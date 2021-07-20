The RadRover 6 Plus is a 'durable' $1,999 e-bike with a 750W motor

The pandemic proved a boon for electric bicycle makers, not least Rad Power Bikes. The company claims to be North America's largest e-bike brand with 350,000 riders on the road. Those figures helped it to secure $150 million in funding from big name investors like Morgan Stanley earlier this year. Naturally, it's using that cash to do what it does best: Make more e-bikes. Rad's latest offering is the $1,999 RadRover 6 Plus, an overhauled version of its flagship durable bike.

RadRover 6 Plus

The first thing you'll probably notice are the fat tires, an attribute carried over from the first iteration in 2015. But, look closer and you should spot several noticeable changes. Firstly, there are the all-new hydraulic disc brakes for more stopping power (a first for a Rad bike). The plus-sized RadRover also features a custom geared hub motor that provides 750W of power, compared to 500W on the $999 RadMission Electric Metro Bike and $1,099 RadMission 1. For off-road enthusiasts, that apparently means the bike can climb hills 25 percent faster than its predecessor.

Here, the battery is also semi-integrated instead of external. That effectively allows you to swap it out with the turn of a key. A new two-part display, meanwhile, shows real-time stats such as battery charge status, power output, trip mileage, time and a headlight indicator.

RadRover 6 Plus

Overall, Rad pitches the new RadRover as its everyday bike that's versatile enough for grocery trips, commutes and trails. Which may explain why it costs more than some of its lightweight alternatives. In keeping with its focus on flexibility, the e-bike has two frame sizes (high-step and step-thru) to cater to a wider range of heights. The RadRover 6 Plus is available to pre-order today in the US and Canada.