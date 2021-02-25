Radon Is a Health Hazard With a Simple Solution; How Much Can a Radon Mitigation System Cost?

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / You are buying or selling a house and requested a radon gas inspection. You have tested your home for radon and confirmed that you have elevated radon levels, 4 picocuries per liter in the air (pCi/L) or higher.

First, don't worry. You are not alone. 1 out of 15 houses in America have high radioactive radon levels. Radon is a health hazard with a simple solution- a radon mitigation system.

Radon gas is colorless and does not have any taste or smell. However, it's a carcinogen and may cause lung cancer. Radon gas emits alpha radiation. It has low penetration and is not a hazard outside the body, but emitters are carcinogenic when inhaled with the lungs. Radon testing is the only way to find out the radioactive radon gas level in the building.

You did the right thing and completed the first step: radon testing. You are on a right track to a safe home and our guidance will help you.

1. Get a consultation from a certified radon mitigation provider to determine which radon removal system is best for your home type. " Radon reduction systems work and can reduce radon at your home up to 99 percent. It is relevantly unexpansive. And at the same time, it's a permanent improvement to the building, which will increase home value. A typical townhome or single-family house with a footprint of less than a thousand sq ft most often will need just one radon fan for sub-slab depressurization (SSD radon mitigation system). For a homeowner, it will cost $1225 in the DMV area, but again it is wisely spending money", said Katsiaryna Holder certified radon mitigation provider and licensed realtor with 8 years' experience in the real estate industry.

2. After the radon mitigation system is installed, conduct a radon re-test to confirm that the radon system is working and removing radon from your home. Giorgi Rodonaia owner of Alfa Air Agency, an expert in radon mitigation systems design, emphasizing the importance of radon post-mitigation testing as a quality control measure. Also, the radon reduction system must be clearly labeled, a fan must meet local building codes, and an electrical connection installed according to local electrical codes.

3. Maintain your radon reduction system. Similar to a water heater radon mitigation systems need occasional maintenance. Check your system manometer pressure regularly to make sure the system is working correctly. Alfa Air Agency is currently servicing locations in Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia and reminds homeowners that radon fans should never be turned off, it must continue for the system to work correctly. If you decide to make major structural changes to your home after you have had a radon mitigation system installed, ask your radon contractor whether these changes could void any system warranties If you are planning to add an addition to the house with a new foundation consult what measures should be taken to reduce radon level under new slab or crawlspace. Consider re-testing in the lowest lived-in area to insure that addition did not reduce the effectiveness of the radon reduction system.

All homes should be tested for radon, even new construction. " Yes, new buildings have passive radon systems; which rely on so-called stack effect; however, in most cases, it's not very effective, replied Giorgi Rodonaia, "good news is, the passive system can be activated with a fan to reduce radon level "

More information about radon mitigation system cost can be found at https://aaaradontesting.com/radon-mitigation-system-cost/

