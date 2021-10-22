RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Investors are invited to listen to RadNet’s conference call by dialing 888-394-8218. International callers can dial 646-828-8193. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1507988&tp_key=4b14348f75. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 9717857.

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 353 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,300 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800


