give two technical presentation at Campus Energy 2023, February 27 – March 2, 2023 in Grapevine, TX. The event focuses on good practices in the operation and optimization of energy systems on campuses of American universities and colleges. This year’s conference theme is De-Carbonizing the Campus: Planning, Tools, and Technologies. For more information on Radix’ solutions for de-carbonizing the campus: https://content.radixeng.com/energy-efficiency

Thiago Bacic, Business Development Manager for Radix will present on Radix's framework for energy efficiency, and will talk about 3 case studies. The presentation, “3 Steps to Reduce Operational Costs and Increase Energy Efficiency” is on March 1st at 4:15 p.m. The presentation discusses the challenges associated with managing complex campus environments with multiple mixed-use areas that are in use 24/7.

Presentation Abstract

Variable power demand presents a huge challenge for campuses looking to meet consumption needs while maximizing energy efficiency. This presentation will discuss a 3-step solution Radix has implemented for multiple clients. For the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Radix implemented an Energy Audit and a scenario-based Advisory System that provides ongoing control and visibility over energy usage and makes real-time recommendations to keep the physical plant running at maximum possible efficiency. Expected results are 3%/$1,000,000 annual reduction in operating costs. A second case is how Radix developed an Operational Intelligence system for Ecogen, a utilities management specialist. The Intelligent Optimization Platform, called PIMS, is capable of detecting instrumentation failure, monitoring equipment performance, predictive failure detection and equipment selection for operational optimization. Expected results are reduced maintenance time and costs, better data reliability, improved energy efficiency, and reduced CO2 emissions.

“The PIMS project done in partnership with Radix is another big step towards digital transformation in Ecogen’s operations. Each of the tools in this project contributes on getting maximum energy efficiency, data reliability and reliability of the operation itself. The partnership was fundamental to digitalize and automate Ecogen’s know-how developed over 20 years of energy solution implementations and operations,” said Erick Rocha, Engineering Manager at Ecogen Brazil.

A third case will discuss an Operational Assessment and an energy efficiency study of a Cogeneration plant for George Washington University. Expected operational savings for GWU could be up to 27%."

Radix will also have a poster presentation on How Operational Intelligence Improves Utilities’ Efficiency and Reduces Costs.

For more information on Campus Energy 2023 or to register: https://www.districtenergy.org/campusenergy2023/home

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software is a privately held global engineering, software, and Operations/Information Technology consulting company with more than 1,500 employees around the world. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial customers focused on the Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Food & Beverage industries, as well as non-industrial customers focused on Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Financial, and Entertainment industries. Radix’s North American headquarters are in Houston, TX with the Global HQ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With a strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has been developing projects in more than 35 countries worldwide. Follow Radix on Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radix-engineering-and-software/

For more information contact:

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Ferraz Mastrangelo, ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com  
Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Radix Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, rebecca.stevens.ext@Radixeng.com / becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    Boeing, while reviewing certification records, said on Thursday it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. It was supplied by Spirit AeroSystems, which said it was too early to assert it made the "analysis error." Some analysts said the latest hiccup in 787 deliveries should not result in any design changes and jets in service should continue to fly.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Boeing halts Dreamliner deliveries over documentation error

    Though near-term deliveries are expected to be delayed, Boeing says it doesn’t expect any changes to its full-year production or delivery outlook.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • Here's some bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • Flexible work prompts CVS Health to sell Woonsocket office space

    An office building with parking for 125 cars is on the market, and 90 CVS workers will be reassigned to other corporate locations.

  • Ford Motor Turns to Industry Outsider to Reverse China Slump

    Ford Motor promoted Sam Wu to head its China business as the American car maker struggles to reverse its dwindling market share in the world’s biggest car market.

  • BASF to Cut 2,600 Jobs as Energy Crisis Hits German Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE plans to cut 2,600 jobs and reduce production in Germany as Europe’s biggest chemical producer braces itself for a future without cheap Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as D

  • Google asks workers to share desks amid mass layoffs

    Employees at the search giant will be matched with a partner and alternate days for reporting into the office.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPutin Says

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H

  • Airlines Are Posting Big Profits After Raising Fares, Cutting Costs

    The post-Covid recovery has taken hold as travelers take advantage of reopened borders, while carriers benefit from cost-cutting efforts.

  • How Can I Estimate My Retirement Expenses?

    Anticipating your retirement expenses is key to saving the right amount in 401(k)s, IRAs and more. Although getting exact figures might not be possible, projecting costs for healthcare, housing and lifestyle can help you create a realistic savings goal during … Continue reading → The post How to Estimate Your Expenses in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lordstown Motors Recalls Endurance EV Pickup Truck

    Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors issued a recall and halted production of its Endurance pickup truck, only months after starting to make the vehicle. Lordstown Motors said Thursday that the recall affects 19 vehicles that are either held by customers or being used internally at the company. Lordstown Motors said it is working with suppliers to conduct a root-cause analysis of each issue.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.