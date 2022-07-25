U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

RadNet, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • RDNT
RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 800-458-4148. International callers can dial 929-477-0324. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561780&tp_key=38a77e118f

An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 6267180.

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 351 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800


