U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.50
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,442.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,612.00
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.90
    +15.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +0.22 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.16
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3350
    +0.3390 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,721.54
    +407.81 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.60
    +39.01 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.53
    +50.83 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Radware Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Conducts emergency onboarding to mitigate threats to global data centers

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware®, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that one of the world’s largest equipment providers engaged Radware for its Cloud DDoS Protection and 24X7 Emergency Response Services. The company turned to Radware after falling victim to a sophisticated DNS flood attack and ransomware scheme operated by the Fancy Lazarus extortion group.

Skilled in dealing with complex attacks, Radware deployed its Emergency Response Team. Within a few hours, Radware’s scrubbing centers were mitigating threats and protecting traffic from the customer’s global data centers.

“Ransom DDoS attacks have become a persistent part of the threat landscape. Yet many companies don’t have the bandwidth to handle the surge in traffic generated by large, globally distributed attacks,” said Haim Zelikovsky, vice president of Radware’s cloud services business. “With our emergency on-boarding services, experienced engineers step in with real-time intelligence to offer customers immediate assistance in combatting attacks and restoring operations. Quicker time to protection translates to less disruption to end users and the business as well as mitigates reputational damage to brands.”

Throughout 2021, Radware has been rapidly onboarding new customers that are facing DDoS ransomware threats. Recently, the company published a cybersecurity alert warning that Fancy Lazarus, a well-known DDoS extortionist, had resurfaced with a new campaign focused on organizations with unprotected assets.

Radware was ranked a global leader in Forrester’s March 2021 report, “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.” The company’s Cloud DDoS Protection Services offers accurate detection and real-time protection against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats. To provide customers optimal protection tailored to the needs of their networks and applications, Radware offers always-on, on-demand, or fully managed hybrid DDoS deployment options.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” For example, when we say that that our experienced engineers step in with real-time intelligence to offer customers immediate assistance in combatting attacks and restoring operations, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:
Gerri Dyrek
Radware
Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Short-Circuited This Morning

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had dipped 2% as of 10:22 a.m. EDT Tuesday, possibly in response to an article in the British newspaper The Telegraph over the weekend. In that report, the paper described rising opposition to the semiconductor giant acquiring its British peer, Arm Holdings, from SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y) in a deal valued at $40 billion. As The Telegraph reports, an ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission examination of Nvidia's deal to acquire Arm has already attracted support from corporate giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Samsung, which worry that a combined Nvidia and Arm would dominate the supply of data-center chip designs.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After Tuesday’s rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to kick off September on a positive footing.

  • Technical Analyst Expects Bitcoin Bull Market Will Peak In October, Predicts Altcoins Will Triple If BTC Hits $100K

    What Happened: Kevin Wadsworth, technical analyst and co-founder of Northstar & Badcharts, has predicted this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market will reach its peak in October. In an interview with Kitco News on Monday, Wadsworth said he believes that the crypto bull market will likely conclude before the end of the year. “All the crypto charts I've been drawing and looking at vary a little bit in timing between the third week of September and some of them perhaps into mid-October or even late Oc

  • New Apple Watch reportedly running into production problems, delays

    The new Apple Watch is running into production problems that will likely result in delivery delays, according to new reports Tuesday.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • Non-fungible tokens: What are NFTs and why are they creating such a stir?

    When an NFT is bought, the person purchasing receives a certificate secured in blockchain technology, which makes them the owner of that specific digital asset.

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2021

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target a Return to $49,000. A Move Back to $48,500 Remains Key

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $49,000 would support a breakout afternoon.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Netgear's 5G mobile hotspot router with WiFi 6 is now available for $700

    If you often need to tether to get internet, Netgear has a very interesting new product — if you can afford it.

  • Why pigeons mean peril for satellite broadband

    Satellite internet is a key part of plans to fill broadband "not spots", but simple things can affect it.

  • A Closet Full of Smart Garments Is the Future

    “How can technology adapt to us, instead of us adapting to technology?”

  • CubicFarm Systems Corp. Selects Microsoft for Next Generation Sustainable Ag-Tech

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUB), a local chain, agricultural technology company, today announced that the Company has selected Microsoft's technology to launch the next generation of indoor farming technologies for fresh food and fresh livestock feed. CubicFarms is one of the first controlled environment agriculture ("CEA") companies working with Microsoft's cloud services to deliver technology that enables farmers to grow indoors at commercial scale, sustain

  • These are the 10 worst passwords — is yours on the list?

    These passwords are easy for hackers to guess. Make sure yours isn't on the list — and follow expert advice on how to create stronger passwords.

  • NVIDIA's latest tech makes AI voices more expressive and realistic

    The voices on Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and other AI assistants are far ahead of old-school GPS devices, but they still lack the rhythms, intonation and other qualities that make speech sound, well, human. NVIDIA has unveiled new research and tools that can capture those natural speech qualities by letting you train the AI system with your own voice, the company announced at the Interspeech 2021 conference. To improve its AI voice synthesis, NVIDIA’s text-to-speech research team developed a model called RAD-TTS, a winning entry at an NAB broadcast convention competition to develop the most realistic avatar.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Would Bring sub-$46,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $48,500 levels to draw in sidelined investors.